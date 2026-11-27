With the evolving cultural and societal landscape of the 1980s came a corresponding evolution for television, especially when it came to sitcoms. The small screen provided funny and entertaining stories that families watched over dinner after the early evening news. But sitcoms were more than just escapism; they often reflected the changing times. Some of the best sitcoms of the era not only made viewers laugh, but also defined the state of both the world and television, and many of these aired on CBS.

Headed initially by CEO Thomas H. Wyman and later by Laurence A. Tisch, the network provided a surplus of dramas such as "Magnum, P.I." and "Dallas," but also a string of successful comedy shows. While the network's sitcoms did not do quite as well as those NBC sitcoms that helped define '80s television, they still represented an iconic time in television and made audiences laugh for seasons. Here is a list of five CBS sitcoms that successfully did both of those things.