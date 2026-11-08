15 Best Family Sitcoms Of All Time, Ranked

The family sitcom is nearly as old and storied as the sitcom genre itself and has produced some of the finest, funniest, and most rewarding TV comedies of all time. A great family sitcom can feel like a weekly check-in with beloved relatives we get to watch grow and mature alongside us — or, in some cases, with hilariously messed-up and mutually destructive people we're glad aren't actually part of our lives.

Ranging from the '60s to the 2020s, from the sweet to the sour, and from long-running institutions to short-lived gems, here is our ranking of the 15 best family sitcoms of all time. Our selections reflect more than just laugh counts, taking into account memorable characters, lasting cultural impact, and how effectively each series captures its particular version of family life. For the sake of narrowing things down, we'll be looking specifically at live-action American shows, just in case you're wondering why "The Simpsons" and "The Royle Family" aren't here.