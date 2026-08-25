Will Trent Season 5: Everything We Know (So Far)

The Season 4 finale brought Will and Angie closer than they'd been in years — but not romantically. After Seth died from internal bleeding sustained in a car accident, Angie fell into a deep depression and initially struggled to care for their newborn daughter. Will responded by taking administrative leave and stepping in to help raise Edie while Angie recovered.

The decision deliberately mirrored the Season 2 finale, when Will prioritized his job over the future he might have had with Angie. This time, he chose her. "We wanted to... bring the two of them to a new place in their relationship," Rosenthal told TVLine.

Added Heldens: "They've been each other's family since they were children. They help each other through things all the time. That's just what they do for each other.... We'll see when we get into Season 5 if they're coming toward each other romantically or not."

Christensen similarly told TVLine that it was a "safe assumption" Will and Angie would continue some form of co-parenting arrangement. "I don't think they distance themselves from each other after that," she said. "I think what he did for her is incredible, what he did for them is incredible. And they probably will continue on in that fashion, if not [get] closer."

As for how motherhood will affect Angie on the job, Rosenthal doesn't expect her to suddenly start playing it safe. "I think that she's going to feel that she needs to set an example for [her] daughter of being a survivor," she said. Heldens, meanwhile, raised the question of whether having Edie will force Angie to reconsider her tendency to throw herself into danger: "How hard do I go? How much harm do I put myself in?"