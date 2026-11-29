Disney's "Recess" was a classic of the 1990s Saturday-morning cartoon era, an addictive schoolyard comedy with an inspired ensemble premise following elementary school kids and their daily recess period exploits (which included a lot of nuanced kid-to-kid "politics"). Therein lies the reason why this series would be an incredible addition to the live-action cartoon reboot canon.

A "Recess" revival could benefit from either side of the aisle when it comes to tone. The original show was, of course, very funny, but it had flashes of a more serious, sometimes more sinister, vibe. It would be fun to have a live-action ensemble comedy that toes that line, with a heavy emphasis on the interpersonal elementary school politics of recess.

There's an argument for casting an excellent bunch of age-appropriate kids to take on the roles — even going as far as finding a crop of smart and witty elementary school children. I mean, who wouldn't love to see lines originally spoken by Pamela Adlon coming out of an equally witty young actor embodying the rebellious Spinelli? But that also highlights how awesome it would be to have adults in these roles, playing them entirely straight and using the juxtaposition of age to hammer home the adult nature of the kind of schoolyard power struggles at play on the show. Either way, we needed this reboot yesterday.