Every New Balloon In The 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
After being postponed for the first time in its 100-year history due to nasty weather, a belated version of the 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is finally taking place on Saturday, November 28, with more than a dozen character balloons making their debut.
In celebration of its milestone year, Macy's is inviting a record-setting 100 balloons to the party, some of which have never been featured in the parade, as well as several throwback characters that haven't taken flight in many, many years. Some of the new balloons joining the 2026 parade include a "Sorcerer's Apprentice" version of Mickey Mouse, a royal edition of Bluey, and even one frightening-but-endearing hippo who hasn't been seen in nearly a century. (Warning: it's a jump scare!)
As always, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will also feature an eclectic group of performers and other celebrity guests. Some of the big names in attendance this year include: Anthony Ramos, Baha Men, Blue's Traveler, DEVO, Icona Pop, Il Volo, Indigo Girls, Jack McBrayer, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, JoJo, Keke Palmer, Leslie Odom Jr., Mckenna Grace, Megan Hilty, Megan Moroney, Melissa Joan Hart, Natalie Merchant, Natasha Bedingfield, "The Voice" coach Queen Latifah, Smash Mouth, Teddy Swims, and Wyclef Jean.
Coverage of the 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade now begins Saturday at 8:30/7:30 on NBC. Read on for your first look at this year's inflatable additions.
Billie Brightpaw
Somewhere, Paddington is shaking in his little Wellington boots. Meet Billie Brightpaw, a festive Macy's creation looking to snuggle her way into parade-goers' hearts — and more importantly, their wallets. A cursory glance at the retailer's online store shows quite a bit of Billie merch, from $20 bag charms and Christmas ornaments to $150 letterman jackets. The backstory of this "brave little explorer," according to her official description, is that she's a "curious bear" who found her way into Macy's during one of her many "extraordinary adventures." Exploring is pretty much her whole thing. In fact, the red star on her paw is actually a magical compass "lighting the way wherever wonder calls." And while it's rude to discuss a lady's dimensions, Billie comes in at 29.5 feet tall and 32.7 feet long. (How wide you ask? How dare you.)
Blue Hippopotamus
Blue Hippopotamus hasn't graced the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade since 1931, and good God, does he look it. An absolute nightmare relic of holidays gone by, Blue Hippo was apparently released into the sky, Macy's describes this as a "balloon send-off tradition" that has since ended, and lost at sea. The retailer claims that it even put out a "public call urging New Yorkers to keep watch" and report any possible sightings. Apparently many people confuse this blue wonder with Fiona — a real-life hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo who's death made headlines a week before Thanksgiving — but he's very much his own thing. His own terrifying thing.
Bluey
Calling all children, as well as all adults who use children's shows to work through their emotional trauma: a new Bluey balloon is on the way! The popular animated pup has been a mainstay in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade since 2022, undergoing a previous makeover in 2024 to incorporate her sister Bingo and cousin Muffin. But Bluey's flying solo this time, sporting a Christmas cracker crown inspired by the Disney+ series' 2020 holiday episode "Christmas Swim." But if you ask us, it's a crown acknowledging Bluey as a true queen — of television, of Australia, and of making grown-ups cry in front of their kids.
Buckaroo Bob the Minion
Not everyone speaks fluent Minion, but "banana" is a word that crosses all language barriers, so what else would Bob be riding in the 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade? The fifth balloon from the Minions franchise to appear in the parade, "Buckaroo Bob" finds the beloved character (the only Minion with two different eye colors!) saddled atop a 46-foot long fruit, promoting potassium awareness to every man, woman, and child attending this year's parade. Year of the banana, here we come.
Earl the Squirrel
If we were giving an award to the most chaotic new balloon in the 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the winner would be Earl the Squirrel. Never heard of him, you say? That's probably because he's the very definition of niche — the official holiday mascot of Universal Studios Orlando Resort, created in 2008 after an actual squirrel gnawed his way into the lights on the Florida theme park's giant Christmas tree. Given that NBC and the Universal Resorts are all under the same corporate umbrella, we actually can't believe it took them this long to get Earl into the parade. Frankly, it's nuts.
