9-1-1 Returns With A Bisexual Love Triangle For Buck — Plus, Who's Leaving The 118 This Time?
Speaking with TVLine in November 2024, Oliver Stark proposed a hashtag for Buck's romantic future: #LetBuckF*ck, suggesting that he'd like to see his character have a little more fun in his dating life. Little did he know how complicated getting his wish would become.
"9-1-1" resumed its ninth season on Thursday with Buck and Ravi putting pressure on Eddie to get back in the game. Claiming that Eddie hasn't even looked at a woman in over a year, Buck accused him of wearing a metaphorical chastity belt, leading to one of our favorite interactions as of late: "Those are tighty whities, Buck," Eddie explained, to which Ravi said he always pictured Eddie as more of a boxer briefs guy. (That makes two of us, Ravi. That makes two of us.)
The guys agreed to drop all talk of chastity belts if Eddie would oblige them with a night on the town, specifically with the goal of finding him a girlfriend — or at least someone to remind him how fun dating can be. Unfortunately, Buck's a terrible wingman, and he ended up getting two phone numbers for himself, one from a woman named Jade and another from a guy named Zane (played by onetime "Glee" gigolo Dean Geyer).
Not one to waste a good opportunity (or two good opportunities), Buck went on separate dates with Jade and Zane, both of which ended up with ol' Buck having a "mind-blowing" time in the sheets with his respective dates. And just like that, the prophecy of #LetBuckF*ck has been fulfilled!
Unfortunately, a bit of Instagram sleuthing on Ravi's part revealed that not only do Jade and Zane know each other, but they appeared have the same grandmother, leading Buck to assume that he was unknowingly dating a pair of siblings. The plot thickened when Buck summoned Jade and Zane to the firehouse to break up with them, only to learn that they're actually a married couple that practices ENM (aka ethical non-monogamy), and they wanted Buck to become their third.
"Sometimes we have to take our ponies for a test ride before they join the herd," Jade explained. And while Buck was flattered by their request, he explained that he's still learning how to be someone's other half — and he's definitely not ready to be a third. Naturally, Jade and Zane turned their attention to both Ravi and Eddie as potential replacements, but both men quickly walked away before any propositions could be made.
Chimney to Hen: You're fired!
In non-bisexual love triangle news, this was another big week for Hen, whom we learned has been undergoing treatments for her mysterious ailment at the shady medical facility for the past three months. She isn't any closer to figuring out what's wrong with her, and she would have continued suffering in silence... were it not for Karen confronting her after seeing suspicious charges on their credit card. (Did Hen really think she wouldn't notice that?!)
Like any good wife would, Karen urged Hen to tell Chimney what's been going on, threatening to tell him herself if Hen didn't. And like any good friend would, Athena echoed the sentiments, insisting that she needed to be honest with her new captain.
Shocker: Hen ignored both of them, continuing to go on calls with the 118 and put herself — and by extension, her fellow first responders — in harm's way. Hen finally tried telling Chimney the truth, but her confession was interrupted by a call to a fire, which ended with Hen collapsing on the scene.
The whole secret ordeal came to a head in Hen's hospital room, where a furious Chimney explained, "I can't have someone on my team who puts her life and the lives of her co-workers at risk." He also implied that she wouldn't be keeping this kind of secret from Bobby, suggesting that she doesn't trust him as much as she trusted her former captain. That's when Chimney dropped the hammer: "You're done at the 118."
"9-1-1" fans, how do we feel about this dramatic development? Do you think Hen will find her way back to the 118, or is this really the end of her time at the firehouse? And were you also shocked (slash entertained) by Buck accidentally dating a married couple? Grade the midseason premiere in our poll below, then drop a comment with your thoughts.