By the time house cats turn homicidal in Boston's sewers, in Season 3 of "The X-Files," even the most devoted fans may be thinking of hitting the skip button. There's no shame in that. A complete rewatch of the beloved sci-fi show runs 218 episodes, after all. Chris Carter's series averaged more than 20 episodes a season during its original run, so a few less-than-stellar episodes are to be expected, even alongside some enduring classics.

Now is as good a time as any to revisit the series that etched Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully in viewers' collective minds. In October, the "X-Files" reboot from Ryan Coogler got a Hulu series order, starring Danielle Deadwyler and Himesh Patel as new FBI agents, although no premiere date has been announced. That leaves viewers plenty of time to first revisit the classic stories about Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson).

The episodes on this list have standalone plots, so passing over them costs nothing in the show's larger scheme of things. And while several have real virtues, like a beloved guest star, a Stephen King writing credit, or one unforgettable dance number, none are essential, and each one arguably interrupts one of the show's stronger stretches. Here are 10 episodes to think about skipping on the next trip through many of the FBI's oddest cases, to discover whether the truth really is still out there.