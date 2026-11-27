Contains spoilers for "The Body."

Those watching "The Body" are probably freaked out by Leo Anderson's drawings of his Catholic high school classmate Grace Franklin (Sofia Wylie), and some might also recognize actor Jackson Kelly from a different show. Primarily working on TV, Kelly appeared on a few high-profile projects before joining the cast of Netflix's genre-bending psychodrama.

Fans of HBO's "The Pitt" should remember Kelly as David Saunders, the unstable teen who shows up at the emergency department with his mother in Season 1 and ends up a suspected mass shooter. Kelly also starred in the Apple TV crime miniseries "Imperfect Women" as Marcus, the son of Mary (Elisabeth Moss) and Howard (Corey Stoll). Kelly also made a brief appearance in 2023's Apple TV limited series "Lessons in Chemistry" as John, the deceased brother of Elizabeth Zott (Brie Larson). That same year, he played a creative writing student named Bartow in the Bob Odenkirk-led comedy "Lucky Hank," which AMC canceled after one season.

Dabbling in the horror genre on two notable occasions before "The Body," Kelly had a role in Season 3 of Syfy and the USA Network's "Chucky" series. He portrayed Grant Collins, a social media influencer whose father is the president of the United States. Soon after, the actor played Travis in Peacock's single-season horror show "Teacup."