Hello Kitty
Hello Kitty — who is, let the record show, a human female child — is once again rocking her signature cat costume in her latest iteration for the 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. But whereas last year's look found Hello Kitty flying an adorable little airplane (is she old enough to have her pilot's license?), this year's balloon puts a Big Apple in her hands. Is this a sign that Hello Kitty is finally joining the cast of "The Real Housewives of New York City"? That could be an interesting way to expand Sanrio's partnership with NBCUniversal. Somebody get Andy Cohen on the line!
Joe Cool & Woodstock
Just as a pair of reading glasses has the power to transform Superman into Clark Kent, so too do Snoopy's signature sunglasses turn him into Joe Cool, the living embodiment of all things chill. In his regular form, Snoopy is too high-strung to be trusted at an event as important as the 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, so it only makes sense that Peanuts, Inc. would opt to send a cooler version of the character, rather than one of Snoopy's eight previous parade iterations. And because the big city can be a dangerous place for a laid-back celebrity like Joe Cool, Woodstock is coming along to chaperone. You don't want to know how far that bird would go to keep that dog safe.
Macy's Blueprint Stars
The star of the 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade — or rather a star of it — comes in the form of this celestial balloon, of which several will take to the streets this year. The "Macy's Blue Print Star" draws inspiration from the "original star balloon schematic drawings" from the 1970s, adding another touch of history to the already historic event.
Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey
This being the 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade, we aren't surprised that Macy's wanted to conjure up a little extra magic for the occasion. And since we're pretty sure Disney has a global trademark on magic, we're getting a brand-new balloon of Mickey Mouse. This may be Mickey's 21st iteration in the parade, but this time, he's dressed in his iconic robe and hat from "The Sorcerer's Apprentice" segment of the 1940 animated movie "Fantasia." (No offense to Mickey, but if anyone from "Fantasia" should be joining this parade, it's the dancing hippos. If we could drop just one card in Macy's suggestion box for next year? More. Dancing. Hippos.)
Underdog
At this point, if you're a licensed IP that wasn't asked to participate in the 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, you should be offended. And with all due respect, there's no better indication of this year's far-reaching guest list than the inclusion of Underdog. Yes, the largely forgotten canine crimefighter is flying in the parade for the first time in 42 years. Surely this balloon is promoting an Illumination "Underdog" movie, you ask? Nope! He was just invited back because he's a living legend whose original Thanksgiving plans fell through. Who knows where he'll pop up next! ("Dancing With the Stars," hopefully.)
Fuzzyeti
A house made of denim?! The Three Little Pigs have nothing on Fuzzyeti, a new holiday mascot from Levi's. Classified by Macy's as a "balloonicle" (aka balloon + vehicle), the mythical, fashionable creature will drive down the parade route atop his cabin. According to his official description, "Fuzzyeti's got a taste for all things warm and welcoming, and he's definitely come to the right place." (Warm and welcoming? The right place? He does know he's in Manhattan in the winter, right?)
Floats
Now that we've worked our way through this year's new balloons, as well as the one new balloonicle, it's time to talk about the floats — which also incorporate smaller balloons — making their debut at the 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade:
- The "Macy's Parade All-Stars" float is a salute to the annual event's most beloved characters, including Popeye, Olive Oyl & Swee'Pea, Bullwinkle J. Moose, and Sonic the Hedgehog.
- "Tony Sarg's Amazing Marionettes" pays tribute to Sarg, who made the first balloons for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in the 1920s. Several of his original characters, including Jerry the Pig and the Nantucket Sea Monster, are also featured on the float.
- "Dashing All The Way" is Doordash's contribution to the parade, a float featuring a delivery worker on a bicycle, delivering holiday joy to someone waiting at home.
- "Road Trip to Parade" finds the Geico Gecko driving cross-country, eventually arriving on the parade route.
- "Hogwarts Holiday" brings the iconic school from the Harry Potter franchise to the parade, just in time to promote the new HBO series, premiering December 25.
- With "Mr. Peanut's Power Plant," Planters brings fans of the fancy legume behind the scenes to see how the sausage — er, nuts — get made. As a bonus, peanut-shaped confetti shoots out from his top hat!
- And "Purina Dog Show Salute to Service Dogs" is exactly what it sounds like — the dog food brand's thank-you to canine helpers.
Which of these new additions to the 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade are you most excited to see? Drop a comment with your pick(s) below.