Simon Pegg's breakthrough in Britain came via the late-90s sitcom "Spaced," which was directed by regular collaborator Edgar Wright and featured several actors that he and Pegg would go on to work with in the years to come, most notably Nick Frost. Many Americans were first exposed to Pegg when he played William S. Evans in the Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks 2001 miniseries "Band of Brothers." His character made a sudden exit when his plane was shot down early in the series.

Pegg's fame ballooned when he led the cast of the horror comedy film "Shaun of the Dead" in 2004, the first entry in what's known as Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy (the other two movies being 2007's "Hot Fuzz" and 2013's "The World's End"). Pegg has also landed roles in several major franchises before coming to J.R.R. Tolkien's universe. He played tech whiz Benji in 2006's "Mission: Impossible III" and Scotty in 2009's "Star Trek," roles he would reprise in subsequent films.

In terms of voice roles, Pegg voiced Reepicheep in "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader" and the Corellian bounty hunter Dengar in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." He brought Pierre to life in "Phineas and Ferb" (one of the best animated Disney shows of all time) and he voiced Arthur Weasley in the full cast audio editions of the "Harry Potter" audible series. Hearing him play a fiery demon in "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is a fun treat, and only adds to an acting rap sheet that is already as impressive as they come.