South Park's 15 Best Episodes, Ranked

For 28 seasons (and counting), Trey Parker and Matt Stone's "South Park" has been pushing the boundaries of basic cable censorship and cultural sacred cows. Beginning with a video short in which Jesus fights Santa, it has continued to shatter taboos of the left, right, and every major religion, all from the perspective of four elementary schoolers. The show's young protagonists also allow Parker and Stone to create filthy parodies of other child-centric cartoons.

It's tough to pick only 15 best episodes out of 338. The early ones seem a little rough nowadays, but there have been consistently hilarious episodes every year. A few "South Park" episodes along the way have even been censored or banned altogether.

Many came close, but in the end these are the 15 greatest episodes of "South Park."