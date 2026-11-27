There's an iconic book moment between Allie and Dean that "Off Campus" fans can't wait to see in Season 2: the "Call Dean" scene. The second season is based on Elle Kennedy's book "The Score," which explores the connection between Allie and Dean, played by Mika Abdalla and Stephen Kalyn in the Prime Video series. The "Call Dean" scene is when Allie finally unveils her true feelings for the hockey player to Hannah and Garrett.

In the show, Allie and Dean ignite their friends-with-benefits arrangement after she calls him on the evening of "Drunk Shakespeare," so it's no surprise that a phone call is what ultimately brings them together as a real couple. In "The Score," the "Call Dean" scene plays out after Allie and Dean spend Thanksgiving in New York at his penthouse, hooking up but keeping their true feelings for each other to themselves.

When they return to Briar University, Allie's ex Sean appears at her door drunk asking about her fling with Dean. Allie says they're just sleeping together and that there is nothing serious between them, but Sean disapproves of her behavior and dismisses any possibility of reconciliation. Garrett breaks up their fight, and Hannah steps in to comfort her best friend. As Allie experiences a panic attack, she realizes the person she wants by her side is Dean, so she tells Hannah to call him.

Dean doesn't take long to arrive at Allie's place. Although Hannah and Garrett are confused by what's happening between Allie and Dean, the latter doesn't stop to fill them in, giving Allie his full attention. As she tells him that it's too hard for her to continue sleeping with him when they are not officially dating, Dean gives her the affirmation she needs, saying, "We're together." From that point, their relationship is no longer just casual.