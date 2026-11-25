Streaming Ratings: Will Trent And The Neighborhood Crack Nielsen Top 10 After Netflix Debuts; Rings Of Power Tops Originals
The Netflix effect strikes again: Following their debuts on the streaming service, two of broadcast television's biggest success stories of the past decade — ABC's "Will Trent" and CBS' "The Neighborhood" — have cracked Nielsen's Top 10 acquired-series chart, with the latter also placing in the overall Top 10.
For the week of November 9-15, "The Neighborhood" logged 584 million minutes viewed, good for No. 6 on the acquired chart and No. 8 overall. "Will Trent," meanwhile, netted 574 million minutes viewed, landing at No. 8 on the acquired chart.
The first four seasons (59 hour-long episodes) of "Will Trent," previously exclusive to Hulu in the U.S., arrived on Netflix on Tuesday, November 3, ahead of its Season 5 premiere on Tuesday, January 5. All eight seasons (155 half-hour episodes) of "The Neighborhood," whose exclusive U.S. subscription streaming home was previously Paramount+ following a brief stint on Hulu, were added to Netflix on Thursday, November 5. (Of note: "The Neighborhood" star Beth Behrs' previous CBS sitcom, "2 Broke Girls," arrives on Netflix in December, marking its first time on any of the eight major U.S. streaming services and potentially setting the stage for a similar ratings bump.)
You can revisit TVLine's spoiler-filled "Will Trent" Season 4 finale interview with Erika Christensen above, and our conversation with Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield marking the 100th episode of "The Neighborhood" below.
Rounding out the Top 10...
Among original series for the week of November 9-15, Prime Video's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" reigned supreme, logging 866 million minutes viewed (good for No. 3 overall) following its four-episode Season 3 premiere on November 11. Per Nielsen, new episodes accounted for more than 70% of the series' viewing total.
Disney+'s "VisionQuest" placed second with a series-high 696 million minutes viewed following its finale. Rounding out the originals chart were Netflix's "Black Doves" (580 million minutes) and "Love Is Blind" (534 million minutes), Paramount+'s "Tulsa King" (506 million minutes), Netflix's "The Body" (498 million minutes) and "The Great British Baking Show" (465 million minutes), Hulu's "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County" (461 million minutes), Netflix's "Ms. Rachel" (442 million minutes), and Peacock's "The Good Daughter" (398 million minutes; read finale recap), the latter of which hails from "Will Trent" author Karin Slaughter.
Over on the acquired chart, MGM+'s "FROM" (streaming on Netflix) held on to the No. 1 spot both among acquired series and overall for a fourth consecutive week with 1.55 billion minutes viewed, bringing its total since arriving on Netflix on October 19 to just shy of 7 billion minutes. Per Nielsen, "FROM" is the first acquired series to amass at least 1.5 billion minutes viewed in four consecutive weeks since "Suits" in 2023.
Rounding out the acquired Top 10 were "Grey's Anatomy" (937 million minutes), "The Big Bang Theory" (801 million minutes), "Bluey" (797 million minutes), "SpongeBob SquarePants" (724 million minutes), the aforementioned "The Neighborhood" (584 million minutes), "Family Guy" (578 million minutes), "Will Trent" (574 million minutes), "Bob's Burgers" (573 million minutes), and "The First 48" (564 million minutes).
Among movies, Tyler Perry's "The Gospel of Christmas" topped the chart with 372 million minutes viewed following its Netflix debut, followed by "Reminders of Him" (337 million minutes), which joined Netflix after an exclusive run on Peacock. Disney+'s "Avengers: Endgame" returned to the Top 10 for the first time since 2021, placing third with a record 315 million minutes viewed ahead of the December 17 theatrical release of "Avengers: Doomsday."