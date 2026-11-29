5 American Horror Story Villains With The Highest Kill Counts, Ranked
For its past 13 seasons, "American Horror Story" has racked up a staggering number of dead bodies. The victims have died at the hands of all sorts of monsters, from supernatural ghosts and real-life serial killers to bloodthirsty cult leaders and even aliens. Some of the villains in Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's ambitious horror anthology have killed more than others, with some responsible for dozens of deaths — while others have murdered an entire planet.
For this ranking, we're focusing on antagonists who play substantial roles in the show, as opposed to killer characters who are only featured in flashbacks. That means someone like Reverend Jim Jones, who only appears in one episode in a flashback and murdered his 918 cult members by having them drink Kool-Aid, won't be included.
Let's break down which "American Horror Story" villains have the highest death counts. Many of these villains are fan favorites, and the grotesque ways in which they send their victims to the grave are part of what make "American Horror Story" such a fun, horrific show to watch. Since we'll be discussing character deaths, this article is bound to contain plenty of spoilers, so read with caution.
5. Ms. Miriam Mead – 50 kills
"Killing is in my DNA," proudly declared Ms. Miriam Mead, played by Kathy Bates. She's from Season 8, "Apocalypse," which has crossovers to previous "American Horror Story" seasons. Her devotion to Michael Langdon (Cody Fern), the literal Antichrist, makes her the perfect accomplice. It also makes all 50 of her kills particularly sadistic and torturous. Ms. Mead, an android modeled after the woman who cared for Michael as a child, typically kills to defend Langdon, herself, or just for plain old fun.
Miriam is someone who likes to turn up the Geiger counter in her underground nuclear fallout shelter, forcing those who live there to either painfully scrub the floors with brooms or die. One of her most memorable kills involves poisoning a batch of apples with snake venom and handing them out at a Halloween masquerade ball, leaving dozens of guests vomiting blood and collapsing.
Ms. Mead is a fierce protector of Satan whom you wouldn't want to cross — although, being trapped in Outpost 3 makes keeping your distance a little difficult.
4. Madame Delphine LaLaurie – 67 kills
What is so terrifying about Madame Delphine LaLaurie (also played by Kathy Bates, who is clearly a master at playing villains) is that she actually existed. Madame Delphine LaLaurie is one of the most evil historical figures of all time, and that's one reason why she is one of the best "American Horror Story" characters.
During Season 3 "Coven," LaLaurie is introduced as a wealthy Cajun socialite living in 1830s Louisiana. On the surface, she's a woman of high standing who wears beautiful dresses and jewels. But above her extravagant mansion, hidden away in the attic, are the poor enslaved people she tortured and murdered, subjecting them to absolutely diabolical experiments. If you ever dare to read more details about her real-life crimes, you'll find something even worse than a "Saw" movie.
Delphine doesn't just imprison her victims by chaining them up; she mutilates and kills them, treating their suffering like her own private circus show. She even smears herself in the blood of her enslaved victims in a superstitious attempt to maintain her youth and uses a salve made from their pancreases. On "American Horror Story," she claims 67 victims.
One of her victims, Bastien (Ameer Baraka), has a bull's head placed on top of his own, transforming him into a Minotaur. She chains him up and forces him to make awful animal noises through his sealed mouth. Luckily, Madame Delphine gets her comeuppance when Queenie (Gabourey Sidibe) happily sends her "straight to hell" by stabbing her in the heart.
3. Scáthach – 131 kills
Only someone as regal and fierce as Lady Gaga could play the First Supreme, Scáthach; and only a witch played by Gaga would possess all Seven Wonders, an extraordinary collection of magical abilities that includes everything from telekinesis to mind control. Scáthach acquired her supernatural powers from the Pagan gods. Gaga has just the right presence to embody an all-powerful, cunning, and sensual witch.
In Season 6 "Roanoke," Scáthach haunts the colony of Roanoke, stalking its villagers and manipulating them while demanding they sacrifice themselves so she can prosper. She commits more than just traditional murder. This witch is relentless; if she doesn't kill you, she makes you live a terrible life for eternity — which is almost more frightening than dying. She enjoys enslaving people's souls in a particularly cruel and twisted way, ensuring they never find rest and are doomed to wander for eternity as ghosts, forever trapped in Roanoke.
Much of her 131 recorded kills are similar to those of Charles Manson, in that she is the one orchestrating the violence rather than carrying out every murder herself. She convinces Thomasin (Kathy Bates), in exchange for saving her life, to massacre the Roanoke settlers. Before even reaching America, Scáthach proves herself to be a ruthless killer, slaughtering every sailor aboard the ship carrying her to the New World.
"Roanoke" may be divisive, but we listed it as one of the best seasons of "American Horror Story." After all, it gave us one of the most sinister villains and gruesome kill counts in the series.
2. The Butcher – 134 kills
Thomasin White (Bates), better known as the Butcher, leads the doomed Roanoke colony in Season 6 of "American Horror Story" (which is shockingly Sarah Paulson's least favorite season). The Butcher is terrifying to look at: a half-dead creature with piercing, sunken eyes, rotting-looking yellow-gray skin, and long, disheveled hair. She forms an alliance with the witch Scáthach (Gaga), sacrificing people to preserve supernatural power and rule over Roanoke. She fiercely protects the colony and will defend its land from any trespassers. However, those who occupy it are under her thumb, and she can destroy them at any moment.
Some of her victims include the men in her own colony, whom she murders after they turn against her. The Butcher lures the colonists into a seemingly innocent feast, only to poison the meal and slaughter dozens of them. She even kills her own son.
After binding herself to Scáthach, the Butcher haunts the Roanoke land for centuries, terrorizing anyone foolish enough to challenge her leadership or step foot on her land, which is a big reason her kill count is so high.
In keeping with the season's wild, meta storytelling, the Butcher even murders Agnes Mary Winstead (also Bates). Agnes is the actress who portrays her in "My Roanoke Nightmare," the reenactment series about the Roanoke colony. It's a season that loves to blur the lines between fiction and reality and break narrative rules.
1. Michael Langdon – 7,840,952,851 kills
Michael Langdon (Fern) is crowned king of the highest kill count because, as the Antichrist and the literal son of Satan, he was destined to bring about the end of days. He is the catalyst for the apocalypse in the aptly titled Season 8 "Apocalypse." Langdon causes a nuclear holocaust that wipes out most of humanity, equaling 7,840,952,851 in total.
Langdon is also responsible for destroying the witches of the Coven, including Queenie (Sidibe), Zoe (Taissa Farmiga), Madison (Emma Roberts), and Coco (Leslie Grossman). These witches were all-powerful, making his ability to defeat them an even greater testament to the strength of his own dark magic. His killing spree includes ordinary humans, like a priest whose throat he slits, but also other supernatural figures — including Marie Laveau (Angela Bassett), the voodoo queen whose heart he rips out, and dozens of warlocks who are no match for his demonic abilities.
Langdon's murders began long before the apocalypse. In the ending of "Murder House," the show's first season, he is still a toddler when he giddily slices open his nanny's neck to make handprints with her blood.
It's a number no AHS monster has — or probably ever will — beat, which is what makes him our very best "American Horror Story" villain. Unlike other villains who rack up kills one victim at a time, Langdon wipes out billions in a single event. This kill count isn't just the highest on this list; it makes every other villain's tally look insignificant. Mere hundreds? That's child's play.