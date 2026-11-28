After being postponed for the first time in its 100-year history due to nasty weather, a belated version of the 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is finally taking place on Saturday, November 28, with more than a dozen character balloons making their debut.

In celebration of its milestone year, Macy's is inviting a record-setting 100 balloons to the party, some of which have never been featured in the parade, as well as several throwback characters that haven't taken flight in many, many years. Some of the new balloons joining the 2026 parade include a "Sorcerer's Apprentice" version of Mickey Mouse, a royal edition of Bluey, and even one frightening-but-endearing hippo who hasn't been seen in nearly a century. (Warning: it's a jump scare!)

As always, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will also feature an eclectic group of performers and other celebrity guests. Some of the big names in attendance this year include: Anthony Ramos, Baha Men, Blue's Traveler, DEVO, Icona Pop, Il Volo, Indigo Girls, Jack McBrayer, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, JoJo, Keke Palmer, Leslie Odom Jr., Mckenna Grace, Megan Hilty, Megan Moroney, Melissa Joan Hart, Natalie Merchant, Natasha Bedingfield, "The Voice" coach Queen Latifah, Smash Mouth, Teddy Swims, and Wyclef Jean.

Coverage of the 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade now begins Saturday at 8:30/7:30 on NBC. Read on for your first look at this year's inflatable additions.