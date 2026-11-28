South Park's Early Seasons Had A Subtle Homage To An Obscure '70s Kids Show
The long-running and frequently-controversial cartoon "South Park" is littered with references to pop culture. It's parodied big franchises like "The Lord of the Rings" and "Blade Runner," but it's also made subtle homages to lesser-known properties, such as the 1970s kids' series "The Clyde Frog Show." Most viewers likely missed this reference since "The Clyde Frog Show" never reached the same levels of recognition as some of the best kids' shows of the '70s.
In "South Park" Season 1, Episode 13, Cartman has a tea party with some of his favorite toys, including a stuffed animal called Clyde Frog that looks exactly like the puppet from "The Clyde Frog Show." The toy appeared briefly in several other episodes across "South Park" until Season 15, Episode 12, where Clyde Frog gets ripped open and nailed to a tree by a mystery toy killer. After Clyde Frog's funeral, more toys are destroyed until Cartman finds the culprit: his doll Polly Prissypants.
"South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone were kids in the '70s so they probably saw "The Clyde Frog Show" growing up. In 2014, Parker shared a picture on Instagram of his daughter holding a toy version of Clyde Frog, which he called "the original Clyde Frog." Whether or not Parker owned that actual toy and passed it down to his daughter is unclear, but what's certain is that he has a fondness for the character.
The Clyde Frog Show was a short-lived educational series that went into syndication
The Mississippi Authority for Educational Television initially created Clyde Frog for the kids' show "About Safety," which ran between 1972 and 1973. The programme taught children about first aid and how to stay safe from dangers like guns, cars, fireworks, and tornadoes. Clyde returned for "The Clyde Frog Show" in 1976, with the new series focused more on emotional health. It didn't last very long but was popular enough to be syndicated, with "The Clyde Frog Show" aired in schools and homes across America.
Of course, the version of the character seen in "South Park" is nothing like the one that urged children to express their feelings in a productive, healthy way. Cartman's Clyde has no voice and therefore cannot teach him to follow a safe, emotionally mature path. In fact, Cartman called his Clyde Frog a "perfect friend" because "he never said anything. He never had his own ideas about what he wanted to do. He just sat there going along with anything I wanted." That's not a message the original Clyde would approve, but at least his grisly death helped Cartman mature.