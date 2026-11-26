Why The Balrog From The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Sounds So Familiar
"The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 7 brings us face-to-face with the Balrog living below Khazad-dûm. The fiery demon is a familiar sight, but there's something special about Sauron's encounter with his fellow Maiar this time around: The Balrog talks to him. The demon's voice is low and guttural, but even with all the special effects, there's a chance it sounds familiar. That's because the character is voiced by the veteran British actor Simon Pegg.
Pegg is no stranger to voice acting. He has put in a quartet of performances in the "Ice Age" franchise alone to bring the character Buckminster "Buck" Wild to life, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. The Englishman got his start acting in the mid-1990s, with his first credit coming in the short-lived British sketch comedy series "Six Pairs of Pants." He landed roles in a number of smaller projects in the following years, and as he entered the 2000s, he started appearing in larger roles.
Simon Pegg is well known to sci-fi and fantasy fans
Simon Pegg's breakthrough in Britain came via the late-90s sitcom "Spaced," which was directed by regular collaborator Edgar Wright and featured several actors that he and Pegg would go on to work with in the years to come, most notably Nick Frost. Many Americans were first exposed to Pegg when he played William S. Evans in the Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks 2001 miniseries "Band of Brothers." His character made a sudden exit when his plane was shot down early in the series.
Pegg's fame ballooned when he led the cast of the horror comedy film "Shaun of the Dead" in 2004, the first entry in what's known as Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy (the other two movies being 2007's "Hot Fuzz" and 2013's "The World's End"). Pegg has also landed roles in several major franchises before coming to J.R.R. Tolkien's universe. He played tech whiz Benji in 2006's "Mission: Impossible III" and Scotty in 2009's "Star Trek," roles he would reprise in subsequent films.
In terms of voice roles, Pegg voiced Reepicheep in "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader" and the Corellian bounty hunter Dengar in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." He brought Pierre to life in "Phineas and Ferb" (one of the best animated Disney shows of all time) and he voiced Arthur Weasley in the full cast audio editions of the "Harry Potter" audible series. Hearing him play a fiery demon in "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is a fun treat, and only adds to an acting rap sheet that is already as impressive as they come.