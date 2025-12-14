Every Twilight Zone Christmas Episode, Ranked

Few TV shows have had a more lasting cultural impact than "The Twilight Zone." The CBS sci-fi series featured some of the most iconic storylines in TV history, and was also a training ground for major movie stars before they were famous. When TV lovers think of "The Twilight Zone," they probably think of William Shatner screaming in terror at a gremlin on the wing of a plane. Or they remember once-friendly neighbors behaving like hateful monsters in a less-than-subtle allegory on bigotry. They think about the book-loving Burgess Meredith surviving the apocalypse with destroyed spectacles, a little boy with telepathy holding a small town hostage, and so much more. But what viewers probably don't think about is Christmas.

"The Twilight Zone" took place in "the fifth dimension" in a realm of "light and shadow" and "science and superstition," but still managed to make merry and celebrate the yuletide season. After all, there's no better way of making spirits bright than with a trip to the "pit of man's fears and the summit of his knowledge," right?

Christmas in "The Twilight Zone" may sound strange, but it almost always worked. Sure, some Christmas episodes were only so-so, but many are among the best in the series' history. What were they? Hop aboard your sleigh for a holiday journey through every Christmas episode from Rod Serling's seminal series, plus its reboots. Next stop, "The Twilight Zone."