15 Best TV Shows Based On Video Games, Ranked

Innersloth's 2018 multiplayer online party game "Among Us" was a culturally ubiquitous phenomenon for about six months during the COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020. There's no story or overt lore, making this adaptation seem like a cash grab from the get-go. Now that it has finally dropped (albeit unceremoniously on Paramount+), the worst thing you could say about the "Among Us" series is that it arrived about five years too late.

It's pure, stupid cartoon fun in a way that feels refreshing for the adult animation medium. Creator Owen Dennis worked with CBS and animation studio Titmouse to perfectly translate the game's unique visual style for storytelling. If your personal game of "Among Us" had cut scenes, this is what it would look and feel like — complete with the haphazard accusations, unconvincing defenses, and laugh-out-loud derailments.

"Among Us" isn't groundbreaking entertainment, but it improbably recaptures the cozy, creepy amusement that the game provided to many of us in 2020. It's also overloaded with many "Oh, hey! It's that person from that thing!" actors, which genuinely adds to the complicated nostalgia of lockdown content consumption.