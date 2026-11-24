Only eight artists remain after Monday's live episode of "The Voice," which managed to squeeze performances from the Top 10 into a single hour, before revealing which two contestants' Season 30 journeys have come to an end.

How did it do that, you ask? Rather than having the Top 10 perform individual songs this week, the show opted for five duets, switching things up considerably from the show's usual format.

After spending two weeks basking in the bubblegum-colored glow of Y2K, "The Voice" shifted its focus to an equally uplifting concept — Dolly Parton. For this week's performances, the Top 10 sang duets from the late, great country icon's legendary songbook, beginning with a group number set to her workplace anthem "9 to 5."

Returning artists included Team Kelly's Brianna Cameron, Kyle Davis, and Koumba Diallo; Team Riley's Ferryn & Brinkley and Joe Henley; Queen Latifah's BigCountry and Mia Knight; and Team Adam's Connor Closs, Dakota Cohen, and Lexi Stephens.

Read on for a breakdown of Monday's "Voice" results, including our thoughts about each performance, as well as official videos when available. Plus, find out which two singers won't be returning for next Monday's live Top 8 showdown: