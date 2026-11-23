The most magical part about the "Harry Potter" story is the friendship between Harry, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, but the Hogwarts staff are also major pillars within the narrative. We've already had character posters for the main trio, and now HBO has unveiled a batch of posters highlighting four important figures at the famous school of witchcraft and wizardry.

The new posters feature close-up shots of Headmaster Albus Dumbledore (John Lithgow), Professor Minerva McGonagall (Janet McTeer), and Professor Severus Snape (Paapa Essiedu) holding their respective wands over their faces. Rubeus Hagrid (Nick Frost), a Hogwarts gamekeeper who had his wand broken after being expelled from Hogwarts for an offence he didn't commit many years earlier, holds the umbrella that disguises its remnants.

The "Harry Potter" TV series, which will be "a faithful adaptation" of the beloved seven-book series penned by J.K. Rowling, according to a press release, is set to release on HBO and HBO Max on Christmas Day, 2026. The first season follows the plot of Rowling's first Potter book, "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone."