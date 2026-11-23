Warning: This interview spoils the events of "The Gilded Age" Season 4, Episode 4. Proceed at your own risk.

Random bleeding is never a good sign for a TV character, especially on a period drama like "The Gilded Age," where a mere a drop of blood on a napkin could signal someone's imminent demise. But as Marian discovers on Sunday's episode, it could also be a symptom of something else entirely.

After initially dismissing her nosebleeds, insisting she's just been overworking herself, Marian has a frank talk with Nurse Virginia (Elizabeth Marvel). Marian's new friend asks if she's due for her "monthly courses," an old-timey way of referring to menstruation, as some women do experience nosebleeds around that time. This stops Marian dead in her tracks, as she quickly comes to the realization that she hasn't had her "monthly," in addition to feeling strange as of late.

"That can't be, can it?" Marian asks, alluding to a possible pregnancy, and Virginia replies with the obvious follow-up question: "Is there any reason to believe that it could?" Um, there sure is! Marian and Larry infamously shared a night together in the "Gilded Age" Season 4 premiere, and she's been carrying the shame of their premarital romp ever since. And now it seems she's carrying quite a bit more!

"I loved the way that she finds out," actress Louisa Jacobson tells TVLine. "The writers wanted to make sure it wasn't an obvious thing with the nosebleeds. They could have done puking and stuff, but they chose nosebleeds, which isn't totally a widely known symptom of pregnancy."

As for Marian's "a-ha!" moment, Jacobson says that scene between her and Marvel was one of her favorite scenes to film, because "you really see the lack of education that women had around this kind of thing, and how lost Marian really is as an orphan, as someone who didn't have any examples of healthy family dynamics, or even an understanding of how babies are made. You see in that moment how childlike she is, and how alone she is."