Why Julius From Blade Runner 2099 Looks So Familiar
A new era of "Blade Runner" has begun with Prime Video's "Blade Runner 2099" series, which takes place in a world where Replicants have taken power and humans are second-class citizens. British actor Tom Burke is right in the middle of the dystopian cyberpunk universe as Julius, a Nexus-1 Replicant. Burke's Julius has complicated views on the human race. "I wouldn't say I'm against [humans], I just see them as a kind of obstacle to the true Replicant destiny," Burke told Digital Spy.
Burke has previously appeared in many other TV shows. He's headlined the British mystery series "C.B. Strike" since 2017, playing private investigator Cormoran Strike. He also currently stars on Netflix's crime show "Legends" as Guy, a customs officer undercover as a drug smuggler in 1990s Britain. Fans of "The Crown" might remember that Burke guest-starred in Season 4 as Derek "Dazzle" Jennings, the Catholic priest who flirts with Princess Margaret (Helena Bonham Carter).
A veteran of British TV shows, Burke has taken part in several prominent BBC productions over the years, such as the Emmy-winning Cold War espionage thriller "The Hour," in which he featured as magazine producer Bill Kendall. The broadcaster's 2016 limited series adaptation of "War & Peace" also featured Burke as Russian army officer Fedya Dolokhov. He also starred as Athos in BBC One's "The Musketeers," so Burke has inhabited characters in numerous eras of history on-screen.
Tom Burke has also been in a bunch of big movies
You may have also seen Tom Burke in action on the big screen. Movie buffs probably recognize him from "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," in which he played Praetorian Jack, the driver of Immortan Joe's War Rig before Furiosa. Prior to that he played the seedy brother of Ryan Gosling's lead character in "Only God Forgives," Nicolas Winding Refn's follow-up to his critically acclaimed movie "Drive," and he portrayed Orson Welles in David Fincher's "Mank," a film about the development of the Welles hit "Citizen Kane."
More recently, he played British intelligence agent Freddie Smalls in Steven Soderbergh's spy thriller "Black Bag," starring Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender. He's also going to feature as the voice of the Devil in the upcoming Robert Eggers gothic horror movie "Werwulf," which is set in 14th-century England and stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as a man trying to protect his town and his family from a seemingly supernatural beast. There's not much sci-fi on Burke's resume, so "Blade Runner 2099" is new territory for him. All eight episodes are now streaming on Prime Video.