The Netflix effect strikes again: Following their debuts on the streaming service, two of broadcast television's biggest success stories of the past decade — ABC's "Will Trent" and CBS' "The Neighborhood" — have cracked Nielsen's Top 10 acquired-series chart, with the latter also placing in the overall Top 10.

For the week of November 9-15, "The Neighborhood" logged 584 million minutes viewed, good for No. 6 on the acquired chart and No. 8 overall. "Will Trent," meanwhile, netted 574 million minutes viewed, landing at No. 8 on the acquired chart.

The first four seasons (59 hour-long episodes) of "Will Trent," previously exclusive to Hulu in the U.S., arrived on Netflix on Tuesday, November 3, ahead of its Season 5 premiere on Tuesday, January 5. All eight seasons (155 half-hour episodes) of "The Neighborhood," whose exclusive U.S. subscription streaming home was previously Paramount+ following a brief stint on Hulu, were added to Netflix on Thursday, November 5. (Of note: "The Neighborhood" star Beth Behrs' previous CBS sitcom, "2 Broke Girls," arrives on Netflix in December, marking its first time on any of the eight major U.S. streaming services and potentially setting the stage for a similar ratings bump.)

You can revisit TVLine's spoiler-filled "Will Trent" Season 4 finale interview with Erika Christensen above, and our conversation with Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield marking the 100th episode of "The Neighborhood" below.