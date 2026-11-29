Before Ramón Rodríguez was solving unsolvable crimes as the eponymous GBI Special Agent in "Will Trent," he played a completely different character in "Rescue Me." Rodríguez made his acting debut in the FX firefighter TV show as Kevin Vasquez. Kevin was a teenager who Tommy (Denis Leary) and Johnny Gavin (Dean Winters) met on the street in Season 2, and he completely changed their world with one confession regarding their half-brother, Father Murphy (Christopher Durham).

During an interview with NBC News in 2024, Rodríguez discussed the beginning of his on-screen career and briefly mentioned his stint on the dark comedy series. He partly attributed his debut in "Rescue Me" to the cornrows he wore at the time, saying that the hairstyle specifically helped him land roles as "street-tough gangsters" on TV. After Rodríguez cut his hair, though, he noticed a change in the movie and TV parts he was offered, as they were more complex, less stereotypical characters. Now, more than two decades after his "Rescue Me" episodes, Rodríguez is the lead of an acclaimed network TV show.