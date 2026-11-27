A lot goes down in Season 3, Episode 4 of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. Some of it is excellent, like Kate McKinnon's appearance as Aphrodite, and some of it is terrible, like the untimely death of Bianca di Angelo. And somewhere in the middle of that spectrum comes the unexpected (and much-appreciated) return of Tyson!

Introduced in the Season 2 premiere, Percy's cyclops half-brother left to work at Poseidon's underwater forges in the finale, and many fans were convinced that we wouldn't see the character again until a potential fourth season. After all, Tyson is barely mentioned in Rick Riordan's "The Titan's Curse," upon which this season of "Percy Jackson" is based; in that third book, Tyson and Percy only briefly check in with one another through the use of god-powered video messaging, and their corrrespondence is relatively inconsequential.

So imagine our surprise when Tyson not only appears in Episode 4, but also plays a vital role in helping the group — four out of five, anyway — survive and escape the Junkyard of the Gods.

"The idea of having him in the season somewhere early-ish on was important, and that it was not an in-person thing, because he still should be working at the Cyclops forges," co-showrunner Dan Shotz explains to TVLine. "This turned out to be the perfect place for it, right? Because it's a Hephaestus domain talking to a Hephaestus domain, and Tyson's in a position where he can actually come in and really affect the story.

Adds co-showrunner Craig Silverstein, "I think it's what Percy needed in that moment, and it's what Tyson's character deserves after taking up such a huge part of our story in Season 2. It's much more satisfying to have him come in and, frankly, save the day than just sort of check in. We were super happy to deliver that."