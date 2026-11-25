Blade Runner 2099 Premiere Recap: Michelle Yeoh And Hunter Schafer Begin A Game Of Cat And Mouse — Plus, Grade It!
The era of humanity has ended. The era of the replicant has begun.
"Blade Runner 2099" opens with a bang, kicking off the third major live-action installment in the franchise that began with Ridley Scott's seminal 1982 cyberpunk film. This time, the format has shifted from the big screen to a Prime Video series, all eight episodes of which are streaming now. That shift is mirrored by one in-universe, as we are told from the jump that, in the 50 years since the events of Denis Villeneuve's "Blade Runner 2049," the android race known as replicants have revolted against humanity, and won.
The world now belongs to the replicants. Humans serve as an underclass of manual labor, while the title of Blade Runner — previously reserved for human detectives who hunted rogue replicants — now refers to the androids' own elite police force.
In the show's first episode, we follow one of these new Blade Runners named Olwen (Michelle Yeoh), who, eight days away from her predetermined death date, becomes fixated on tracking down an AWOL replicant with ties to her past. We also meet Cora (Hunter Schafer), a human fugitive desperate to get herself and her sick brother out of Los Angeles. A solution presents itself in the form of a dangerous job: going undercover as a replicant officer at the Los Angeles Police Department to steal back a mysterious impounded item for a shadowy benefactor. Pull it off, and Cora might just win her freedom. But by the end of Episode 1, things are already much more complicated than they first appear.
In a moment we'll want to hear what you thought of the premiere. (And you can read our review here.) But first, let's get into Episode 1.
In 2099, replicants rule the Earth
The opening scene of "Blade Runner 2099" actually takes place in 2008, showing a business meeting at the headquarters of the Tyrell Corporation, the creators of the replicants. A potential buyer is sold on the merit of these amazing androids for off-planet labor, though he raises the pertinent question: If they are so much stronger than humans, what happens if they revolt?
Fast-forward 91 years, and we see the results of that exact scenario. Replicant Blade Runners Olwen and Yaya (Matthew Needham) arrive at an industrial facility and begin scanning worker IDs in pursuit of "human insurgents." Realizing what's happening, Cora urges another fugitive using the name Caelan (Sam C. Wilson) to make a run for it, knowing that he will be caught and give her an opening to escape. She gets away (relatively) cleanly, while her compatriot is strapped into an absolutely horrifying oxygen-restricting mask contraption.
A Blade Runner hunting a Blade Runner
After the opening scenes, the "2099" premiere splits, alternating its action between Olwen and Cora. Olwen calls into LAPD headquarters on her flight back with Yahya and learns that a Blade Runner named Marek (Johnny Harris) who was supposed to meet them at the factory instead ventured south toward San Diego and lost contact. Despite Yahya's objections, Olwen volunteers them to go search for him.
The journey leads them to a part of the future-urban sprawl that appears to be largely abandoned, though they find a human squatter on the trail of Marek's signal. The man, who is caught wearing Marek's boots, claims that the Blade Runner had been there before him, and that he had asked about an ion battery the man had purchased from some scavengers inland.
On their way to the old solar farms where the battery came from, and where they believe Marek to have gone, Yaya brings up that Olwen has only eight days left to live. Replicants are "born" with the knowledge of exactly when their bodies will fail, and Olwen claims to be unbothered by her impending demise, though there's clearly more going on beneath the surface.
Cora finds a new identity
Cora flees via picture-perfect cyberpunk light rail to a contact in the insurgency, Bebeto (Dimitri Abold), who works in a government office handling IDs and other registration paperwork. Cora begs him for a new name and says that the police will find her and her brother, Elias (Lewis Gribben), within a week without Robeto's help. He tells her that he only has one new identity that might work: that of a new Blade Runner transferring in from off-world. If Cora can play the part long enough to steal back a curious package from the LAPD evidence impound, Bebeto says he has interested contacts who could then get her and her brother to Mexico City or an off-world colony where humans are still in charge.
Bebeto references having fought in the war. But Cora, he says, is "so alone," she's "not a person anymore," which will make her a perfect decoy replicant. It's a brutal assessment, but Cora doesn't deny the claim. We learn that she started running after being paid to (unknowingly) bomb an apartment complex.
Cora agrees to the deal and undergoes a series of surgical procedures to help her pass as a replicant. Along the way, we glean some core bits of her backstory, includimg that during or immediately after the war, she and her brother tried to escape Earth, but failed. "We didn't make it," she says. "Someone took us in, looked after us. But it's just us now." Under anesthesia, she sees a vision of a woman being killed.
These threads are sure to come back, but for now, all Cora seems to care about is Elias — who seems to be in need of serious medical care. "I won't lose him, too," she tells Bebeto before donning her new costume and entering the bowels of the LAPD tower.
Olwen learns that Marek fled
Back on Olwen's side, we arrive at the dilapidated solar farm, where she finds Marek's vehicle decrepit and scavenged for parts. She also finds a curious coin or token marked with a symbol of an eye, which she keeps to herself instead of telling Yahya. Olwen has a brief showdown with a bandit, but she determines that such scavengers are not to blame for Marek's disappearance. She tells Yaya that Marek fled of his own volition and made it look like he was attacked, in an effort to escape the Blade Runners. The reason? Yet to be determined.
When Olwen brings this theory to her superior at the LAPD, she is ordered to track Marek down and "retire" him (aka the old Blade Runner term for killing a replicant). If it got out that one of their own deserted, her boss says, it could spark a human revolt. We also learn that Olwen and Marek worked together for a long time off-world prior to the replicant revolution, but that when they came back to Earth to fight, and then to serve as Blade Runners, they split up in accordance with "protocol."
Olwen seems reluctant to kill an old friend, and the implication seems to be that she and Marek may have been much more than that.
Cora's LAPD visit gets real violent real fast
Having successfully undergone her "transformation," Cora infiltrates the LAPD headquarters as a new transfer from off-world. She tries to make her way straight to the evidence impound but is caught by Yahya, who has been assigned to do her "intake" — assigning a weapon and radio, getting the lay of the land, and sitting in for the interrogation of a captured fugitive. Unfortunately for Cora, that fugitive ends up being Caelan, real name Isaac, whom she sold out at the factory at the beginning of the episode.
Isaac recognizes her but doesn't sell her out immediately, instead telling Yahya that he knows of a human "passing" as a replicant. He says he'll only talk to someone higher up the chain of command, likely hoping to leverage the information for some kind of release. When Yahya leaves him and Cora alone, he attacks her. After a brutal and bloody fight, she kills him.
Yahya takes her immediately to perform an "empathy" assessment, administered in a similarly disconcerting, rapid-fire manner as previous replicant emotion tests in "Blade Runner" and "2049." Cora is then moved to a medical bay. While she's healing with the help of some cyber-gel, Olwen confronts her and tells her that her she passed the empathy assessment with flying colors. "You're meant to be here," the veteran Blade Runner says. "No soul inside you at all." As Olwen walks away, the camera cuts to Marek, walking through the wasteland to some massive structure that could be a ship, or some piece of abandoned infrastructure. Regardless, it seems that he's searching for something.
What did you think of the show's first episode? Grade it via the poll below, then let us know in the comments!