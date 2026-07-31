Chicago Fire: Dermot Mulroney To Exit In Season 15

Another "Chicago Fire" cast member is saying goodbye to Firehouse 51.

Dermot Mulroney, who plays Battalion Chief Dom Pascal on the NBC firefighter drama, will exit the series during the upcoming Season 15, TVLine has confirmed. (Deadline first reported the news.) Pascal's storyline will be wrapped up early in the season.

Mulroney joined the cast in Season 13, with Pascal taking over as Firehouse 51's chief after the departure of Eamonn Walker's Wallace Boden. Pascal's highly disciplined way of running things rubbed some firefighters the wrong way at first, but he eventually became a valued part of the Firehouse 51 team.

Mulroney took a hiatus from the show last season, with Pascal getting arrested and fired for "unbecoming conduct." But he returned for the Season 14 finale, which saw Severide, Mouch, and several other team members trapped inside a building during a dangerous structure fire. (For more details, check out our full finale recap here.)

We'll find out what happened when "Chicago Fire" returns for Season 15 on Wednesday, October 7 at 9 p.m. on NBC, in its usual time slot between fellow #OneChicago shows "Chicago Med" and "Chicago P.D."