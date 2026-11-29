5 Classic Animated Series That Need To Be Rebooted With Live-Action Versions
There have been many animated classics over the years that fans would love to see as live-action shows someday, so we decided to round up the five with the most potential. These are the shows that should've already had live-action counterparts, but consider this list an additional plea for those versions to someday get the small screen treatment, too. To be fair, there are many more classic animated shows that deserve to be reimagined as live-action projects than we could list here, so series like "Family Guy," "Hey Arnold," "Daria," "Cowboy Bebop," "Futurama," and "The Fairly OddParents" sadly don't have a spot down below.
Ultimately, the selected shows have at least one innately interesting component that would make the translation to live-action genuinely worth watching. As for which classics made the cut, keep reading to discover which animated TV shows we think deserve live-action reboots right now.
Beavis and Butt-Head
"Beavis and Butt-Head" might be the most obvious answer on this list, but it's also the entry with arguably the most potential. The 1993 MTV series was a beloved part of the cultural zeitgeist of its time. It built a legacy over the years, one that kept it in public conversation through its memorable characters, an equally beloved spin-off in "Daria," and even a modern reboot. It's high time we got a live-action "Beavis and Butt-Head," don't you think?
The potential for a live-action "Beavis and Butt-Head" is strong. In 2024, actor Ryan Gosling and comic Mikey Day played the characters in a "Saturday Night Live" sketch, which has garnered millions of views on YouTube and helped revive the MTV show's place in modern pop culture. It's about time we made a live-action "Beavis and Butt-Head" a reality beyond parodies or homages (of which there have been many). "SNL" proves there's still comedy gold to be mined with the two MTV icons, with or without the series' brash and comedic edge.
Recess
Disney's "Recess" was a classic of the 1990s Saturday-morning cartoon era, an addictive schoolyard comedy with an inspired ensemble premise following elementary school kids and their daily recess period exploits (which included a lot of nuanced kid-to-kid "politics"). Therein lies the reason why this series would be an incredible addition to the live-action cartoon reboot canon.
A "Recess" revival could benefit from either side of the aisle when it comes to tone. The original show was, of course, very funny, but it had flashes of a more serious, sometimes more sinister, vibe. It would be fun to have a live-action ensemble comedy that toes that line, with a heavy emphasis on the interpersonal elementary school politics of recess.
There's an argument for casting an excellent bunch of age-appropriate kids to take on the roles — even going as far as finding a crop of smart and witty elementary school children. I mean, who wouldn't love to see lines originally spoken by Pamela Adlon coming out of an equally witty young actor embodying the rebellious Spinelli? But that also highlights how awesome it would be to have adults in these roles, playing them entirely straight and using the juxtaposition of age to hammer home the adult nature of the kind of schoolyard power struggles at play on the show. Either way, we needed this reboot yesterday.
Dexter's Laboratory
The brilliantly weird and wonderful mad scientist epic "Dexter's Laboratory" premiered in 1996, following the titular science prodigy with a secret lab hidden from his parents and his obliviously destructive sister Dee Dee. It's the kind of silly, feel-good show that definitely should have yielded a live-action reboot by now, but we'll keep waiting.
On top of feeling wholly unique in its aesthetic and character design while wearing its influences on its sleeve, "Dexter's Laboratory" did a wonderful job of toeing the line between being hilarious and legitimately dark. It would be great to see a live-action revival that understands that delicate balance. It could even ramp up the show's science fiction elements a notch, bringing Dexter's work more into the forefront than the comedy itself. That said, it wouldn't entirely be "Dexter's Laboratory" without the ever-annoying presence of Dee Dee, so there would need to be a good way to incorporate her if the show went that direction. If nothing else, "The Orville" proves sci-fi and comedy are a perfect match.
This is another show that could benefit from either having some talented young kids in these roles or letting some smart adult actors jump in and channel these beloved characters. All we're saying is that we need to hear Dexter's little Slavic accent once more, especially in a live-action setting.
South Park
"South Park" premiered in 1997 and is still going strong as one of Comedy Central's longest-running shows. Part of that legacy lies in the show's penchant for tackling current events in its own signature brand of outlandish, inappropriate humor, which has kept the series from growing stale.
The fact a live-action "South Park" hasn't happened outside of a few segments is a huge missed opportunity. There are so many different TV styles and genres a reboot could play around with. There's replicating the animated series bar for bar, latching onto its raunchy comedy and anchoring it within real humans, or tapping into some of the show's darker elements and shifting the tone while keeping the characters we know and love.
There's a lot to mine creatively that could capture the show's iconic original spirit while doing something a little different. This is also another franchise that begs the question between casting kids or adults; both have their merits, just like each of the possible genre and tone shifts. Going with adults perfectly fits the series' absurd style, but real children spewing out the main characters' heinous quotes would be just as hilarious. Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are admittedly against the idea, but we hope to see Cartman, Stan, Kyle, and Kenny in human form on our screens eventually.
American Dad!
Good morning, U.S.A. — we've got a feeling that there should have been a live-action reboot of Seth MacFarlane's legendary series "American Dad!" by now. The 2005 Fox comedy, which is still producing new episodes to this day, turns the typical family sitcom on its head by poking fun at virtually every genre trope and archetype imaginable. What started as political satire with a "Family Guy" edge quickly developed a voice of its own featuring strong continuity, one of the best casts in animation, and increasingly surreal writing.
Given the success of "Ted," it's puzzling that MacFarlane hasn't taken that concept, put the live-action spin on it, and ran with it. While always a comedy at its core, "American Dad" is the type of show that lends itself well to any genre, with several episodes homaging "James Bond," or going full "Twilight Zone" horror. The obvious route would be to stick to the signature MacFarlane comedic style and build a wacky sitcom that goes the extra mile in the way that animation has always allowed the creator's sense of humor to do. The other option would be to zero in on lead character Stan and his CIA job, making it a different, and perhaps more serious, show. But it could be interesting to see how the series would (or wouldn't) stay true to the original in that context.
Another option is musical comedy that strategically deploys its dark edge — heavy on the musical. Playing up the writer-creator's talents in an "American Dad!" live-action reboot seems fitting, as the show has been home to some of MacFarlane's best musical compositions. No matter which route the creatives might choose, we're there — especially if there's music involved.