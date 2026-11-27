André the Giant's two-part episode of "The Six Million Dollar Man" aired in 1976 as part of the show's third season and was titled "The Secret of Bigfoot." The huge cryptid crossed paths with Steve Austin as the former astronaut investigated the mysterious disappearance of two geologists who were monitoring seismic activity in the remote mountains of California: When they discovered the enormous tracks of Bigfoot, things went well beyond urban legend, with the story delving into some unexpectedly weird science fiction territory.

When Bigfoot's arm becomes detached during their skirmish, Austin learns that the cryptid is actually the robot protector of a group of aliens residing in the mountains. They use the energy from the volcanic activity in the area to power their colony. When the geologists and their team got close to uncovering their existence, they deployed Bigfoot to keep them away. After a brief moment at odds over an explosion that could save hundreds of people from an earthquake but disrupt the extraterrestrial research, Austin helps the colony and Bigfoot reestablish power to their base.

Despite Austin becoming friendly with aliens (particularly Shalon, played by Stefanie Powers), the extraterrestrials erase the hero's recent memory to keep their existence hidden and preserve Bigfoot's secret. While Bigfoot would appear on "The Six Million Dollar Man" a few more times, André the Giant (whose real name was André René Roussimoff) would not reprise the role in subsequent episodes: Ted Cassidy, best known for playing Lurch in the '60s sitcom "The Addams Family," took over the part from the wrestling legend. Cassidy also played Bigfoot in the spin-off series "The Bionic Woman."