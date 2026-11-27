The Body's Geena Meszaros Reveals Her Season 2 Wish For Lisbeth's Story
Lisbeth cons her way to stardom in Season 1 of Netflix's "The Body," and actress Geena Meszaros knows how she wants her arc to continue. Although the Catholic high school psychodrama has not yet received a Season 2 renewal, its finale leaves plenty of matters unresolved. In the case of Lisbeth, she regains the upper hand by claiming that she resurrected Grace (Sofia Wylie) and asserts her leverage over Anya (Kristina Bogic) after discovering her love affair with Elise (Sara Boustany).
In an interview with Elite Daily, Meszaros shared the side of Lisbeth she's eager to explore next. "I want to know, when the dance team no longer fills this void in her, what is she going to be hungry for in Season 2?" the star said. "I feel like she's not ready to find God yet. I think she's got to go a little bit crazy. I'm kind of excited to see just how bad that girl can get, honestly."
With Grace now awake from her coma, Lisbeth could run into trouble if she can recall the events of Halloween night. Grace declares, "I am God," as she wakes up, which potentially threatens Lisbeth's credibility as a spiritual conduit in addition to her spot on the dance team. "There's definitely going to be a power struggle there," Meszaros added. "I know my girl Lisbeth is going to use every advantage she can."
Geena Meszaros sees Lisbeth as more than a malicious manipulator
Raised in a cultish Pentecostal church in West Virginia, Lisbeth and her brother, Leo (Jackson Kelly), struggle with religious guilt and a toxic relationship with their widowed mother. Coping in her own way, Lisbeth earnestly seeks friendship from Anya and the Lions; however, her opportunism grows more ruthless as "The Body" progresses. From fueling Maddie's (Shirley Chen) eating disorder to driving a wedge between Anya and Elise to leading an exorcism-like ritual that incites hysteria among the dancers, Lisbeth isn't as innocent as she initially appears.
Despite her manipulative actions, Lisbeth is still an outcast teen trying to fit in. Thus, Geena Meszaros portrayed the character with a regard for her humanity rather than leaning in solely to her villainy. "The most important thing for me was having empathy for her and really understanding why she does everything that she does," the actress told The Hollywood Reporter. "Having a certain level of respect for her because she is really so intelligent and so quick to use things to her advantage. I found that impressive. I found that really admirable, honestly, for a not so admirable human."
Securing critical and audience acclaim, "The Body" might be one of the best TV shows of 2026. If Netflix greenlights a second season, Lisbeth will have a new set of challenges in front of her as Grace returns to the fold and the whole town reckons with the eerie happenings of Season 1.