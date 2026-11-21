10 Best Prime Video Shows With Fewer Than 20 Episodes, Ranked
Amazon Prime Video has been home to plenty of shows that are worth watching, but it can be intimidating to stare down the barrel of multi-season series like "Reacher," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," and "The Boys." Fortunately, the streamer also offers plenty of shorter shows, from limited series to newer releases and cancelled favorites, with fewer than 20 episodes available to watch.
These 10 shows, none of which has reached Episode 20, span a wide variety of genres that Prime Video does especially well. There are crime thrillers, romantasy, and even science fiction, each toeing the line between the best drama and best comedy TV shows on Prime Video. Some recent popular hits haven't even crossed 10 episodes, though surely they'll go way past 20 if the streamer lets them continue on for many more seasons to come.
Not all these shows may scratch the itch you have for a new show to obsess over. However, giving each of them a chance is an easy commitment. We can at least guarantee that they're not the types of shows that take several seasons before they get good.
10. Expats
It feels like every year, Nicole Kidman releases a new television series that reminds audiences what a dramatic force of nature she is. In 2024, that series was "Expats," a drama in which Kidman plays Margaret, an American housewife living abroad in Hong Kong with her husband, Clarke (Brian Tee). Their seemingly typical marriage is revealed in the first episode to be on the rocks following the disappearance of their young son, forcing Margaret to keep things together as she navigates fraught relationships with fellow American expatriates.
At only six episodes, "Expats" is a relatively short watch, but it feels meaty given the average episode length of over an hour. The role of Margaret feels well within Kidman's wheelhouse compared to her work on shows like "Big Little Lies" or movies like "Babygirl," but it's especially impressive when a series feels on par with Kidman's acting chops. For an actress who typically elevates projects with her characterization of complicated women, "Expats" is the rare series that feels like a well-made match for Kidman.
As one of the best TV shows starring Nicole Kidman and one of the most heart-wrenching dramas on Prime Video, the brevity of "Expats" in episodes will certainly be offset by the emotional devastation awaiting particularly fragile viewers. To play it safe, it's best not to start this series without a box of tissues handy.
9. Steal
It can be hard to look at Sophie Turner in a modern-day setting and not still see traces of Sansa Stark from "Game of Thrones," but "Steal" might do the best job so far of defining the actress in her post-Westeros career. The thriller series sees Turner playing Zara, an office worker whose pension management company is held up by armed robbers who siphon nearly 4 billion pounds from its accounts. However, (spoiler alert!) a twist in the first episode reveals that Zara is far more involved in the heist than she initially appears.
A crime thriller with lots of twists and turns, "Steal" relies heavily on Turner's performance as a never-trustworthy young woman to succeed, and succeed it does. It's also quite refreshing to see a heist story play out in the modern day, involving cryptocurrency, tax loopholes, and investment firms that expose how financial innovations meant to increase security simply beget more devious criminals. You're never quite rooting for Zara's financial crimes, but across six episodes, you can't help but wish she'd finally get off scot-free after all the consequences that start creeping up on her.
By avoiding all the clichés of heist thrillers and centering on a protagonist who's not all the way bad, but not all the way good either, "Steal" makes for one of the more underrated shows on Prime Video currently. The fact that it's as short as it is only gives you more of a reason to check it out.
8. Outer Range
"Outer Range" was easily one of the most intriguing shows on television for a time, though sadly Prime Video cancelled it after two seasons. The show stars Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott, a Wyoming rancher whose family is visited by an enigmatic young woman, Autumn (Imogen Poots), around the time he discovers a mysterious black void on his property. Meanwhile, his daughter-in-law has gone missing. It's one part Western drama, another part sci-fi noir, and as a whole, one trippy watch.
With only 15 episodes, "Outer Range" is a surprisingly slow burn, but a satisfying one nonetheless, even if its cancellation leaves some of the secrets behind its central puzzle box unresolved. The main cast's performances, particularly Brolin, Poots, and Lewis Pullman, are stellar, making the moments when "Outer Range" explores more intimate character dynamics as fascinating as its more spectacle-driven sci-fi elements. Of those sci-fi elements, there's a lot to wrap your head around: dimensional travel, parallel timelines, and paradoxes galore.
"Outer Range" is definitely not for the casual television viewer, given how the plot gets, as The Doctor would call it, "wibbly wobbly, timey wimey." However, for one of the more underrated shows on Prime Video, it definitely deserved a lot more than 20 episodes, but alas, it never caught on with mainstream audiences enough to warrant more than two seasons.
