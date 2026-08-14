Off Campus Season 2: Everything We Know So Far
Remember when the break between semesters used to be a good thing? That's not so much the case when we're eagerly awaiting the return of "Off Campus," Prime Video's sexy college romance based on Elle Kennedy's novel series of the same name.
Well before the show debuted in May, the streamer announced it had renewed the series for Season 2. And while we're taping our sticks and running drills during the pre-season, we figured we'd gather all of the pertinent information on what's ahead for the guys and girls of Briar University.
Below, you'll find all everything you need to stay in the "Off Campus" know. And like Fifth Line, we'll keep it updated with the latest intel — casting, scheduling, and more! Read on for everything we know so far about "Off Campus" Season 2.
How did Off Campus Season 1 end?
Season 1 of the series is based on Elle Kennedy's "The Deal" and focuses on Briar University freshman songwriter Hannah (played by Ella Bright) and Garrett (Belmont Cameli), a hockey star at the school. Though the pair start a fake friendship to make her crush jealous, Garrett and Hannah eventually start dating and fall in love.
They break up briefly after Garrett beats up a rival hockey player whom he learned sexually assaulted Hannah while she was in high school. The outburst makes Garrett worry that he's got his father's uncontrollably violent tendencies, so he ends things with Hannah in hopes of keeping her safe.
But after a while, all of his friends convince him that this was the wrong move. So in the season finale, he shows up at Hannah's music performance, where he realizes how good she and he have been for each other. In the parking lot afterward, they reunite.
Elsewhere in the season, Hannah's best friend, Allie (Mika Abdalla), carries on a no-strings fling with Garrett's teammate, Dean (Stephen Kalyn), but they both catch feelings. In an attempt to stave off entering another relationship, serial dater Allie informs Dean that they both must sleep with other people. She does. He doesn't. And when Dean and Allie's one-night stand come face-to-face, Dean is mad to learn the new guy is Hunter, someone from his past he really doesn't like.
What will Off Campus Season 2 be about?
"Off Campus" Season 2 will center on Allie and Dean, Prime Video confirmed in May. Elle Kennedy's third "Off Campus" novel, "The Score," closely follows their story. (Go here if you want to be spoiled about what happens in the book(s).)
"We are so excited to continue Allie and Dean's story as our primary romance of Season 2 after kickstarting their romance in Season 1," series creator Louisa Levy said in a statement obtained by Variety. "But if you fell in love with Hannah and Garrett, don't worry — they will still be an integral part of our robust ensemble. We're looking forward to telling the next chapter of everyone's story. There's a lot for fans to look forward to!"
Who's returning for Off Campus Season 2?
Prime Video has not yet released an official cast list for Season 2, but series creator Louisa Levy has confirmed that Mika Abdalla, Stephen Kalyn, Ella Bright, and Belmont Cameli will return for the drama's sophomore run.
Season 1's cast also included Antonio Cipriano, Jalen Thomas Brooks, and Josh Heuston. Heuston, who played Hannah's crush, Justin, won't be back for Season 2.
New Season 2 cast additions include India Fowler ("The Agency") as Grace Ivers, John's love interest; Phillippa Soo ("Hamilton") as Scarlett, a guest artist who's directing a play at at Briar U.; and Shay Rudolph ("The Baby-Sitters Club") as Summer, Dean's sister.
When does Off Campus Season 2 premiere?
"Off Campus" does not yet have a Season 2 premiere date. We'll be sure to update this post as soon as we have any intel.
In the meantime: What are you most looking forward to in "Off Campus" Season 2? Lay it all out for us in the comments.