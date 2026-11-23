This article contains discussions of sexual assault and domestic abuse.

The co-lead of "Grand Theft Auto VI," Lucia Caminos is a criminal with a heart of gold trying to build up a new life for herself after a stint in prison and the first female protagonist in the modern "GTA" games. Although she's an animated character, the graphics in "GTA VI" are so realistic that she doesn't look all that different from her voice actress, Manni L. Perez. If Lu looks familiar to you, you might be a fan of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

Perez starred in the 2020 "SVU" episode "Redemption in Her Corner," where she played Esperanza Morales, a young boxer who was molested by her father. When Morales finds out her boxing coach was accused of raping a teenage girl, she responds by punching him too hard, accidentally killing him and facing murder charges as a result. It didn't quite make TVLine's list of best-ever "SVU" episodes, but it was still a gripping installment carried by Perez's emotional performance.

The future "Grand Theft Auto" star described the role to Hollywood Times as her "big break," noting, "It's actually the role that led me to win an Imagen Award this September for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series."

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).