Off Campus Lands Season 2 Release Date: Watch Announcement For Dean-And-Allie-Centric Season

In Season 1, Allie — Hannah's best friend and roommate — engaged in a fling with Garrett's pal and fellow hockey player, Dean. But both of them wound up falling for each other. Allie's efforts to stop herself from getting in too deep with Dean led her to insist that they sleep with other people. But in the season finale, Dean came to learn that the guy Allie slept with is Hunter Davenport (Charlie Evans), someone he really hates.

Elle Kennedy's third "Off Campus" novel, "The Score," is all about Dean and Allie's story.

In addition to Abdalla, Kalyn, Ella Bright, and Belmont Cameli, the show's Season 2 cast includes Antonio Cipriano, Jalen Thomas Brooks, India Fowler, Julia Sarah-Stone, Khobe Clarke, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Phillipa Soo, Charlie Evans, and Shay Rudolph. Series creator Louisa Levy and Gina Fattore serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.

Are you looking forward to "Off Campus" Season 2? Are there scenes from the books you can't wait to see? We want to hear all about it in the comments!