Amazon Prime Video has been home to plenty of shows that are worth watching, but it can be intimidating to stare down the barrel of multi-season series like "Reacher," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," and "The Boys." Fortunately, the streamer also offers plenty of shorter shows, from limited series to newer releases and cancelled favorites, with fewer than 20 episodes available to watch.

These 10 shows, none of which has reached Episode 20, span a wide variety of genres that Prime Video does especially well. There are crime thrillers, romantasy, and even science fiction, each toeing the line between the best drama and best comedy TV shows on Prime Video. Some recent popular hits haven't even crossed 10 episodes, though surely they'll go way past 20 if the streamer lets them continue on for many more seasons to come.

Not all these shows may scratch the itch you have for a new show to obsess over. However, giving each of them a chance is an easy commitment. We can at least guarantee that they're not the types of shows that take several seasons before they get good.