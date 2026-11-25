The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3 Finale Recap — The Doom Of Men Is A Smirk
It's been a long road across Middle-earth, but the Season 3 finale of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is finally here, and things aren't looking good against Sauron (Charlie Vickers) and the forces of evil. The Dark Lord is at the height of his power after crafting the One Ring at the end of Episode 7, and it's going to take a minor miracle to stop him... or is it?
All of the storylines this season race towards a seemingly inevitable battle that could possibly topple the balance of power in Middle-earth, as Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), and King Gil-Galad (Mark Ferguson) try to keep the Númenoreans from fleeing the impending war. Meanwhile, Gandalf (Daniel Weyman) desperately tries to turn Pallando (Ciarán Hinds) away from Sauron's grasp.
But while the Season 3 finale ominously threatens to spark the flame of war, it never really ignites. Instead, it takes a much more calculated approach — which might be a little disappointing for some audiences hoping to see Sauron and the elves battle for the soul of Middle-earth. It's a good thing Prime Video has already renewed "The Rings of Power" for Season 4! Let's unpack the last episode, and figure out what Sauron's smirk really means.
The Last Temptation of Gandalf
Gandalf is finally at the forefront of the episode in Mordor this time after taking a back seat. The armies of Rhûn have amassed at Sauron's tower, and Khamûl (Zubin Varla) gives the wizard to the Dark Lord as a gift. Sure, Sauron already has one member of the Istari under his control, but why not have two? He tries to convince Gandalf to join him, and even offers to give him Middle-earth itself so it can be "cradled in your gentle hands," claiming that he also works for the Secret Fire in keeping the world on the right path. Sure, Sauron, sure. The villain even tempts Gandalf with a ring of his own... but the wizard whimsically declines: "None for me, thank you."
Almost instantly, he finds himself back in a cell and is joined by none other than Nori Brandyfoot! Yes, Markella Kavenagh reprises her role in a brief and not at all suspicious cameo... It's the Celeborn (Jamie Campbell Bower) kiss from Episode 6 all over again! She's Sauron in disguise, trying to trick Gandalf into joining him as a backwards way of protecting those he cares about. He almost falls for it but tricks Nori/Sauron with a classic "remember what your brother used to say?" Even though Nori didn't have a brother... You've got to try harder than that, Sauron.
The villain then throws the wizard back to the same rock formation where he first saw the Secret Fire to convince him to call on its power. But again, Gandalf refuses because a "true servant" doesn't demand power. He declares: "I would sooner die in the light of the one than live forever as a slave to the shadow." Gandalf won't be head-hunted, Sauron!
Númenor readies for war
Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle) and his army are already in Middle-earth after dramatically setting sail last episode — talk about a convenient time-jump! Celeborn and Galadriel reunite with King Gil-Galad and Elrond, and they spare a moment to mourn Arondir's (Ismael Cruz Córdova) death, but hey, at least Celeborn's back. Anyway, Galadriel also informs Pharazôn that Sauron has trapped his army between the sea with a force of 100,000 men and 50,000 orcs. But Pharazôn isn't really shaken, and promises to serve the Dark Lord a battle worthy of poets. His ego is as big as his beard, isn't it?
At night, the Númenoreans start to all get a little twitchy at the thought of war, and Gil-Galad warns that some of the men might flee. Meanwhile, Galadriel confides in Elrond that she's worried she's already had her chance to live happily with Celeborn, so there's no point in fleeing the fight. She even admits that she's haunted by the happiness of her old life, "like echoes of ancient music calling me to dance before the song is lost forever."
Gil-Galad also gives some couples counseling to Celeborn, telling him to recommit to Galadriel for "always" because it is their very nature as elves. After their respective soul-searching sessions, the couple chooses to stay and fight as the "Lord and Lady of Lórien." Clearly, they're not the only ones who've been at war with themselves because Pharazôn FINALLY admits he needs help from the elves to stop Sauron. Later, Elrond debates the meaning of death with the Númenorean soldiers, and he profoundly rouses the men by telling him that Elros (Robert Aramayo) believed the concept of death makes mortals strong because life is finite.
Pallando's big day
Let's just throw it back to Mordor for a minute, because the wizards' story really comes to fruition in the back half of the episode. For a minute, it seems like there's no turning back for Pallando when Sauron gives him a ring so that he can become "the greatest of the nine, a witch-king no man can slay." For a brief few minutes, it seems like Pallando will become the screeching Witch-King of Angmar from "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy. He's the one who gets killed by Éowyn (Miranda Otto).
Gandalf desperately tries to stop his fellow Istari from breaking bad, but it seems like he's lost. Still, Gandalf escapes from his cell when some of Pallando's followers are sent to fetch him, and the wizard uses it all as a ploy to get Pallando alone, snatching the Dark Lord's ring from his hand. He tries one last time to turn his friend to the light, telling him that the Istari's task in Middle-earth isn't to destroy evil but to "inspire good" in those around them: "For so long as there is one who listens, our labor is not in vain." This idea finally snaps Pallando back to who he really is.
United, the wizarding duo fight Khamul at the top of the tower, with the three of them trading blows before the Nazgnagôl stabs Pallando through the chest... Typical! Anyway, they eventually defeat Khamûl by flinging him off the tower. This final act of redemption is too much for Pallando, who dies, releasing a blue swirling energy that flows across the land. The former Dark Wizard dies as a good man after all, and his energy convinces all the Rhûn warriors to leave the battlefield.
Sauron surrenders?
The closing few minutes of the Season 3 finale are a little odd, though. While Gandalf strolls out of Mordor, he bumps into the gleefully bizarre Tom Bombadil (Rory Kinnear) again. The mystical being seemingly takes Pallando's ring from Gandalf and blows it out of existence — and the pair go wandering back to Middle-earth together. So that's nice, I guess? After that, the episode jumps back to the impending battle between Sauron and the elves, as Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) tells his master that the armies are evenly matched.
The fires of war are stoked even further when Pharazôn sends a letter to Sauron essentially baiting him into battle, telling the villain to face his army or to crawl back to the shadow and let the world know that there's only one king of men, "and his name is Númenor." His approach has a bizarre effect: Sauron removes the ring and steps onto the battlefield, alone. When staring at the Dark Lord, Gil-Galad says he sees the "doom of men," as Sauron kneels in front of the Pharazôn with his head bowed. This ignites a euphoric cascade of roaring laughter from the King and his soldiers, as Sauron smirks to himself.
That's the moment where it's obvious it's a trap. Sauron wants to surrender because he's recognized that Pharazôn's ego and hubris is something he can manipulate and work in his favor. While the cliffhanger works thematically for the scheming villain, it's a little disappointing that the show spent eight episodes building up to a battle that hasn't happened. Sure, it's a subversive cliffhanger, but that's slightly disappointing. It seems like the "doom of men" will come to pass in Season 4.
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