TVLine Asks: Are DWTS Judges Going Too Easy On Andy? Has Scrubs Rebuilt Sacred Heart? Should We Fear New Tracker Hire? And More

We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "Dancing With the Stars," "Scrubs," "Tracker" and more!



1 | "Blue Bloods" fans: On a scale from 1-10, how annoyed were you when the elevators doors closed mere milliseconds before showing Danny and Baez kiss at the end of last Friday's "Boston Blue"?

2 | Did you kind of expect "Saturday Night Live" to acknowledge that Game 7 of the World Series was still being played (in extra innings!) when the show began? And are we going to see more of Ramy Youssef this season, now that Zohran Mamdani is the new mayor of New York City?

3 | "Tracker" fans, should we be suspicious of Reenie's new assistant Mel — especially after she made a point of asking about Colter during her interview? Could she be connected to The Process? Or does the fact that Randy vetted her suggest that we have nothing to worry about?

4 | On "The Neighborhood," why did Calvin and Tina seem so fed up with Crutch, then show such affection for him during their visit to New York in Episode 1 of Tracy Morgan's Paramount+ spinoff? Also, wouldn't it have made more sense to air the "Crutch" pilot immediately following Morgan's guest spot on CBS, then launch the remainder of Season 1 at 9 pm on the streaming service?

5 | How long after this week's "Brilliant Minds" was Take That's "Back for Good" playing on a loop in your head?

6 | On "Watson," don't you kind of love how Nurse DaCosta refers to all of the nurses who work for her — including the decidedly masculine nursing student Shinwell — as her "girls"?

7 | Were you surprised to see that "Shifting Gears" cast 59-year-old Pamela Adlon to play mom to 49-year-old Seann William Scott? And as great as Adlon is, weren't you kinda hoping series star Kat Dennings and fellow "2 Broke Girls" vet/showrunner Michelle Nader would've worked their magic and convinced Jennifer Coolidge to come play Stifler's—err, Gabe's mom?

8 | Does Apple TV+'s Apple TV's new mnemonic intro (see below) remind anyone else of the old NBC intro — what with the rainbow colors and all?

9 | Do you think it was fair for Captain Sandy to fire both Christian and Tessa on "Below Deck Mediterranean"? We understand that Christian had to go after he violated safety protocol, but shouldn't Tessa at least have received a warning that she was on thin ice before being fired because she was green?

10 | As much as we adore Andy Richter's efforts on "Dancing With the Stars," and do not fault viewers for voting for the "People's Princess," doesn't it seem like the judges have completely given up on critiquing his actual performance? And were you amused watching pairing after pairing barely feign excitement when guest judge Flavor Flav gave them a high score, only to get really excited when Bruno's high scores followed?

11 | On "The Golden Bachelor," are Cindy and Peg really OK with not getting anything more from Mel than "I like you a lot," days before they're supposed to get engaged? And does he understand he signed up for a show where a proposal at the end is customary?

12 | Although "Scrubs" creator Bill Lawrence previously told TVLine that the forthcoming revival would not erase the events of Season 9, which included the demolition of the old Sacred Heart, doesn't the set seen in the start-of-production video released earlier this week look an awful lot like the hospital from Seasons 1-8? Also: How does Sarah Chalke look EXACTLY THE SAME?!?

13 | On "The Morning Show," did you cringe in horror or hoot with glee at Cory and the full-throated, wig-enhanced monologue he gave as his mother lay dying?

14 | "Chicago Med" fans, now that Ripley is no longer with Sadie, do you think he'll try to rekindle things with Hannah? Do you think he's ready to step up to the plate and be in a serious relationship with her all while she's expecting a baby?

15 | Is anyone struggling to become invested in Vasquez's personal crusade involving his father on "Chicago Fire"? Don't you wish the newbie was more involved with the rest of the firehouse crew?

16 | Now that we've seen a sneak peek of "NCIS" vet Mark Harmon visiting "NCIS: Origins" for the crossover event, do we think present-day Gibbs will acknowledge his past relationship with Lala in any way? Is that who he's talking to in his cabin?

17 | On "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," how nice was it finally seeing Ruben cross over into the home storyline? And how do you think Fred Fagenbacher will get Georgie and Ruben back for destroying one of his tow trucks in an episode Montana Jordan has already promised us is coming?

Hit the comments with your answers and any TV Qs of your own!