The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Renewed For Season 4 At Prime Video
"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" continues to be precious to Prime Video, scoring a Season 4 renewal at the streamer, TVLine has learned. This news coincides with the fantasy drama's third season finale; the final two episodes of Season 3 will be available to stream on Tuesday, November 24 at 9 pm ET.
Currently in pre-production, Season 4 will begin filming in Spring 2027 at the UK's Shepperton Studios. News of the renewal also came with a special video announcement, which you can watch above.
Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay are also confirmed to be returning for Season 4, executive-producing alongside Lindsey Weber, Kate Hazell, Justin Doble, and director Charlotte Brändström.
"'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' has become a defining series for Prime Video," Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television for Amazon MGM Studios, says in a statement. "As Season 3 delivers the landmark moment fans have been waiting for — the forging of the One Ring — we are proud to confirm Season 4 with J.D. Payne, Patrick McKay, and the entire creative team. We look forward to bringing fans even deeper into the rich world of Tolkien's Second Age."
What happens in The Rings of Power Season 3?
Season 3 of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" takes place five years after Eregion's fall, with Middle-earth now at war. Sauron has been successful, managing to conquer much of the world with the help of his dark army, and his obsession with the "One Ring to rule them all" grows by the day.
So, what's a creature to do? Per Prime Video's official logline, "all the free peoples of Middle-earth — Dwarves, Elves, Men, and Wizards alike — must find a way to come together" in Season 3 "to prevent Sauron from achieving his goal of utter domination of all life."
Prime Video released the eight-episode third season over the course of three weeks, dropping the first four episodes on November 11, followed by two more pairs on November 18 and November 24.
The sprawling ensemble cast of Season 3 included Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Charlie Vickers as Sauron, Jamie Campbell Bower as Celeborn, Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir, Tyroe Muhafidin as Theo, Robert Aramayo as Elrond and Elros, Owain Arthur as Durin IV, Sophia Nomvete as Disa, Benjamin Walker as Gil-galad, Daniel Weyman as Gandalf, Trystan Gravelle as Pharazôn, Maxim Baldry as Isildur, Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Míriel, Lloyd Owen as Elendil, Ciarán Hinds as the Dark Wizard, Andrew Richardson as Anárion, and Rory Kinnear as Tom Bombadil. It's not yet known how many of those actors will return for Season 4.
The TVLine Scorecard has been updated to reflect Season 4 of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." Are you looking forward to more adventures in Middle-earth? What are your hopes for the show's future, following the events of Season 3? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.