Contains spoilers for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 7 – "Orodruin"

When Sauron makes the One Ring in "The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 7, he has a chat with the Balrog below Khazad-dûm first to learn more about how to get his Ring. When he finally forges his precious, overpowered piece of jewelry, the Balrog (voiced by Simon Pegg) narrates the epic scene. The demon says, "Come the Dominion of the dark fire and despair, ye Lords of the West. Come Ancalagon and Ungoliant! Witness, ye dragons, ye demons, And behold, ye vessels of Wrath."

Ancalagon the Black is the mightiest winged dragon to ever live. But who is Ungoliant? The index of names at the end of "The Silmarillion" summarizes the character as "The great spider, destroyer with Melkor of the Trees of Valinor." In essence, she is a mysterious, enigmatic, and absolutely terrifying demon who lives in the earliest days of Middle-earth history. The book adds: "The Eldar knew not whence she came; but some have said that in ages long before she descended from the darkness that lies about Arda."

In other words, in the tradition of the Eldar (aka the Elves), the demon's origin is very mysterious. What they do know is that she initially appears to have worked with and served Morgoth (also known as Melkor), but she's a loner and an independent spirit. The book adds the chilling development, "she had disowned her Master, desiring to be mistress of her own lust, taking all things to herself to feed her emptiness."