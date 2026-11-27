Why Yahya From Blade Runner 2099 Looks So Familiar
While the new generation of Blade Runners on "Blade Runner 2099" are busy trying to identify who around them is a human and who is a Replicant, viewers at home might be more preoccupied trying to identify the actors bringing these Blade Runners to life. If the guy who plays Yahya looks familiar to you, that's likely because he's been in a bunch of other big projects. His name is Matthew Needham, and he's previously plied his trade in series such as HBO's "House of the Dragon" and films including Ridley Scott's "Napoleon."
On "House of the Dragon," Needham plays Lord Larys Strong, who served as the closest confidant of King Aegon II Targaryen during the fallen king's time in exile. Though he and Aegon have now parted ways, Larys remains alive and could well return in "House of the Dragon" Season 4. In "Napoleon," Needham appeared as the titular emperor's younger brother, Lucien Bonaparte. He also briefly featured on the first season of the hit BBC series "Sherlock," playing Bezza, a prisoner Benedict Cumberbatch's Sherlock Holmes refused to help in the season finale.
Needham's other notable credits include a brief role on British sci-fi series "Doctor Who" as an aged incarnation of the villain Swarm, and a single-episode appearance on the historical drama "Chernobyl," playing the lab assistant Dmitri. Superhero fans might also recognize Needham's voice, as he played the classic villain The Joker in the Prime Original series "Batman: Caped Crusader." TVLine counts the animated show among the most underrated Prime Video series of all time.
Matthew Needham embodies a new breed of Blade Runner
Both Ridley Scott's original "Blade Runner" from 1982 and Denis Villeneuve's 2017 sequel "Blade Runner 2049" feature Blade Runners as law enforcement officers tasked with tracking down and terminating rogue Replicants, bio-engineered humanoids designed for heavy labor. The original movie hinted that Harrison Ford's protagonist, the Blade Runner Rick Deckard, could actually be a Replicant. The sequel made it explicit that Ryan Gosling's Blade Runner, K, was a Replicant. By the time of "Blade Runner 2099," Earth has seen a Replicant uprising and subsequent war. Now the Replicants are the ones calling the shots and Blade Runners are tasked with hunting down the humans who continue to resist their rule.
As one of these replicant Blade Runners, Matthew Needham's Yahya is first seen working alongside Michelle Yeoh's Olwen on assignment to capture two such rogue humans. From there on in, Yahya becomes privy to Olwen's search for Marek, the first Replicant Blade Runner to go rogue. He also unknowingly inducts Hunter Schafer's Cora — a human posing as a Replicant — into her role as a Blade Runner. "I loved how human everything was, although we're artificial and Replicants," Needham said of the series in an interview with Sidewalks Entertainment. "It really explores the intricacies that we all have and [Yahya's] pettiness and his insecurities." Check out TVLine's review of "Blade Runner 2099" to see what we made of the series.