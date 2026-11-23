Harry Potter HBO TV Series Posters Spotlight Dumbledore, McGonagall, Snape And Hagrid
The most magical part about the "Harry Potter" story is the friendship between Harry, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, but the Hogwarts staff are also major pillars within the narrative. We've already had character posters for the main trio, and now HBO has unveiled a batch of posters highlighting four important figures at the famous school of witchcraft and wizardry.
The new posters feature close-up shots of Headmaster Albus Dumbledore (John Lithgow), Professor Minerva McGonagall (Janet McTeer), and Professor Severus Snape (Paapa Essiedu) holding their respective wands over their faces. Rubeus Hagrid (Nick Frost), a Hogwarts gamekeeper who had his wand broken after being expelled from Hogwarts for an offence he didn't commit many years earlier, holds the umbrella that disguises its remnants.
The "Harry Potter" TV series, which will be "a faithful adaptation" of the beloved seven-book series penned by J.K. Rowling, according to a press release, is set to release on HBO and HBO Max on Christmas Day, 2026. The first season follows the plot of Rowling's first Potter book, "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone."
HBO's latest Harry Potter posters have drawn backlash on social media
While HBO's "Harry Potter" series has inspired a wave of excitement from OG Potter readers and newcomers alike, it's also attracted quite a bit of negativity from some factions of fans. From the backlash over Paapa Essiedu's casting as Snape to complaints about the scope of J.K. Rowling's involvement due to her political opinions, it seems each week brings new things for fans to debate. Now, the new Hogwarts staff character posters featuring Dumbledore, McGonagall, Snape and Hagrid are also drawing complaints from fans.
One of the main grievances is the look of Dumbledore's Elder wand, which is very basic in its design. In the films, the Elder wand, which is the most powerful wand of its kind, looks much more intricate. Although HBO's design is actually closer to what Rowling described in the book series, it seems that fans aren't exactly impressed. "The ELDER WAND is just a stick!?" one commenter wrote. "Elder wand? This series is an absolute joke I swear," wrote a second. Meanwhile, a third took issue with all of the wands. "Noooooo. Their wands are horrible. Who approved this design?!!!" they wrote.
Despite the mixed receptions to the promotional materials, the "Harry Potter" series has already been renewed by HBO for a second season.