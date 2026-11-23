The Gilded Age's Louisa Jacobson Reacts To Marian's Season 4 Discovery: 'I Loved The Way That She Finds Out'
Warning: This interview spoils the events of "The Gilded Age" Season 4, Episode 4. Proceed at your own risk.
Random bleeding is never a good sign for a TV character, especially on a period drama like "The Gilded Age," where a mere a drop of blood on a napkin could signal someone's imminent demise. But as Marian discovers on Sunday's episode, it could also be a symptom of something else entirely.
After initially dismissing her nosebleeds, insisting she's just been overworking herself, Marian has a frank talk with Nurse Virginia (Elizabeth Marvel). Marian's new friend asks if she's due for her "monthly courses," an old-timey way of referring to menstruation, as some women do experience nosebleeds around that time. This stops Marian dead in her tracks, as she quickly comes to the realization that she hasn't had her "monthly," in addition to feeling strange as of late.
"That can't be, can it?" Marian asks, alluding to a possible pregnancy, and Virginia replies with the obvious follow-up question: "Is there any reason to believe that it could?" Um, there sure is! Marian and Larry infamously shared a night together in the "Gilded Age" Season 4 premiere, and she's been carrying the shame of their premarital romp ever since. And now it seems she's carrying quite a bit more!
"I loved the way that she finds out," actress Louisa Jacobson tells TVLine. "The writers wanted to make sure it wasn't an obvious thing with the nosebleeds. They could have done puking and stuff, but they chose nosebleeds, which isn't totally a widely known symptom of pregnancy."
As for Marian's "a-ha!" moment, Jacobson says that scene between her and Marvel was one of her favorite scenes to film, because "you really see the lack of education that women had around this kind of thing, and how lost Marian really is as an orphan, as someone who didn't have any examples of healthy family dynamics, or even an understanding of how babies are made. You see in that moment how childlike she is, and how alone she is."
Marian's symptoms were inspired by The Gilded Age EP's own pregnancy
As Louisa Jacobson points out, "The Gilded Age" could have had given Marian morning sickness to foreshadow her pregnancy, but the writers opted to give her a nosebleed instead. As it turns out, the reason behind that particular symptom is two-fold.
On a more obvious level, executive producer Sonja Warfield tells TVLine that she gave Marian nosebleeds because she "wanted viewers to think something else" was wrong with her, adding, "I did not want them to immediately think she was pregnant."
But Warfield reveals that there's also a more personal reason for incorporating the nosebleeds: "I had that symptom when I was pregnant," she says. "Really. And I thought I was dying. I didn't realize it, but I looked in the book and it is one of the symptoms. Of course I talked to my doctor about it, and he said yes, it's a symptom. So yeah, I had nosebleeds when I was pregnant."
Regardless of how Marian's story plays out, she has a difficult road ahead of her. At least she shares a nice moment with Larry this week, during which he apologizes for not acting more gentlemanly with her. Still, she tells him that she feels stuck, like she can't move backwards or forwards — and the discovery of a pregnancy isn't going to make either of their lives any easier.
Elsewhere on The Gilded Age Season 4, Episode 4...
- One week after tying the knot, William and Peggy have already hit their first marital hurdle — and it's a biggie. Just as Peggy is establishing herself as a literary leader in New York, William receives word of a position in D.C. that would allow him to practice more exciting medicine than the Big Apple allows. Neither Peggy nor William is willing to back down, nor should they, but it's hard to imagine a path forward that doesn't involve one or both of them getting hurt.
- Society be damned, Ada decides to pursue a situationship with Dr. Harris (Dennis Haysbert), or should we say Reginald? Not only does she attend one of his lectures — given at her late husband's church, no less — but she even borrows a book of poems from him. We understand that "The Gilded Age" has to stay true to the times, but we really wish this particular work of historical fiction could have a happy ending. Alas.
- Bertha and Agnes' presidential war reaches a shocking conclusion, following a marathon of taste tests, kitchen competitions, and general shade-offs. Bertha's staff are ultimately declared the winner, and it all comes down to one vote — from Ada! Agnes feels understandably betrayed, but considering Ada is currently the queen of the van Rhijn castle, what can she really do?
- Oscar and Lee (James Scully) share their first kiss this week, and frankly, we're surprised it took them two whole episodes. And that's not the only crack beginning to form in Oscar's arrangement with Enid; after Agnes incorrectly suspects that Enid is pregnant (she's not!), Oscar reaffirms to his new bride that having a child is not one of the wonderful things they'll accomplish together. Does anyone think this is going to end well?
- We also get a full-blown performance from "The Pirates of Penzance" this week, bringing us one step closer to the "Gilded Age" musical episode of our dreams. It's at this particular Broadway show that Jack does more flirting with Fiona (sorry, Bridget!), while Larry spends his time talking to Carrie. (Boy, do we have news for those two!)
OK, let's talk: Were you as shocked as Marian by the realization of her pregnancy? How do you hope that storyline plays out? And which other societal goings-on have your full attention right now? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.