7. Carrie
One of the more recent hits Prime Video has had in 2026 is a reimagining of a horror classic. Stephen King's novel "Carrie" had already been adapted into an iconic movie in 1976 starring Sissy Spacek, but leave it to horror auteur Mike Flanagan to inject new life into it as an eight-episode series starring Summer H. Howell in the titular role. In addition to expanding the source material with new lore and a modern-day setting, "Carrie" has been renewed for Season 2 at Prime Video, so there's a chance it could eventually pass the 20-episode mark.
For those unfamiliar with one of the more famous of King's novels, "Carrie" follows a sheltered teenage girl whose discovery of telekinetic powers is amplified by the bullying she endures at a new school. By reframing the story as set in the present rather than a 1970s period piece, "Carrie" gets to include new plot devices in the presence of social media and cyberbullying, which makes Carrie's suffering more relatable as well as more brutal in some instances.
Though the big swings that Flanagan's "Carrie" takes might put off some purists of the original novel, the show doesn't lose that trademark disturbing tone of King's best work. Of course, most of that is thanks to Howell, who embodies this particularly tragic literary figure with empathy and charm that makes you, the audience, realize that under slightly different circumstances, Carrie White could easily be accepted by her classmates.
6. I Love Dick
Chris Kraus's semi-autobiographical 1997 novel "I Love Dick" doesn't necessarily scream "worthy of a television adaptation," but that's obviously not considering the sheer magnetism of casting Kathryn Hahn in the role of the author. One of the most underrated Prime Video shows of all time, "I Love Dick" follows the infatuation that Chris (Hahn) develops for Dick (Kevin Bacon), the sponsor of her husband Sylvère's (Griffin Dunne) research fellowship. What starts as Chris penning undelivered letters to the object of her desire spirals into a sexual obsession that impacts her marriage in ways both good and bad.
Having seen Hahn's work in shows like "Mrs. Fletcher" or "Transparent," it's easy to see how a story like this so naturally fits in the actress's oeuvre. Critics seemed to agree that it was a long-overdue star turn for Hahn when it was released in 2017, given that she's able to deftly balance the show's tonal shifts between relationship drama and sex comedy.
Sadly, "I Love Dick" was cancelled after just eight episodes in its only season. Perhaps if the show had released after Hahn's career resurgence with "WandaVision," then we'd have a lot more than 20 episodes of this addictive, steamy dramedy to enjoy.
5. The Girlfriend
"The Girlfriend" is just about as juicy as it gets when it comes to miniseries streaming on Prime Video, covering so many themes of deception, obsession, female rage, and consent in under six hours total. The show mainly explores the point of view of Laura (Robin Wright), the wealthy mother of Daniel (Laurie Davidson), whose suspicions about his new relationship with Cherry (Olivia Cooke) snowball into a rivalry to end all rivalries. Several episodes in, a tragedy strikes that forces this tense, passive-aggressive dynamic to go full-on nuclear.
With no shortage of twists and turns in its six-episode run, "The Girlfriend" never seems to let up on surprising audiences and keeping them guessing about what either Laura or Cherry is going to do in spite of the other. It's such a classic dynamic, the overprotective mother and possessive new girlfriend, that it's not exactly difficult for the Prime Video series to be brimming with juiciness. The only thing difficult about "The Girlfriend" is resisting the urge to watch it all in one sitting.
At times melodramatic and at others effectively thrilling, "The Girlfriend" is a career high for both Wright and Cooke, who feel like such a match made in hell. If you want a Prime Video series that's pure camp with equal parts suspense and sexiness, there's really no other series that does it better than this gem from 2025.
4. Gen V
"The Boys" is easily one of Prime Video's biggest hits, but if five seasons seems like a lot to get through to dive into the superhero satire, luckily, there's an even better spin-off series. "Gen V" is set in the same universe as "The Boys," following a younger generation of super-powered individuals at a training school for crimefighters, including the blood-weaponizing Marie (Jaz Sinclair), size-altering Emma (Lizze Broadway), gender-shifting Jordan (London Thor and Derek Luh), telepathic Cate (Maddie Phillips), and super-strong Sam (Asa Germann).
