Sadly, while the Bay Harbor Butcher doesn't make a direct appearance, he's left a trail of clues strongly suggesting he's lurking around. First, you can find an apartment building that looks suspiciously similar to Dexter Morgan's home. The complex is called Trinity Apartments, in what is realistically a nod to the Trinity Killer, Arthur Mitchell. If you make your way to the rooftop, you will find a syringe, rope, and tape: all staples of the toolkit Dexter uses to carefully incapacitate his victims before taking them elsewhere to finish them off. Many of the main characters on "Dexter" were killed under similar circumstances, so the secluded room might very well be his.

Speaking of kill rooms, there is a sinister room in Key Lento featuring a surgical table and plastic sheets. Given how secluded it is and the visual resemblance to "Dexter," it's likely that a serial killer frequents this facility, making the connection to the Showtime series even stronger. Dexter actor Michael C. Hall weighed in on the references to his iconic character while speaking to Barstool. "It's pretty cool. I mean, it's cool to feel like it's folded into the zeitgeist." Of course, unless there is direct confirmation from Rockstar, we'll never really know whether these discoveries were intentional or not. But given how "Dexter" is also set in Miami, it's hardly wild to speculate that the show was indeed being referenced here.