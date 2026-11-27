Andre The Giant Played A Legendary Cryptid On A Popular '70s Action Show
Throughout his illustrious professional wrestling career, the late André the Giant faced off against some of the biggest names in the game. The Eighth Wonder of the World stepped into the squared circle to do battle with the likes of Jake "The Snake" Roberts, The Ultimate Warrior, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, and "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, to name but a few. Of course, there was also his epic rivalry with the late Hulk Hogan that put the World Wrestling Federation (now known as World Wrestling Entertainment) on the map in terms of mainstream pop culture.
However, not many fans know that the gigantic grappler from the French Alps was once pitted against Steve Austin. No, not "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, the beer-drinking Texas Rattlesnake who raised hell during the Attitude Era: André the Giant appeared as a guest star in two episodes of "The Six Million Dollar Man" to stand toe to toe with Lee Majors' astronaut-turned-cyborg Steve Austin. And just as the man himself was larger than life, he embodied an equally mythical being on the show: The inaugural WWE Hall of Famer was cast as the cryptid known as Bigfoot.
Andre the Giant played Bigfoot in a memorable two-part episode of The Six Million Dollar Man
André the Giant's two-part episode of "The Six Million Dollar Man" aired in 1976 as part of the show's third season and was titled "The Secret of Bigfoot." The huge cryptid crossed paths with Steve Austin as the former astronaut investigated the mysterious disappearance of two geologists who were monitoring seismic activity in the remote mountains of California: When they discovered the enormous tracks of Bigfoot, things went well beyond urban legend, with the story delving into some unexpectedly weird science fiction territory.
When Bigfoot's arm becomes detached during their skirmish, Austin learns that the cryptid is actually the robot protector of a group of aliens residing in the mountains. They use the energy from the volcanic activity in the area to power their colony. When the geologists and their team got close to uncovering their existence, they deployed Bigfoot to keep them away. After a brief moment at odds over an explosion that could save hundreds of people from an earthquake but disrupt the extraterrestrial research, Austin helps the colony and Bigfoot reestablish power to their base.
Despite Austin becoming friendly with aliens (particularly Shalon, played by Stefanie Powers), the extraterrestrials erase the hero's recent memory to keep their existence hidden and preserve Bigfoot's secret. While Bigfoot would appear on "The Six Million Dollar Man" a few more times, André the Giant (whose real name was André René Roussimoff) would not reprise the role in subsequent episodes: Ted Cassidy, best known for playing Lurch in the '60s sitcom "The Addams Family," took over the part from the wrestling legend. Cassidy also played Bigfoot in the spin-off series "The Bionic Woman."