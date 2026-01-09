9-1-1 Returns With A Bisexual Love Triangle For Buck — Plus, Who's Leaving The 118 This Time?

Speaking with TVLine in November 2024, Oliver Stark proposed a hashtag for Buck's romantic future: #LetBuckF*ck, suggesting that he'd like to see his character have a little more fun in his dating life. Little did he know how complicated getting his wish would become.

"9-1-1" resumed its ninth season on Thursday with Buck and Ravi putting pressure on Eddie to get back in the game. Claiming that Eddie hasn't even looked at a woman in over a year, Buck accused him of wearing a metaphorical chastity belt, leading to one of our favorite interactions as of late: "Those are tighty whities, Buck," Eddie explained, to which Ravi said he always pictured Eddie as more of a boxer briefs guy. (That makes two of us, Ravi. That makes two of us.)

The guys agreed to drop all talk of chastity belts if Eddie would oblige them with a night on the town, specifically with the goal of finding him a girlfriend — or at least someone to remind him how fun dating can be. Unfortunately, Buck's a terrible wingman, and he ended up getting two phone numbers for himself, one from a woman named Jade and another from a guy named Zane (played by onetime "Glee" gigolo Dean Geyer).

Not one to waste a good opportunity (or two good opportunities), Buck went on separate dates with Jade and Zane, both of which ended up with ol' Buck having a "mind-blowing" time in the sheets with his respective dates. And just like that, the prophecy of #LetBuckF*ck has been fulfilled!

Unfortunately, a bit of Instagram sleuthing on Ravi's part revealed that not only do Jade and Zane know each other, but they appeared have the same grandmother, leading Buck to assume that he was unknowingly dating a pair of siblings. The plot thickened when Buck summoned Jade and Zane to the firehouse to break up with them, only to learn that they're actually a married couple that practices ENM (aka ethical non-monogamy), and they wanted Buck to become their third.

"Sometimes we have to take our ponies for a test ride before they join the herd," Jade explained. And while Buck was flattered by their request, he explained that he's still learning how to be someone's other half — and he's definitely not ready to be a third. Naturally, Jade and Zane turned their attention to both Ravi and Eddie as potential replacements, but both men quickly walked away before any propositions could be made.