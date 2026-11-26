Rings Of Power: Who Is Ungoliant In The Lord Of The Rings Universe?
Contains spoilers for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 7 – "Orodruin"
When Sauron makes the One Ring in "The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 7, he has a chat with the Balrog below Khazad-dûm first to learn more about how to get his Ring. When he finally forges his precious, overpowered piece of jewelry, the Balrog (voiced by Simon Pegg) narrates the epic scene. The demon says, "Come the Dominion of the dark fire and despair, ye Lords of the West. Come Ancalagon and Ungoliant! Witness, ye dragons, ye demons, And behold, ye vessels of Wrath."
Ancalagon the Black is the mightiest winged dragon to ever live. But who is Ungoliant? The index of names at the end of "The Silmarillion" summarizes the character as "The great spider, destroyer with Melkor of the Trees of Valinor." In essence, she is a mysterious, enigmatic, and absolutely terrifying demon who lives in the earliest days of Middle-earth history. The book adds: "The Eldar knew not whence she came; but some have said that in ages long before she descended from the darkness that lies about Arda."
In other words, in the tradition of the Eldar (aka the Elves), the demon's origin is very mysterious. What they do know is that she initially appears to have worked with and served Morgoth (also known as Melkor), but she's a loner and an independent spirit. The book adds the chilling development, "she had disowned her Master, desiring to be mistress of her own lust, taking all things to herself to feed her emptiness."
What does Ungoliant do in Middle-earth history?
Ungoliant lives in extreme isolation far in the southern reaches of Arda (Tolkien's name for the Earth), weaving webs of literal physical darkness amid the mountains. The author describes this physical, substantive darkness as an "Unlight, in which things seemed to be no more, and which eyes could not pierce, for it was void." Her endless, empty hunger combined with her ability to literally weave Unlight is what led to Morgoth recruiting her long before the story of "The Rings of Power" begins. Together, Morgoth and Ungoliant invade the Undying Lands in the West. Morgoth stabs the Two Trees that provide light for the world (the same light found in Tolkien's legendary jewels, the Silmarils).
Ungoliant literally sucks the life out of the trees, bringing darkness on Middle-earth. Shrouded in Unlight, the pair steal a bunch of stuff and run off, but Ungoliant is so endlessly hungry (and bloated by her feasting) that when she later has a run-in with Morgoth, she overpowers the Dark Lord himself. She's only driven off when Morgoth screams, bringing his Balrogs to his aid. In the end, Ungoliant settles back into her morbid isolation, where she proceeds to perpetually starve as she tries to feed her emptiness. We get a final description in "The Silmarillion," which states: "Of the fate of Ungoliant no tale tells. Yet some have said that she ended long ago, when in her uttermost famine she devoured herself at last."
Is Ungoliant related to Shelob?
Ungoliant's description as the "great spider" may evoke another infamous arachnid villain from "The Lord of the Rings," the terrifying Shelob. The connection isn't a coincidence, either. In "The Lord of the Rings," Tolkien includes this line in his description of the spider-like demon that attacks Frodo and Sam on their way into Mordor: "But none could rival her, Shelob the Great, last child of Ungoliant to trouble the unhappy world."
Before she disappears (and presumably eats herself), "The Silmarillion" says Ungoliant heads to a valley that afterward is called Nan Dungortheb, the Valley of Dreadful Death. It's called that "because of the horror that she bred there." Tolkien adds, "For other foul creatures of spider form had dwelt there since the days of the delving of Angband, and she mated with them, and devoured them."
One of those offspring that avoid being eaten by mommy is none other than Shelob. The spider demon eventually moves south and east. She settles in a similar place to her mother, setting up shop in the mountains around Mordor, where she lurks for millennia until a certain pair of exhausted Hobbits pass by and almost become her latest meal.