After 13 years, the wait for "Grand Theft Auto VI" is finally over, and some people are recognizing one of its lead actors from "Modern Family," one of the most beloved family sitcoms of all time. Dylan Rourke, who voices Jason, had a brief but memorable appearance on the long-running sitcom.

Rourke's "Modern Family" moment comes midway through Season 8 in an episode titled "Snow Ball." The episode revolves around Manny (Rico Rodriguez) and Luke (Nolan Gould) attempting to put on the school's winter dance and, as always, hilarity ensues. Rourke plays one of the students attending the dance, credited as "Big Guy," and appears in two scenes. In the first, he's picked on by a school bully, and in the second, he interrupts Manny's big speech by asking, "Who are you?"

It was a small appearance, but a far cry from Rourke's considerably larger role as Jason in "Grand Theft Auto VI."