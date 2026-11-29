How Spock's Star Trek Catchphrase Helped Leonard Nimoy Create The Character
There's no shortage of catchphrases on "Star Trek," like "Beam me up"; "He's dead, Jim"; and "Tea, Earl Grey, hot." But one recurring line is more than just an iconic sci-fi quote; it was the skeleton key that unlocked one of the original members of the Enterprise crew. According to Leonard Nimoy, the first time he said "fascinating" was hugely important to defining Spock. In a 1995 interview with Charlie Rose, Nimoy recalled how playing the reserved, logical Vulcan ran counter to his emotive training as an actor. A breakthrough came the first time he had to utter one of Spock's go-to responses — "fascinating."
"The first time I said 'fascinating,' I said it wrong," Nimoy explained. "... The director said, 'No, no. Cool it out. Do the scientific, curious approach to it.' ... I didn't realize that I would establish a very clear identity for myself sooner by saying [in an unemotional voice], 'fascinating.' And I did, and then the character began to emerge, and I began to understand the power of that."
There is a certain emotional detachment to Nimoy's delivery of Spock's many "fascinating"s over the course of the series, which does indeed make sense for the character. As a rule, Spock is interested and invested in whatever strange new world or phenomenon the Enterprise encounters, but he isn't excited about it. "Fascinating," with a clinical, knowledge-seeking cadence, is a fitting response from the Enterprise's science-minded first officer.
William Shatner's energy and Nimoy's Jewish faith also helped
The word "fascinating" was certainly an important part of shaping the Spock character, but credit can't go to those four syllables alone. William Shatner helped shape Spock, too. In an interview with the Television Academy, Leonard Nimoy explained that Shatner's gung-ho, "energy personified" performance as Kirk gave Spock the space to be more thoughtful compared to the captain in the original, unaired pilot — Jeffrey Hunter's "much more introverted" Pike. Rather than feeling he needed to provide energy for a scene to balance out Hunter, Nimoy could be contemplative while Shatner provided fireworks.
Of course, some of Spock's distinctive traits came directly from Nimoy rather than just being his reactions to other elements on the screen. It was Nimoy who came up with the Vulcan salute. Speaking to the Yiddish Book Center, Nimoy recalled "Amok Time," the Season 2 premiere of "Star Trek." In it, Spock visits his home planet, and it's the first time in the franchise that two Vulcans interact. Nimoy wanted to use the moment to develop Vulcan culture.
"Humans, we have these rituals, things that we do," Nimoy explained. "We shake hands, we nod to each other, we bow to each other, we salute each other. What do Vulcans do?" He turned to his faith for inspiration; the "Live long and prosper" hand gesture is a modified version of the Jewish Priestly Blessing of the descendants of Aaron. "People don't realize they're blessing each other with this," a pleased Nimoy said of the now-iconic sci-fi salute.