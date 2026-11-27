Lisbeth cons her way to stardom in Season 1 of Netflix's "The Body," and actress Geena Meszaros knows how she wants her arc to continue. Although the Catholic high school psychodrama has not yet received a Season 2 renewal, its finale leaves plenty of matters unresolved. In the case of Lisbeth, she regains the upper hand by claiming that she resurrected Grace (Sofia Wylie) and asserts her leverage over Anya (Kristina Bogic) after discovering her love affair with Elise (Sara Boustany).

In an interview with Elite Daily, Meszaros shared the side of Lisbeth she's eager to explore next. "I want to know, when the dance team no longer fills this void in her, what is she going to be hungry for in Season 2?" the star said. "I feel like she's not ready to find God yet. I think she's got to go a little bit crazy. I'm kind of excited to see just how bad that girl can get, honestly."

With Grace now awake from her coma, Lisbeth could run into trouble if she can recall the events of Halloween night. Grace declares, "I am God," as she wakes up, which potentially threatens Lisbeth's credibility as a spiritual conduit in addition to her spot on the dance team. "There's definitely going to be a power struggle there," Meszaros added. "I know my girl Lisbeth is going to use every advantage she can."