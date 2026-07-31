Chicago Fire: Dermot Mulroney To Exit In Season 15
Another "Chicago Fire" cast member is saying goodbye to Firehouse 51.
Dermot Mulroney, who plays Battalion Chief Dom Pascal on the NBC firefighter drama, will exit the series during the upcoming Season 15, TVLine has confirmed. (Deadline first reported the news.) Pascal's storyline will be wrapped up early in the season.
Mulroney joined the cast in Season 13, with Pascal taking over as Firehouse 51's chief after the departure of Eamonn Walker's Wallace Boden. Pascal's highly disciplined way of running things rubbed some firefighters the wrong way at first, but he eventually became a valued part of the Firehouse 51 team.
Mulroney took a hiatus from the show last season, with Pascal getting arrested and fired for "unbecoming conduct." But he returned for the Season 14 finale, which saw Severide, Mouch, and several other team members trapped inside a building during a dangerous structure fire. (For more details, check out our full finale recap here.)
We'll find out what happened when "Chicago Fire" returns for Season 15 on Wednesday, October 7 at 9 p.m. on NBC, in its usual time slot between fellow #OneChicago shows "Chicago Med" and "Chicago P.D."
Original cast member Joe Miñoso is also leaving Chicago Fire
Dermot Mulroney isn't the only one saying goodbye to "Chicago Fire": Earlier this week, it was reported that original cast member Joe Miñoso, who has played firefighter Joe Cruz since Season 1, would also be exiting the NBC series early in Season 15, appearing in a few episodes to wrap up his character's arc. His departure leaves just three original cast members remaining: Taylor Kinney (Severide), David Eigenberg (Herrmann), and Christian Stolte (Mouch).
There's been a change behind the scenes, too: Showrunner Andrea Newman, who's worked on the NBC drama since its first season, stepped down at the end of Season 14, with co-executive producer Victor Teran getting promoted to executive producer and taking over as showrunner. But there's new blood coming in as well, with "All American" alum Da'Vinchi joining the cast in Season 15 as Marcus Burke, a firefighter candidate at Firehouse 51 who's described as "roguish and funny with a wry sense of humor, and also a little defiant."
Will you miss Pascal, #OneChicago fans? And do you think any more cast members might be exiting the show soon? Give us your thoughts in the comments!