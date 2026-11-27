Off Campus: The 'Call Dean' Scene Explained
There's an iconic book moment between Allie and Dean that "Off Campus" fans can't wait to see in Season 2: the "Call Dean" scene. The second season is based on Elle Kennedy's book "The Score," which explores the connection between Allie and Dean, played by Mika Abdalla and Stephen Kalyn in the Prime Video series. The "Call Dean" scene is when Allie finally unveils her true feelings for the hockey player to Hannah and Garrett.
In the show, Allie and Dean ignite their friends-with-benefits arrangement after she calls him on the evening of "Drunk Shakespeare," so it's no surprise that a phone call is what ultimately brings them together as a real couple. In "The Score," the "Call Dean" scene plays out after Allie and Dean spend Thanksgiving in New York at his penthouse, hooking up but keeping their true feelings for each other to themselves.
When they return to Briar University, Allie's ex Sean appears at her door drunk asking about her fling with Dean. Allie says they're just sleeping together and that there is nothing serious between them, but Sean disapproves of her behavior and dismisses any possibility of reconciliation. Garrett breaks up their fight, and Hannah steps in to comfort her best friend. As Allie experiences a panic attack, she realizes the person she wants by her side is Dean, so she tells Hannah to call him.
Dean doesn't take long to arrive at Allie's place. Although Hannah and Garrett are confused by what's happening between Allie and Dean, the latter doesn't stop to fill them in, giving Allie his full attention. As she tells him that it's too hard for her to continue sleeping with him when they are not officially dating, Dean gives her the affirmation she needs, saying, "We're together." From that point, their relationship is no longer just casual.
The Call Dean scene will be different in the show
"Off Campus" Season 2 will hit Prime Video in April 2027, and a casting announcement has already hinted at a book-to-screen change for the "Call Dean" scene. Riley Davis, who played Sean in Season 1, won't be returning for Season 2, so this means that the series will incorporate the scene in a different way than what is on the page.
Stephen Kalyn told Who What Wear in June 2026 that readers can still expect a few memorable book instances to transpire in Season 2, but that the series will dive deeper into Allie and Dean's motivations. "I think you get really great, iconic moments from the book that fans love, but you're also going to get a lot more in-depth situations that these characters go through," he said.
Showrunner Louisa Levy previously teased the show's departure from the book in an interview with the New York Post before it was announced that Allie and Dean would be the leads in Season 2. She shared that the YA drama won't disregard the source material and the scenes that fans want to see, but the series will be "stretching it, a little bit" when it comes to their storyline.
With the off-book addition of Hunter Davenport (Charlie Evans) in Season 1 as one of Allie's love interests, the "Call Dean" scene could be reimagined with his involvement. All that we know so far is that "Off Campus" Season 2 will dive deeper into Dean and Hunter's rivalry and how it will impact his eventual romance with Allie.