The Best TV Show Easter Eggs In GTA 6 (So Far)
"Grand Theft Auto 6" features a lot of cool Easter eggs for some of the most beloved and iconic TV shows ever made. While only a few have been publicly discovered so far — with varying levels of intricacy — it's safe to say even more are hiding in plain sight. Rockstar Games has always loved alluding to and satirizing pop culture through the series, and "GTA 6" is no exception. The game is massive, and players are still finding new references to their favorite series.
Television has always been a major influence on the franchise, so Easter eggs referencing the best shows around only make sense. According to "Grand Theft Auto" designer Paul Farley, Michael Mann's "Miami Vice" was even a major source of inspiration for "Grand Theft Auto: Vice City" (via Edge). The timeless '80s cop show's vibrant atmosphere and stylistic touches are still very much present in "GTA 6." From subtle nods to blatant references, these are the best TV Easter eggs in "Grand Theft Auto 6."
Seinfeld
In the "Unwanted Attention" mission, Jason is sent to a police impound to retrieve an Imponte Phoenix. The car has a very visible ASSMAN rear license plate, and while it could be one of the many sexual jokes common throughout the game, it is very likely that this was a callback to one of the best episodes of "Seinfeld." In Season 6, Episode 21, "The Fusilli Jerry," Kramer is sent an ASSMAN license plate after a mix-up at the DMV. The plate was meant for proctologist Dr. Howard Cooperman (Lou Cutell), but Kramer decides to embrace his new identity as the ASSMAN.
It turns out that Cosmo Kramer's actor, Michael Richards, is also locked in on the game and was pleasantly surprised when he noticed the "Seinfeld" Easter egg. He shared an Instagram post that read, "The ASSMAN plate in 'GTA6,'" garnering more than 80K likes in a genuinely cool acknowledgment. It's worth noting that this also doubles as a nod to "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas." The mission "Badlands" features a grey Washington Sedan which players can steal for themselves if they're quick enough. "GTA 6" and "San Andreas" take place in separate continuities, however, so this is almost certainly a reference to "Seinfeld" specifically.
The X-Files
It should come as no surprise that the most ambitious video game of all time features aliens. Unlike the ASSMAN reference, "GTA 6" snuck in a subtle nod to a genre-defining science fiction show. You can actually get abducted by aliens while exploring Kelly County in the dead of the night. At around 2:00 a.m., head through the streets northwest of Starlet Motel and you'll eventually find a blinking car with a UFO nearby, which will grab your character. Following their abduction, Jason or Lucia will regain consciousness a few days later. This is only the start of an elaborate questline, but finding the UFO and being abducted notably unlocks a Trophy or Achievement called "The Truth is Out There," the tagline famously associated with FBI Agent Fox Mulder of "The X-Files."
This reference is the clearest nod to Chris Carter's iconic sci-fi show, but the thematic similarities are more interesting. The questline involves searching for a hidden underground facility where an alien is being experimented on, with records visible around the room. The secretive nature of the experiment fits the overall atmosphere of "The X-Files," which explored government conspiracies and cover-ups regarding extraterrestrials. "Grand Theft Auto 5" had aliens too, but "GTA 6" takes things further by incorporating several elements reminiscent of "The X-Files."
Dexter
Sadly, while the Bay Harbor Butcher doesn't make a direct appearance, he's left a trail of clues strongly suggesting he's lurking around. First, you can find an apartment building that looks suspiciously similar to Dexter Morgan's home. The complex is called Trinity Apartments, in what is realistically a nod to the Trinity Killer, Arthur Mitchell. If you make your way to the rooftop, you will find a syringe, rope, and tape: all staples of the toolkit Dexter uses to carefully incapacitate his victims before taking them elsewhere to finish them off. Many of the main characters on "Dexter" were killed under similar circumstances, so the secluded room might very well be his.
Speaking of kill rooms, there is a sinister room in Key Lento featuring a surgical table and plastic sheets. Given how secluded it is and the visual resemblance to "Dexter," it's likely that a serial killer frequents this facility, making the connection to the Showtime series even stronger. Dexter actor Michael C. Hall weighed in on the references to his iconic character while speaking to Barstool. "It's pretty cool. I mean, it's cool to feel like it's folded into the zeitgeist." Of course, unless there is direct confirmation from Rockstar, we'll never really know whether these discoveries were intentional or not. But given how "Dexter" is also set in Miami, it's hardly wild to speculate that the show was indeed being referenced here.