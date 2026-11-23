GTA 6's Lucia Actress Had A Role On Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
This article contains discussions of sexual assault and domestic abuse.
The co-lead of "Grand Theft Auto VI," Lucia Caminos is a criminal with a heart of gold trying to build up a new life for herself after a stint in prison and the first female protagonist in the modern "GTA" games. Although she's an animated character, the graphics in "GTA VI" are so realistic that she doesn't look all that different from her voice actress, Manni L. Perez. If Lu looks familiar to you, you might be a fan of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."
Perez starred in the 2020 "SVU" episode "Redemption in Her Corner," where she played Esperanza Morales, a young boxer who was molested by her father. When Morales finds out her boxing coach was accused of raping a teenage girl, she responds by punching him too hard, accidentally killing him and facing murder charges as a result. It didn't quite make TVLine's list of best-ever "SVU" episodes, but it was still a gripping installment carried by Perez's emotional performance.
The future "Grand Theft Auto" star described the role to Hollywood Times as her "big break," noting, "It's actually the role that led me to win an Imagen Award this September for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series."
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Manni L. Perez found her Law & Order character very relatable
"I basically just played myself, but a bit less animated," Manni L. Perez said about her "Law & Order: SVU" role. She explained how the part connected with her own real-life experience, as she also turned to martial arts after facing harassment.
"In my past, I too have been harassed, stalked, grabbed at, chased for blocks from the subway, and one time a man tried to break into my apartment with a knife. It's absolutely terrifying," Perez explained. "So I turned to martial arts and heavy weightlifting. Esperanza did too. I vowed to myself that no man or person on Earth will ever make me feel like a victim again. I feel like she found me and I understood her and in our vulnerability we found strength."
After "SVU," Perez landed roles in "Chicago P.D.," "The Blacklist," "Blindspot," and "Jessica Jones." All of those, however, pale in comparison to the pop culture phenomenon that is "Grand Theft Auto VI." The series never received a TV adaptation like so many other hit video games, but if it did, it'd give the record-breaking ratings of "The Last of Us" a run for its money. Manni L. Perez's performance as Lucia has been lauded by critics, and even earned her a nomination for Best Performance at The Game Awards 2026.