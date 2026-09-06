15 Most Underrated Prime Video Shows Of All Time, Ranked

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In the nonstop flow of watching and discussing new TV that has been the mark of the streaming era, Prime Video is sometimes underdiscussed as one of said era's most consistent and dependable hubs for quality programming. As the most unsung great Prime Video shows prove, the streamer has a deep vault of strong original productions that have all but slipped though the cracks of mainstream pop culture.

Below, you'll find a list of the 15 most underrated Prime Video original shows ever, ranked in proportion to the discrepancy between their merits and the scale of their popularity and renown. Some of the very best Prime Video shows are here, even if you haven't heard much about them.