Even though we don't actually see the $10 million transfer into Sophie's account, showrunner Rebecca Perry Cutter confirms to TVLine that "the flash forward heavily implies that she got the money." As for who Margo may or may not have killed before calling Sophie, Cutter says the entire situation was a "really fun challenge."

"I kind of came up with that flash forward pretty late in the game of the Season 2 writers' room," Cutter says. "We wanted something that would hook the audience for Season 3 and make sure they understood that there's definitely more story to tell. So then the challenge in the Season 3 writers' room was to make a story that matches that footage. Luckily, we were still editing Season 2, so I could change things as we were working it out. It was sort of like a logic puzzle, even down to the costumes and what time of year it is — all the things we hadn't thought about when we were shooting that one scene in Season 2."

The finale doesn't reveal where Callie is two years later, but Cutter implies that the rage she was feeling in the finale won't be diffused easily.

"I mean, Nadia's death broke her heart, and whether she has proof or not, she believes that Margot did it," Cutter reminds us. "I don't want to spoil anything about where Callie starts Season 3, but she will definitely be dealing with repercussions of that whole thing."

But here's our big question as we look ahead to Season 3: After everything that Margo and Sophie have done to one another, should we even be rooting for these women to find happiness together? For Cutter, it's a hard yes.

"I think circumstances have been against them, but I think there's a world — there's a different world — that's possible for them," Cutter says. "They're both survivors, and they're both going to do whatever they have to do to stay alive and stay out of jail. They're both strong and fierce in that way, and that's going to put them in opposition sometimes. Just wait and see. I think there's a good answer to that question coming."

OK, let's talk: Did that flash forward give you chills? And how do you feel about the way things worked out for Margo and Sophie before the time jump? (We're sure Callie and Deputy Salazar have some strong feelings!) Grade the finale and season in our polls below, then drop a comment with your hopes for Season 3.