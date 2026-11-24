"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" continues to be precious to Prime Video, scoring a Season 4 renewal at the streamer, TVLine has learned. This news coincides with the fantasy drama's third season finale; the final two episodes of Season 3 will be available to stream on Tuesday, November 24 at 9 pm ET.

Currently in pre-production, Season 4 will begin filming in Spring 2027 at the UK's Shepperton Studios. News of the renewal also came with a special video announcement, which you can watch above.

Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay are also confirmed to be returning for Season 4, executive-producing alongside Lindsey Weber, Kate Hazell, Justin Doble, and director Charlotte Brändström.

"'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' has become a defining series for Prime Video," Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television for Amazon MGM Studios, says in a statement. "As Season 3 delivers the landmark moment fans have been waiting for — the forging of the One Ring — we are proud to confirm Season 4 with J.D. Payne, Patrick McKay, and the entire creative team. We look forward to bringing fans even deeper into the rich world of Tolkien's Second Age."