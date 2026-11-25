Gandalf is finally at the forefront of the episode in Mordor this time after taking a back seat. The armies of Rhûn have amassed at Sauron's tower, and Khamûl (Zubin Varla) gives the wizard to the Dark Lord as a gift. Sure, Sauron already has one member of the Istari under his control, but why not have two? He tries to convince Gandalf to join him, and even offers to give him Middle-earth itself so it can be "cradled in your gentle hands," claiming that he also works for the Secret Fire in keeping the world on the right path. Sure, Sauron, sure. The villain even tempts Gandalf with a ring of his own... but the wizard whimsically declines: "None for me, thank you."

Almost instantly, he finds himself back in a cell and is joined by none other than Nori Brandyfoot! Yes, Markella Kavenagh reprises her role in a brief and not at all suspicious cameo... It's the Celeborn (Jamie Campbell Bower) kiss from Episode 6 all over again! She's Sauron in disguise, trying to trick Gandalf into joining him as a backwards way of protecting those he cares about. He almost falls for it but tricks Nori/Sauron with a classic "remember what your brother used to say?" Even though Nori didn't have a brother... You've got to try harder than that, Sauron.

The villain then throws the wizard back to the same rock formation where he first saw the Secret Fire to convince him to call on its power. But again, Gandalf refuses because a "true servant" doesn't demand power. He declares: "I would sooner die in the light of the one than live forever as a slave to the shadow." Gandalf won't be head-hunted, Sauron!