When "Batman: The Animated Series" debuted in 1992, it changed what a children's animated series could be, bringing new depth and maturity to the medium.

It's not surprising that the classic DC animated series remains popular with so many adult fans who were introduced to the show as kids. Inspired in part by Tim Burton's darker big-screen take on the Dark Knight, Bruce Timm and Eric Radomski's animated take on Batman was styled after 1930s and '40s film noir, exploring the darker tone and psychological themes that helped make the Burton movies such a success.

Compared to other animated series airing around the same time, like "X-Men" or "Spider-Man," "Batman: The Animated Series" was decidedly more mature. This came down in part to a positive working relationship behind the scenes with Fox's Head of Broadcast Standards and Practices, Avery Coburn. Coburn embraced the series' darker vision, helping the creative team find ways to make their ideas work within the boundaries of what was allowed on children's TV at the time, without compromising that maturity. This included finding a way to make a scene where Bruce Wayne committed suicide in a dream sequence during the episode "Perchance to Dream" abstract enough that it wouldn't traumatize any young viewers.

In particular, the early seasons of "Batman: The Animated Series" featured a distinctively dark art style inspired by art deco designs, as well as episodes that dealt with psychological themes and unsettling stories from the cruelest corners of Gotham.