In "Will Trent," Ramón Rodríguez plays the titular character, a special agent for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation who uses his troubled background in the foster care system to help him pursue justice. Will's motivation and approach in the show mark a stark contrast against the Marvel character who Rodríguez portrayed. First appearing in Season 1 of Netflix's disappointing "Iron Fist" adaptation, Rodríguez played the villainous Bakuto. He's a leader of the Hand, an ancient organization that utilizes crime and influence in the pursuit of immortality.

Bakuto, who also appears in Marvel Television's "The Defenders," recruits and trains martial artist Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick). While Bakuto stays with the Hand, Wing eventually leaves and uses her talents to aid the Defenders. Bakuto's story ends with his death at Colleen's hands, who defeats her former sensei with the sword skills he taught her.

In a 2020 interview with ComicBook.com, Rodríguez said that, despite not having read comic books growing up, he likes comic book media and enjoyed bringing those stories to life. "When I read these parts like Bakuto for 'Iron Fist' and 'Defenders,' it's incredible worlds that these people create, and that's what fascinates me," Rodríguez said. "I'm like, 'Look at this world that is so thought through,' and it's just great when you get to be a part of that world."