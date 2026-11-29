There's no shortage of catchphrases on "Star Trek," like "Beam me up"; "He's dead, Jim"; and "Tea, Earl Grey, hot." But one recurring line is more than just an iconic sci-fi quote; it was the skeleton key that unlocked one of the original members of the Enterprise crew. According to Leonard Nimoy, the first time he said "fascinating" was hugely important to defining Spock. In a 1995 interview with Charlie Rose, Nimoy recalled how playing the reserved, logical Vulcan ran counter to his emotive training as an actor. A breakthrough came the first time he had to utter one of Spock's go-to responses — "fascinating."

"The first time I said 'fascinating,' I said it wrong," Nimoy explained. "... The director said, 'No, no. Cool it out. Do the scientific, curious approach to it.' ... I didn't realize that I would establish a very clear identity for myself sooner by saying [in an unemotional voice], 'fascinating.' And I did, and then the character began to emerge, and I began to understand the power of that."

There is a certain emotional detachment to Nimoy's delivery of Spock's many "fascinating"s over the course of the series, which does indeed make sense for the character. As a rule, Spock is interested and invested in whatever strange new world or phenomenon the Enterprise encounters, but he isn't excited about it. "Fascinating," with a clinical, knowledge-seeking cadence, is a fitting response from the Enterprise's science-minded first officer.