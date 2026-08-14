Off Campus Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

Remember when the break between semesters used to be a good thing? That's not so much the case when we're eagerly awaiting the return of "Off Campus," Prime Video's sexy college romance based on Elle Kennedy's novel series of the same name.

Well before the show debuted in May, the streamer announced it had renewed the series for Season 2. And while we're taping our sticks and running drills during the pre-season, we figured we'd gather all of the pertinent information on what's ahead for the guys and girls of Briar University.

Below, you'll find all everything you need to stay in the "Off Campus" know. And like Fifth Line, we'll keep it updated with the latest intel — casting, scheduling, and more! Read on for everything we know so far about "Off Campus" Season 2.