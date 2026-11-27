Why Leo Anderson From The Body Looks So Familiar
Contains spoilers for "The Body."
Those watching "The Body" are probably freaked out by Leo Anderson's drawings of his Catholic high school classmate Grace Franklin (Sofia Wylie), and some might also recognize actor Jackson Kelly from a different show. Primarily working on TV, Kelly appeared on a few high-profile projects before joining the cast of Netflix's genre-bending psychodrama.
Fans of HBO's "The Pitt" should remember Kelly as David Saunders, the unstable teen who shows up at the emergency department with his mother in Season 1 and ends up a suspected mass shooter. Kelly also starred in the Apple TV crime miniseries "Imperfect Women" as Marcus, the son of Mary (Elisabeth Moss) and Howard (Corey Stoll). Kelly also made a brief appearance in 2023's Apple TV limited series "Lessons in Chemistry" as John, the deceased brother of Elizabeth Zott (Brie Larson). That same year, he played a creative writing student named Bartow in the Bob Odenkirk-led comedy "Lucky Hank," which AMC canceled after one season.
Dabbling in the horror genre on two notable occasions before "The Body," Kelly had a role in Season 3 of Syfy and the USA Network's "Chucky" series. He portrayed Grant Collins, a social media influencer whose father is the president of the United States. Soon after, the actor played Travis in Peacock's single-season horror show "Teacup."
Leo Anderson is one of many haunted teens in The Body
Most of the characters in "The Body" are tormented by visions of Grace Franklin as she lies in a coma, but Jackson Kelly's character is particularly unsettling. Leo Anderson struggles with dark thoughts, a confounding relationship with religion, and an unsupportive environment at home. Leo and his opportunistic sister Lisbeth (Geena Meszaros) appear pretty twisted from their cultish upbringing, which explains the drastic actions they take as hysteria spreads in the town.
During an interview with Numéro Netherlands, Kelly offered his take on Leo's mental state when "The Body" begins. "You're catching Leo at a really interesting time in his life," the actor said. "He's going through a major transition period. He's very unstable and it's fun to see him try to adapt and find his place among things. Simply put, he's a normal teenage boy who's dealing with the same things everyone goes through: Identity, fitting in, crushes, etc., but it all feels a bit more heightened due to his lack of exposure to the secular world."
Provided the show avoids cancellation by Netflix, "The Body" Season 2 could have lots more in store for Leo, who now has to contend with Grace waking up from her coma. If you're looking for more TV shows like "The Body," TVLine has you covered.