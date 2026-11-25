The era of humanity has ended. The era of the replicant has begun.

"Blade Runner 2099" opens with a bang, kicking off the third major live-action installment in the franchise that began with Ridley Scott's seminal 1982 cyberpunk film. This time, the format has shifted from the big screen to a Prime Video series, all eight episodes of which are streaming now. That shift is mirrored by one in-universe, as we are told from the jump that, in the 50 years since the events of Denis Villeneuve's "Blade Runner 2049," the android race known as replicants have revolted against humanity, and won.

The world now belongs to the replicants. Humans serve as an underclass of manual labor, while the title of Blade Runner — previously reserved for human detectives who hunted rogue replicants — now refers to the androids' own elite police force.

In the show's first episode, we follow one of these new Blade Runners named Olwen (Michelle Yeoh), who, eight days away from her predetermined death date, becomes fixated on tracking down an AWOL replicant with ties to her past. We also meet Cora (Hunter Schafer), a human fugitive desperate to get herself and her sick brother out of Los Angeles. A solution presents itself in the form of a dangerous job: going undercover as a replicant officer at the Los Angeles Police Department to steal back a mysterious impounded item for a shadowy benefactor. Pull it off, and Cora might just win her freedom. But by the end of Episode 1, things are already much more complicated than they first appear.

In a moment we'll want to hear what you thought of the premiere. (And you can read our review here.) But first, let's get into Episode 1.