Juggling the oil industry, a political career, and his rocky marriage, Jed Banks finds himself deeply involved in the chaos of "The Hunting Wives." The face of actor Dermot Mulroney likely rings a bell with those streaming Netflix's engrossing Texas-set mystery series.

Although better known for his movies, Mulroney has racked up some prominent TV appearances outside of "The Hunting Wives." Recently, Mulroney played Chief Dom Pascal in Seasons 13 to 15 of "Chicago Fire," additionally guest-starring on "Chicago Med" and "Chicago P.D." Marvel followers who watched "Secret Invasion" on Disney+ might remember Mulroney as U.S. President James Ritson, and "American Horror Story" fans should recognize him as news anchor Bob Thompson in Season 7. Mulroney also portrayed Sean Pierce in "Shameless" and had a major part as Bobby Sheridan on USA Network's "The Purge" series. Mulroney never shies away from comedies, as he notably played Russell Schiller on "New Girl," Dusty Radler on "Arrested Development," and Gavin Mitchell on "Friends."

Mulroney's prolific film career has involved various genres and character types. The 1988 Western "Young Guns" cast him as outlaw Dirty Steve Stephens, marking one of his first significant movie roles. Romantic comedy lovers should also recall Mulroney starring opposite Julia Roberts in 1997's "My Best Friend's Wedding" and pairing with Debra Messing in 2005's "The Wedding Date." Mulroney also had time to join two horror franchises, appearing as Sean Brenner in "Insidious: Chapter 3" and Detective Bailey in "Scream VI."