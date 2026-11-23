GTA 6's Jason Actor Had A Small Role On Modern Family
After 13 years, the wait for "Grand Theft Auto VI" is finally over, and some people are recognizing one of its lead actors from "Modern Family," one of the most beloved family sitcoms of all time. Dylan Rourke, who voices Jason, had a brief but memorable appearance on the long-running sitcom.
Rourke's "Modern Family" moment comes midway through Season 8 in an episode titled "Snow Ball." The episode revolves around Manny (Rico Rodriguez) and Luke (Nolan Gould) attempting to put on the school's winter dance and, as always, hilarity ensues. Rourke plays one of the students attending the dance, credited as "Big Guy," and appears in two scenes. In the first, he's picked on by a school bully, and in the second, he interrupts Manny's big speech by asking, "Who are you?"
It was a small appearance, but a far cry from Rourke's considerably larger role as Jason in "Grand Theft Auto VI."
Dylan Rourke appeared in several TV shows before GTA 6
Humor has long been part of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and Dylan Rourke has plenty of comedic experience himself. He has a background in sketch comedy, having trained with The Groundlings, Second City, and Upright Citizens Brigade. He even appeared on stage with legendary comedian Fred Willard in Willard's sketch comedy show.
When it comes to television, his résumé includes multiple appearances in popular shows aside from "Modern Family." He's made several appearances in the Shonda-verse, including three episodes of "Station 19" and one episode of "Grey's Anatomy," which is considered one of the best ABC shows of all time. His longest-running television role to date was a seven-episode stint on "In the Vault," a murder mystery series where he appeared alongside Sydney Sweeney.
Since his casting in "Grand Theft Auto VI" was revealed, Rourke has said little publicly about the experience. However, on the day of the game's release, he shared a joint Instagram statement with Manni L. Perez, who voices the female protagonist, Lucia. "We are truly honored to collaborate on this worldwide testament to human creativity, ingenuity, and sheer willpower," the pair wrote. The role marks Rourke's biggest project to date.