Though it's obviously of a similar ilk visually and tonally to "The Boys," "Gen V" stands on its own as an exploration of hero worship not from the perspective of the morally misaligned heroes, but from the next generation of heroes striving to be better than the ones who came before them. There are, of course, also strong ties to its sister series, including appearances from Antony Starr's Homelander and Erin Moriarty's Starlight, though familiarity with "The Boys" does help viewers understand the larger story.
"Gen V" was cancelled earlier this year after two seasons at Prime Video, totaling 16 episodes. It's much simpler, cleverer, and far more emotionally optimistic than "The Boys," making it a little more palatable for typical audiences. However, if you're one of many people suffering from superhero fatigue, a show satirizing superheroes may not satisfy the itch you're looking to scratch.
3. Sterling Point
The romantic drama is a tried and true television genre, with some of the hottest shows at the moment including "Heated Rivalry" and "Off-Campus." As far as romance shows on Prime Video, however, there's something very special about their recent hit from 2026, "Sterling Point." Compared to other rom-drams on TV, "Sterling Point" stands out by being a wholly original story, not an adaptation of a romantasy book or existing IP. It's also visually unique, set almost entirely in the picturesque Muskoka region of Canada.
"Sterling Point" primarily follows Annie Jacobson (Ella Rubin), a teenage girl who inherits an island alongside her twin brother Connor (Keen Ruffalo), unveiling familial secrets, including the existence of her half-sister Ramona (Amélie Hoeferle). Both Annie and Ramona not only grapple with their own new dynamic as sisters, but also explore romances; for Annie, it's a love triangle between local Ellis (Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie) and city boy Rory (Daniel Quinn-Toye), while for Ramona, it's the coming out and blossoming of a love between her and her best friend Oona (Bo Bragason).
Though it seems a bit redundant to praise a romance show for having heart, "Sterling Point" feels refreshing mainly thanks to how earnest and likable all the characters are. There are no cheap, frustrating plot twists or behavior here; audiences will find themselves rooting for Annie and Ramona to become the best versions of themselves over the first season's eight episodes. It's already been renewed for Season 2, so it won't be long before it passes 20 episodes.
2. Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie leave some pretty big shoes to fill with the idea of a series adaptation of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," their iconic spy comedy from 2005. However, Amazon's charming spy reboot reinterprets the premise of married secret agents with a lot more depth, nuance, and modern flair than any fan of the original film may have expected. Donald Glover (who also co-created, co-wrote, and co-directed the series) and Maya Erskine star as this show's John and Jane Smith, anonymous assassins paired together by an enigmatic organization, whose missions become complicated when their fake marriage turns into a real relationship.
Each episode follows John and Jane on a different espionage mission, where the stakes are high both emotionally and literally. It's a fascinating way to explore relationship dynamics in an eight-episode series, combining the thrilling, stylistic action of "Killing Eve" with relatable dialogue and characters of "When Harry Met Sally." Of course, Glover and Erskine's comedic and romantic chemistry is also on full display, with this show featuring some of their best acting of their respective careers.
Its upcoming second season will introduce a new John and Jane, played by Mark Eydelshteyn and Talia Ryder, potentially turning this series into one of TV's most exciting anthologies as the episode count increases. Suffice it to say, we can't wait until "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" is ineligible to be on this list.
1. My Lady Jane
It was only ever on Prime Video for eight brisk episodes, but "My Lady Jane" deserved so much more from the streaming service. Based on the novel by Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton, and Jodi Meadows, "My Lady Jane" is set in a fantastical version of the Tudor era in England, in which certain individuals can assume animalistic forms. Emily Bader stars as the titular Lady Jane Grey, a fiercely independent royal cousin who is forced into marriage with Lord Guildford Dudley (Edward Bluemel) and soon finds herself unexpectedly next in line for the throne.
With gorgeous 16th-century visuals, the beautiful weaving of fantasy elements in and out of the largely fictionalized history, and Bader's firecracker performance as Jane, "My Lady Jane" had all the elements to become one of Amazon's next big hits. In a confusing turn of events, the series was instead cancelled at Prime Video after only one season, prematurely cutting the series off 12 episodes away from the 20-episode mark.
Though fans, including George R. R. Martin, petitioned for its revival, enough time has passed that it seems "My Lady Jane" will remain an eight-episode treasure that Prime Video fans must watch, whether you're a fan of fantasy or not. At least we get to enjoy Bader's continued success on streaming with films like Netflix's "People We Meet on Vacation."