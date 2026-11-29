For its past 13 seasons, "American Horror Story" has racked up a staggering number of dead bodies. The victims have died at the hands of all sorts of monsters, from supernatural ghosts and real-life serial killers to bloodthirsty cult leaders and even aliens. Some of the villains in Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's ambitious horror anthology have killed more than others, with some responsible for dozens of deaths — while others have murdered an entire planet.

For this ranking, we're focusing on antagonists who play substantial roles in the show, as opposed to killer characters who are only featured in flashbacks. That means someone like Reverend Jim Jones, who only appears in one episode in a flashback and murdered his 918 cult members by having them drink Kool-Aid, won't be included.

Let's break down which "American Horror Story" villains have the highest death counts. Many of these villains are fan favorites, and the grotesque ways in which they send their victims to the grave are part of what make "American Horror Story" such a fun, horrific show to watch. Since we'll be discussing character deaths, this article is bound to contain plenty of spoilers, so read with caution.