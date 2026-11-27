5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like 12 12 12
Apple TV's prestige heist thriller "12 12 12" is made for viewers who love plot machinations and cat-and-mouse suspense. Anthony Mackie plays disgraced FBI agent Jack Strickland, who's on the trail of master thief Paul Galvin (Jamie Dornan) after he pulls off a bank heist in Europe. The story is broken up into three intertwining points of view related to the 12 months it takes to plan a heist, the 12 hours it takes to execute a heist, and the 12-day window in which the thief needs to be caught.
"12 12 12" has a lot of fun with its ticking-clock storytelling device, using it to show character backgrounds and motivations. TV shows that operate on a similar wavelength — like those that use nonlinear narratives — can be tricky to pull off. But if there's a solid hook to grab viewers, a goal for the characters that's challenging but not too complicated to follow, and a satisfying payoff at the end, you have yourself a successfully entertaining operation.
If you're all in on "12 12 12," here are five other shows you should add to your watchlist.
Kaleidoscope
"Kaleidoscope" is an eight-episode Netflix miniseries that follows a crew, led by mastermind Leo Pap (played by "Breaking Bad" star Giancarlo Esposito), planning to steal $7 billion in bearer bonds from a Manhattan bank. The story is loosely inspired by a real event where $70 billion in bonds actually did go missing from a New York City bank during Hurricane Sandy in 2012. Like with "12 12 12," the creators have their own clever way of presenting the narrative.
The story covers a 24-year span. Each episode is titled with a color that represents a different point in time related to the heist. For example, the episode "Yellow" takes place six weeks before the heist, the episode "Violet" takes place 24 years before the heist, and so on. Each viewer who streamed "Kaleidoscope" would see the episodes in a different order with a different starting point, creating a unique viewing experience.
According to Netflix, they wanted viewers to take their own path into the story — similar to the members of a heist crew — and arrive together at the same time the heist is going down in the gripping "Kaleidoscope" finale. "The idea is that when you watch the 'White' [finale] episode, you're learning true answers to things that have been hinted about beforehand and afterward," creator Eric Garcia told Netflix's Tudum. "You really find out everybody's true motivations. It's almost like a skeleton key."
Bodies
"Bodies" is a British sci-fi crime thriller about four different London detectives in four different decades who find the same dead body of a murdered man on the street. As they each attempt to solve the mystery, they eventually realize the answers lie way beyond their jurisdiction. Based on the 2015 graphic novel by Si Spencer, the eight-episode limited series takes big leaps in time (between the years 1890, 1941, 2023, and 2053) but ties all four protagonists together in a fascinating way. Everything seems to tie back to a man named Elias Mannix, played by Stephen Graham.
While this one doesn't involve a detailed heist plot, there is a juicy conspiracy at the center that gets revealed through each timeline, similar to "12 12 12." In an interview with Cosmopolitan, creator Paul Tomalin talked about how building the complex narrative on screen required an openness to experimentation. "I really enjoyed being able to play with the genres; it touched on so many different elements," he said. "For 1890, we had the Jack the Ripper-style story with fog and back alleys. But, it's actually a love story. Then, in 1941, I knew it was going to be a film noir-style which was so fun to write."
The Day of the Jackal
The same level of obsession that FBI agent Jack Strickland has with pursuing the culprits in "12 12 12" is on display in "The Day of the Jackal," a modern adaptation of the 1971 novel by Frederick Forsyth and 1973 film of the same name. This British spy thriller, which is about MI6 agent Bianca Pullman (Lashana Lynch) tracking an elite contract assassin known as the Jackal (Eddie Redmayne) across Europe, has big cat-and-mouse energy.
The Jackal is a cold, calculating, and highly-efficient assassin who appears and disappears just as easily, narrowly escaping capture. Bianca is a smart but headstrong former police officer who becomes consumed by her need to not just capture the Jackal, but defeat him. As they draw closer to a showdown in the electric "The Day of the Jackal" finale, both characters struggle to keep their personal lives separate from their work.
The theme of being consumed by a chase is prevalent in both "12 12 12" and "The Day of the Jackal." In a dual interview with NBC, both Redmayne and Lynch compared the lifestyles of their characters to that of an actor. "There is a nice crossover between being an actor and adopting different personalities and lifestyles," said Lynch. "I do think there's a question mark over both of these characters that makes you wonder if they even know who the real person is."
Money Heist
"Money Heist" is a globally-acclaimed Spanish-language heist drama that's known for its ambitious use of time. A mastermind who calls himself the Professor (Álvaro Morte) recruits a group of strangers to steal 2.4 billion euros from the Royal Mint of Spain. Each member of the heist crew is given a codename and selected according to their specific area of expertise, a la "Mission: Impossible." So, in traditional fashion, you'll see a tech wiz/hacker (Rio, played by Miguel Herrán), a forger/counterfeit expert (Nairobi, played by Alba Flores), and an enforcer/combat expert (Helsinki, played by Darko Perić), among others.
The hit series makes use of flashbacks to periodically take us out of the heist action back to planning sessions or to walk us through a character arc. In this way, "Money Heist" is very similar to "12 12 12." However, instead of splitting the points of view primarily between the thief and the pursuer, "Money Heist" spreads the screen time to cover the perspectives of the entire ensemble. If you've already seen it, you should check out the two-season prequel spin-off series "Berlin," which is about the Professor's brother Andrés de Fonollosa (Pedro Alonso) and his previous operations.
Nine Puzzles
Not since the Christopher Nolan film "Memento" have fractured memories and disorientation been this captivating. The Korean series "Nine Puzzles" follows a young criminal profiler named Yoon E-na (Kim Da-mi) who witnessed the murder of her uncle when she was a teenager. The trauma caused lapses in her memory, which ultimately led to the case going unsolved. The detective on the case, Kim Han-saem (Son Suk-ku), suspected Yoon to be the murderer all along, and, 10 years later, when similar killings start occurring, Yoon finds herself working with Kim. In order to keep up with the killer, the investigators have to decipher the cryptic puzzle pieces left at the scene of every crime.
A premise like that makes it a no-brainer for this series to incorporate flashbacks, and it does just that. The dual-narrative, told primarily from Yoon's perspective, not only helps reveal vital information for the case, it also connects the dramatic puzzle pieces between who Yoon was as a teen and who she is as an adult. Solving this new case could end up being key to filling in the blanks of her past. Other character secrets are brought to the forefront as well, making the acclaimed series feel like it's building upon the central mystery in a way that keeps the viewer guessing.