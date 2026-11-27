There can be no question that the '80s was a peak era for sci-fi television, and particularly cartoons. Animation was the perfect medium for displaying on-screen technological advancements like CGI, and it allowed creators to merge influences from different genres and cultures, including cyberpunk, steampunk, and anime. '80s cartoons also led to a boom in tie-in toys and merch, and they introduced a lot of kids to mainstream comic book characters. Add to that the rise of consumer tech, like computers and video games, and you had a whole audience of TV watchers primed to embark on spacefaring adventures with their favorite heroes, or fight off the best cartoon villains right from their living rooms.

That said, it can be tough to navigate the universe of sci-fi animated shows from this era. Considering the sheer number of them, it can be even tougher to narrow them down to the best of the decade. Nevertheless, the mission awaits. Here's our pick of the five '80s animated sci-fi shows that we would send to defend the world.