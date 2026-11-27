While the new generation of Blade Runners on "Blade Runner 2099" are busy trying to identify who around them is a human and who is a Replicant, viewers at home might be more preoccupied trying to identify the actors bringing these Blade Runners to life. If the guy who plays Yahya looks familiar to you, that's likely because he's been in a bunch of other big projects. His name is Matthew Needham, and he's previously plied his trade in series such as HBO's "House of the Dragon" and films including Ridley Scott's "Napoleon."

On "House of the Dragon," Needham plays Lord Larys Strong, who served as the closest confidant of King Aegon II Targaryen during the fallen king's time in exile. Though he and Aegon have now parted ways, Larys remains alive and could well return in "House of the Dragon" Season 4. In "Napoleon," Needham appeared as the titular emperor's younger brother, Lucien Bonaparte. He also briefly featured on the first season of the hit BBC series "Sherlock," playing Bezza, a prisoner Benedict Cumberbatch's Sherlock Holmes refused to help in the season finale.

Needham's other notable credits include a brief role on British sci-fi series "Doctor Who" as an aged incarnation of the villain Swarm, and a single-episode appearance on the historical drama "Chernobyl," playing the lab assistant Dmitri. Superhero fans might also recognize Needham's voice, as he played the classic villain The Joker in the Prime Original series "Batman: Caped Crusader." TVLine counts the animated show among the most underrated Prime Video series of all time.