One of Tom Selleck's most popular television roles before "Blue Bloods" was as the titular private investigator on CBS' "Magnum, P.I." But it was not his first time playing a detective-for-hire. One of the most notorious detective shows of the 1970s was "The Rockford Files." As a detective show, it is often ranked with "Magnum, P.I." Tom Selleck even played another private eye on "The Rockford Files" before going on to play the mustachioed investigator on CBS' hit show.

The six-season drama aired on NBC from 1974 to 1980, featuring James Garner as the titular Los Angeles private investigator Jim Rockford. The series was well-acclaimed and won five Emmy awards, and a reboot is premiering on January 2, 2027.

Lance White was a recurring character on "The Rockford Files," played fantastically by Selleck. He appeared in two episodes: Season 5's "White on White and Nearly Perfect," and Season 6's "Nice Guys Finish Dead." In contrast to the cynical and laid-back Jim, Lance is prim and proper, wearing fancy suits instead of a Hawaiian shirt. The role was written by producer Stephen J. Cannell, who previously cast Selleck in two television pilots that were never bought by a network. Cannell was a longtime friend of Selleck's, and even had a cameo as a hotel security supervisor in a Season 7 episode of "Magnum, P.I."