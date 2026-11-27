Apple TV's prestige heist thriller "12 12 12" is made for viewers who love plot machinations and cat-and-mouse suspense. Anthony Mackie plays disgraced FBI agent Jack Strickland, who's on the trail of master thief Paul Galvin (Jamie Dornan) after he pulls off a bank heist in Europe. The story is broken up into three intertwining points of view related to the 12 months it takes to plan a heist, the 12 hours it takes to execute a heist, and the 12-day window in which the thief needs to be caught.

"12 12 12" has a lot of fun with its ticking-clock storytelling device, using it to show character backgrounds and motivations. TV shows that operate on a similar wavelength — like those that use nonlinear narratives — can be tricky to pull off. But if there's a solid hook to grab viewers, a goal for the characters that's challenging but not too complicated to follow, and a satisfying payoff at the end, you have yourself a successfully entertaining operation.

If you're all in on "12 12 12," here are five other shows you should add to your watchlist.