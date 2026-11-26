A new era of "Blade Runner" has begun with Prime Video's "Blade Runner 2099" series, which takes place in a world where Replicants have taken power and humans are second-class citizens. British actor Tom Burke is right in the middle of the dystopian cyberpunk universe as Julius, a Nexus-1 Replicant. Burke's Julius has complicated views on the human race. "I wouldn't say I'm against [humans], I just see them as a kind of obstacle to the true Replicant destiny," Burke told Digital Spy.

Burke has previously appeared in many other TV shows. He's headlined the British mystery series "C.B. Strike" since 2017, playing private investigator Cormoran Strike. He also currently stars on Netflix's crime show "Legends" as Guy, a customs officer undercover as a drug smuggler in 1990s Britain. Fans of "The Crown" might remember that Burke guest-starred in Season 4 as Derek "Dazzle" Jennings, the Catholic priest who flirts with Princess Margaret (Helena Bonham Carter).

A veteran of British TV shows, Burke has taken part in several prominent BBC productions over the years, such as the Emmy-winning Cold War espionage thriller "The Hour," in which he featured as magazine producer Bill Kendall. The broadcaster's 2016 limited series adaptation of "War & Peace" also featured Burke as Russian army officer Fedya Dolokhov. He also starred as Athos in BBC One's "The Musketeers," so Burke has inhabited characters in numerous eras of history on-screen.