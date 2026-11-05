Off Campus Lands Season 2 Release Date: Watch Announcement For Dean-And-Allie-Centric Season
"Off Campus" just handed out the syllabus for next semester: Season 2 of the popular college hockey drama will begin streaming on Wednesday, April 28, 2027, Prime Video announced Thursday.
The soapy series, based on Elle Kennedy's best-selling novels, follows Briar University's top-tier collegiate hockey team and the players' friends and romantic partners. While Season 1 followed the fake-to-real romance between Garrett Graham (played by Belmont Cameli) and Hannah Wells (Ella Bright), the show's sophomore run will focus on the secret attraction growing between Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn) and Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla).
Watch Abdalla and Kalyn announce their show's return date in the Instagram video below.
Who else will show up in Season 2?
In Season 1, Allie — Hannah's best friend and roommate — engaged in a fling with Garrett's pal and fellow hockey player, Dean. But both of them wound up falling for each other. Allie's efforts to stop herself from getting in too deep with Dean led her to insist that they sleep with other people. But in the season finale, Dean came to learn that the guy Allie slept with is Hunter Davenport (Charlie Evans), someone he really hates.
Elle Kennedy's third "Off Campus" novel, "The Score," is all about Dean and Allie's story.
In addition to Abdalla, Kalyn, Ella Bright, and Belmont Cameli, the show's Season 2 cast includes Antonio Cipriano, Jalen Thomas Brooks, India Fowler, Julia Sarah-Stone, Khobe Clarke, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Phillipa Soo, Charlie Evans, and Shay Rudolph. Series creator Louisa Levy and Gina Fattore serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.
Are you looking forward to "Off Campus" Season 2? Are there scenes from the books you can't wait to see? We want to hear all about it in the comments!