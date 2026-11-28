The long-running and frequently-controversial cartoon "South Park" is littered with references to pop culture. It's parodied big franchises like "The Lord of the Rings" and "Blade Runner," but it's also made subtle homages to lesser-known properties, such as the 1970s kids' series "The Clyde Frog Show." Most viewers likely missed this reference since "The Clyde Frog Show" never reached the same levels of recognition as some of the best kids' shows of the '70s.

In "South Park" Season 1, Episode 13, Cartman has a tea party with some of his favorite toys, including a stuffed animal called Clyde Frog that looks exactly like the puppet from "The Clyde Frog Show." The toy appeared briefly in several other episodes across "South Park" until Season 15, Episode 12, where Clyde Frog gets ripped open and nailed to a tree by a mystery toy killer. After Clyde Frog's funeral, more toys are destroyed until Cartman finds the culprit: his doll Polly Prissypants.

"South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone were kids in the '70s so they probably saw "The Clyde Frog Show" growing up. In 2014, Parker shared a picture on Instagram of his daughter holding a toy version of Clyde Frog, which he called "the original Clyde Frog." Whether or not Parker owned that actual toy and passed it down to his daughter is unclear, but what's certain is that he has a fondness for the character.