Will Trent Star Ramón Rodríguez Made His Acting Debut On A Classic Fireman Drama
Before Ramón Rodríguez was solving unsolvable crimes as the eponymous GBI Special Agent in "Will Trent," he played a completely different character in "Rescue Me." Rodríguez made his acting debut in the FX firefighter TV show as Kevin Vasquez. Kevin was a teenager who Tommy (Denis Leary) and Johnny Gavin (Dean Winters) met on the street in Season 2, and he completely changed their world with one confession regarding their half-brother, Father Murphy (Christopher Durham).
During an interview with NBC News in 2024, Rodríguez discussed the beginning of his on-screen career and briefly mentioned his stint on the dark comedy series. He partly attributed his debut in "Rescue Me" to the cornrows he wore at the time, saying that the hairstyle specifically helped him land roles as "street-tough gangsters" on TV. After Rodríguez cut his hair, though, he noticed a change in the movie and TV parts he was offered, as they were more complex, less stereotypical characters. Now, more than two decades after his "Rescue Me" episodes, Rodríguez is the lead of an acclaimed network TV show.
Ramón Rodríguez starred in two episodes of Rescue Me
Ramón Rodríguez's Kevin was first seen in "Rescue Me" Season 2, Episode 9, "Rebirth," although he didn't have any lines. Tommy spotted him suspiciously hanging around Father Murphy's church, which set up Kevin's pivotal role in the following episode, "Brains." After exiting the church with his brother, Johnny, Tommy saw Kevin again, and the two men confronted him. The teenager then revealed why he had been loitering — Father Murphy was abusing his altar boy, Ricky (Alexander Flores), just like he assaulted Kevin when he was younger.
"Brains" is among the darkest and most disturbing episodes of "Rescue Me," and Kevin's pain was at the center of it all. He was just trying to protect Ricky. Without spoiling the episode's ending too much, Kevin's story doesn't have a happy ending. If nothing else, Rodríguez clearly has a knack for playing tortured characters with tragic backstories, as shown by his acting debut and his praised performance in "Will Trent."