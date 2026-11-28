Normally, dream sequences are something of a cheap taboo in storytelling. "The Sopranos" made them high art.

Where most shows would use such scenes as dramatic fake-outs or vehicles to transparently push the plot forward, the HBO series used them to reveal things about the characters that couldn't be showcased otherwise. The range is as audacious as it is impressive. Sometimes, they expose vulnerable emotions that these repressed mobsters aren't allowed to express out loud or fears about themselves that they aren't ready to face. Other times, they tease an almost supernatural connection to something greater and spiritual in nature that incredibly manages to fit perfectly within the series' grounded tone.

We've looked back at "The Sopranos" to remember our favorite dreams and nightmares from its six-season run, and have ranked them based on their impact on the story, how well they reveal the characters manifesting them, and, frankly, how weird they're willing to get. Bear in mind that from this point onward, there will be major spoilers for the entire series. Continue at your own risk.