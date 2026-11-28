The Hunting Wives Creator Explains Finale Time Jump, What It Means For Season 3: 'There's More Story To Tell' (Grade It!)
Warning: This article spoils the finale of "The Hunting Wives" Season 2. Proceed at your own risk.
What a difference two years can make! The Season 2 finale of "The Hunting Wives," now streaming on Netflix, ends with a jaw-dropping time jump, revealing that Sophie and Margo's worst nightmares are still ahead of them. (And that's good news for the viewers, since we know the show has already been renewed for Season 3.)
But first, a recap of the finale: Nadia's fatal car accident is the final straw for Callie, who reveals every single one of Margo's misdeeds to Sheriff Jonny. (Well, the ones she thinks she knows about, anyway.) Recognizing the love that Callie and Nadia shared, Jonny promises to get justice... but that promise is no match for Jed's offer to bring Jonny with him when he's elected Governor of Texas, so Jonny drops the issue, much to Callie's disapproval.
And Jonny isn't the only one who makes a deal with Jed. Margo, who initially intends to sink her husband's campaign and run away with Sophie, instead makes a different arrangement. She'll remain his dutiful wife as political career advances, and he'll once again make Callie and Sophie's legal troubles go away — as long they stay away from each other. But that's not good enough for Sophie, who also demands that Margo transfer $10 million into her bank account, or else she'll go public with Margo's recorded confession. "You cross this line, there's no coming back," Margo says, forgetting one thing: crossing the line is Sophie's favorite pastime.
The finale ends with Callie using a picture of Margo for target practice, Sophie anxiously waiting for the $10 million to land in her account, and Margo smiling alongside her husband on the campaign trail. Two years later, however, their stories are very different: an extremely well-dressed Sophie drops her black card at a swanky bar, where the news is reporting on Jed and Margo's latest push for anti-LGBTQ+ legislation. Sophie rightly acknowledges her ex-lover's hypocrisy, along with another choice word, before receiving a phone call from an unknown number. Surprise! It's Margo, breathing heavily... and covered in blood.
Crafting Margo's time jump scene was a 'challenge,' Hunting Wives creator says
Even though we don't actually see the $10 million transfer into Sophie's account, showrunner Rebecca Perry Cutter confirms to TVLine that "the flash forward heavily implies that she got the money." As for who Margo may or may not have killed before calling Sophie, Cutter says the entire situation was a "really fun challenge."
"I kind of came up with that flash forward pretty late in the game of the Season 2 writers' room," Cutter says. "We wanted something that would hook the audience for Season 3 and make sure they understood that there's definitely more story to tell. So then the challenge in the Season 3 writers' room was to make a story that matches that footage. Luckily, we were still editing Season 2, so I could change things as we were working it out. It was sort of like a logic puzzle, even down to the costumes and what time of year it is — all the things we hadn't thought about when we were shooting that one scene in Season 2."
The finale doesn't reveal where Callie is two years later, but Cutter implies that the rage she was feeling in the finale won't be diffused easily.
"I mean, Nadia's death broke her heart, and whether she has proof or not, she believes that Margot did it," Cutter reminds us. "I don't want to spoil anything about where Callie starts Season 3, but she will definitely be dealing with repercussions of that whole thing."
But here's our big question as we look ahead to Season 3: After everything that Margo and Sophie have done to one another, should we even be rooting for these women to find happiness together? For Cutter, it's a hard yes.
"I think circumstances have been against them, but I think there's a world — there's a different world — that's possible for them," Cutter says. "They're both survivors, and they're both going to do whatever they have to do to stay alive and stay out of jail. They're both strong and fierce in that way, and that's going to put them in opposition sometimes. Just wait and see. I think there's a good answer to that question coming."
OK, let's talk: Did that flash forward give you chills? And how do you feel about the way things worked out for Margo and Sophie before the time jump? (We're sure Callie and Deputy Salazar have some strong feelings!) Grade the finale and season in our polls below, then drop a comment with your hopes for Season 3.