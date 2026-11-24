The Voice Season 30 Live Results: Top 8 Revealed — Were The Right Artists Eliminated?
Only eight artists remain after Monday's live episode of "The Voice," which managed to squeeze performances from the Top 10 into a single hour, before revealing which two contestants' Season 30 journeys have come to an end.
How did it do that, you ask? Rather than having the Top 10 perform individual songs this week, the show opted for five duets, switching things up considerably from the show's usual format.
After spending two weeks basking in the bubblegum-colored glow of Y2K, "The Voice" shifted its focus to an equally uplifting concept — Dolly Parton. For this week's performances, the Top 10 sang duets from the late, great country icon's legendary songbook, beginning with a group number set to her workplace anthem "9 to 5."
Returning artists included Team Kelly's Brianna Cameron, Kyle Davis, and Koumba Diallo; Team Riley's Ferryn & Brinkley and Joe Henley; Queen Latifah's BigCountry and Mia Knight; and Team Adam's Connor Closs, Dakota Cohen, and Lexi Stephens.
Read on for a breakdown of Monday's "Voice" results, including our thoughts about each performance, as well as official videos when available. Plus, find out which two singers won't be returning for next Monday's live Top 8 showdown:
BigCountry (Team Queen) and Dakota Cohen (Team Adam)
We were surprised enough when "The Voice" announced that the Top 10 would be performing in duets this week, but were floored when we heard that BigCountry and Dakota Cohen would be taking on "Jolene," Dolly Parton's timeless ode to man-stealers everywhere. Both artists brought the grit and gravel for which they've both become beloved, though BigCountry's approach was flavored with considerably more country sauce. This was an incredibly fair fight, with both artists growling their way through the song, gradually growing to an explosive finish. Maybe this is nitpicky, but Cohen seemed to connect to the song a little more, making it feel like she was singing it to someone, whereas BigCountry's boisterous take felt more like he was singing it at us.
TVLine's grade, BigCountry: A
TVLine's grade, Dakota Cohen: A
Ferryn & Brinkley (Team Riley) and Kyle Davis (Team Kelly)
This week's unexpected team-ups continued with Ferryn & Brinkley joining Kyle Davis on the classic Dolly Parton/Kenny Rogers duet "Islands in the Stream." Then again, considering Davis frequently sings with his own daughters — who are similar in age to Ferryn & Brinkley — he felt surprisingly comfortable working with the young duo. And you knew the sisters wouldn't have any trouble with this one, given that they literally worked at Dollywood. In the end, the trio worked together quite nicely, with Ferryn & Brinkley matching Davis' more mature sound without sacrificing any of the tight, gorgeous harmonies we've come to expect from them. (Their little breakdown in this song was especially heavenly.) The whole thing felt like a fun throwback, with everyone on stage just sort of vibing out. But if we must declare our own personal winner, it did feel like Davis was the odd man out at times.
TVLine's grade, Ferryn & Brinkley: A
TVLine's grade, Kyle Davis: A-
Koumba Diallo (Team Kelly) and Joe Henley (Team Riley)
"This is the oddest pairing for me," Kelly Clarkson said as one of her star team members, 16-year-old Koumba Diallo, prepared to step deeply out of her comfort zone, teaming up with Riley Green's golden boy Joe Henley. "I want to see Kelly shine, but I also want her to lose," Green admitted ahead of their artists' duet of Dolly Parton and Brad Paisley's "When I Get Where I'm Goin'." Henley's performance, as always, was an extremely votable mix of undeniably charming and refreshingly unpolished, while Diallo went in a more emotional, occasionally theatrical direction. Their voices didn't always work together in perfect harmony, but when they clicked, it was a treat. (We will say, Clarkson was laying it on a little thick by comparing these two to Robert Plant and Alison Krauss. Let's not just start saying anything.)
TVLine's grade, Koumba Diallo: B+
TVLine's grade, Joe Henley: B+
Lexi Stephens (Team Adam) and Mia Knight (Team Queen)
Dolly Parton may not spring to mind when you think about Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball," but the Queen of Country in fact recorded a duet version of her goddaughter's hit song for her 2023 album "Rockstar." And for the first time all night, "The Voice" gave us an incredibly logical pairing in Lexi Stephens and Mia Knight, the secret weapons in Adam Levine and Queen Latifah's shrinking arsenals. Levine even predicted that it would be the biggest battle of the night. And come to play, these girls did not. The vocals, the energy, the drama! Their voices complimented one another, almost echoing at times, and we were not prepared for that last-minute bit of "I Will Always Love You."
TVLine's grade, Lexi Stephens: A
TVLine's grade, Mia Knight: A
Connor Closs (Team Adam) and Brianna Cameron (Team Kelly)
Easily the most anticipated Dolly Parton song of the night, "I Will Always Love You" went to Connor Closs and Brianna Cameron, two voices more than capable of handling this timeless love song. Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine worked really closely with these MVPs to craft a really beautiful arrangement that complimented their voices as well as the iconic work being celebrated here. We had chills from the moment Cameron began singing, channeling the intensity of a young Whitney Houston, and we were pleasantly gobsmacked by how nicely Closs joined her. A stunning blend of Houston and Parton's versions, this was an absolute pleasure. Closs' voice did give out on him for a second there, but he rebounded, while Cameron's remained flawless throughout.
TVLine's grade, Connor Closs: A-
TVLine's grade, Brianna Cameron: A+
The Voice's Top 8 revealed
OK, now that we've recapped how everyone performed this week, it's time to see who's coming back for next week's Top 8 episode, a super-sized broadcast beginning at 8:30/7:30c. The songs being performed are all "TikTok trending favorites," and whichever artists receives the most votes will also get to perform during a Mardi Gras celebration at a Universal resort in 2027.
Without further ado, here is "The Voice" Top 8 for Season 30: Brianna Cameron, Connor Closs, Joe Henley, Koumba Diallo, Ferryn & Brinkley, Kyle Davis, Mia Knight, and Lexi Stephens.
That means it's the end of the road for Dakota Cohen and BigCountry, neither of whom looked too pleased to receive the bad news from Carson Daly at the end of the hour.
Do you think Cohen and BigCountry were the right artists to be sent home this week? And which of the remaining eight singers belong in the Top 6? Cast your votes in our poll below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on this week's results.