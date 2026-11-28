THE PERFORMER | Ezra Frech

THE SHOW | "Dancing With the Stars"

THE EPISODE | "Finale" (November 24, 2026)

THE PERFORMANCE | It's not often that our Performer of the Week winner hails from a reality competition series. But every so often, an unscripted performance comes along — in this case, Ezra Frech's "Dancing With the Stars" freestyle routine — that moves us as deeply and viscerally as any scripted performance might, and there's no other choice than to place it atop our podium.

We've marveled for weeks at Frech's capabilities in the ballroom, despite being an above-the-knee amputee whose choreography was adapted to accommodate his prosthetic running blade. (Hats off to Frech's pro partner, Daniella Karagach, who rose to that challenge beautifully each week.) But even as Frech tangoed, foxtrotted, and cha-cha'd each week with apparent ease, he always ran the risk (as he'd warned the audience back in the Season 35 premiere) of his prosthetic falling off mid-performance, and that's exactly what happened near the beginning of his finale freestyle — the last competitive performance he would give on this show before the Mirrorball trophy was awarded. Instead of completely derailing Frech's final showcase, though, the brief blunder somehow strengthened it, showing us in real time how much grit and determination Frech possesses in moments of adversity.

Frech actually began the performance (which you can watch in full above) with his prosthetic intentionally off, a creative choice that he and Karagach made as they developed the routine. Frech then had a few seconds to go behind a wall and attach his running blade, but it accidentally detached from his body again when he leapt off the ballroom stairs and into the arms of backup dancers. What a goosebump-inducing testament to Frech's resolve and professionalism — not to mention how far he's come as a dancer — that he didn't miss a beat of the next choreography, even twirling and briefly lifting Karagach while balancing on one leg. Look closely at this part of the number, and you can see flashes of anxiety on both Karagach's and fellow pro Alan Bersten's faces as they figured out how to proceed. But Frech's face betrayed no hint of panic; he calmly reattached his blade, pulled his pant leg over it, then picked back up with the routine in time to nail one of its most thrilling lifts.

And though Frech danced the rest of his freestyle flawlessly, all the way through that final pose with Karagach balancing on his blade, he's earned our top honor less for the correct execution of steps, and much more for the attitude and resilience he brought to this final moment in the spotlight. We saw it in the "let's do this" look he gave Karagach after putting his leg back on and diving right back into the choreography. We saw it again halfway through the routine, when Frech looked directly at the camera, pounded his chest, and yelled, "Let's go!" ahead of a particularly powerful sequence featuring him and two backup dancers in wheelchairs. In the course of just two minutes, Frech reminded us why he was one of this season's most consistently compelling performers, and the Mirrorball he was awarded a few moments after this performance was richly deserved. — Rebecca Luther

Scroll down to see who got an Honorable Mention shout-out this week...