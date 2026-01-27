15 TV Shows Like The Terminal List
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In 2022, Amazon Prime Video unveiled "The Terminal List," a grim, unflinching portrayal of combat, in which good men are used and abused by a system and discarded once they're no longer needed. What happens, though, when one of them refuses to go down without a fight? In this case, Lieutenant Commander James Reece (Chris Pratt), the lone survivor of a mission gone wrong, and a man suffering from memory loss, realizes his team was betrayed and sets out to avenge his fallen brothers.
Based on Jack Carr's 2018 novel, this hard-edged thriller feels like a throwback to the good old days of television when heroes more or less solved problems through wanton violence. Reece dutifully follows orders, but once he realizes those in control are compromised, he unleashes a flurry of brutal beatdowns that makes Jack Reacher's brand of justice look like child's play in comparison. Now, this nihilistic approach may not be everyone's cup of tea, but for those entranced by Reece's mission (and its solid prequel, "Dark Wolf") and eagerly awaiting a second season, we've got a batch of shows that should scratch that itch. Read!
The Night Agent
First up, we have "The Night Agent," a fast-moving tale about Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), a low-level FBI agent assigned to monitor an emergency phone line in the bowels of the White House. Problem is, the darned thing never rings. When it does, however, Peter is suddenly whisked away on a violent mission involving assassinations, moles inside the U.S. government, and a conspiracy that reaches the highest levels of power. Paired with tech entrepreneur Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan), Peter must decide whom to trust in a corrupt system that appears dead set against them.
Propulsive and addictive, this pulpy series matches "The Terminal List," at least thematically, in its pursuit of breaking the system. "The Night Agent" is driven by the same paranoia and centers on protagonists who are marked for death after discovering a sinister systematic truth. It's not an apples-to-apples comparison, but "The Night Agent" is a worthy option for viewers seeking extra propulsive action. And don't worry, there's still plenty of time to binge before "Night Agent" Season 3!
Nikita
In 1990, Luc Besson produced a French action thriller titled "La Femme Nikita" that was influential enough to span a pair of TV shows. Honestly, both are worth checking out, specifically 1997's "Nikita," but for this list, we're slotting in 2010's updated iteration because it fits the tone of "The Terminal List" a little better.
Basically, the story follows a rogue assassin named Nikita (Maggie Q, who reportedly kicked so much butt, she had to take a break). The character escapes from and then proceeds to dismantle a secret government black-ops organization known as Division that abducts and trains children to become killers. Stylish and hard-hitting, this slick actioner leans a little on the melodramatic side and traverses some dark territory, and isn't as grounded as "The Terminal List." However, for a CW series, it's actually a pretty damned entertaining spy thriller.
"The Terminal List" fans will enjoy the scorched-earth revenge arc aimed directly at the intelligence apparatus that weaponized its own people. Maggie Q is terrific as Nikita, bringing real physical credibility and a quiet authority to the role. She doesn't overact or wink at the audience. Nikita is lethal, mean, and out for blood.
Strike Back
Next up, we have "Strike Back," a military action series about Section 20, a covert multinational special-operations unit that tries to avert global threats before they spiral out of control. Broken into various eras with different leads taking center stage in each, this exciting Cinemax saga moves fast, building toward big, cinematic action sequences while examining the psychological cost of violence.
Richard Armitage stars in the first era (Season 1), which is smaller in scale and more spy-thriller than action juggernaut. The actor portrays former SAS operative John Porter as he's pulled back into covert operations. The second to fifth seasons star Sullivan Stapleton and Philip Winchester as Damien Scott and Michael Stonebridge, respectively, two elite Section 20 operatives who stop international threats through relentless teamwork and brute force. The final few seasons focus on a newly assembled and much younger Section 20 team as they struggles to fill the void left by their predecessors.
Like "The Terminal List," each season of "Strike Back" delivers gritty, realism-focused action built around elite operators, pretty much guaranteeing fans more of the same, albeit minus the revenge angle.
Hanna
Based on the 2011 action thriller by Joe Wright, "Hanna" centers on a young girl (Esme Creed-Miles) raised in isolation in the forests of Europe, where her father (Joel Kinnaman) teaches her to fight, track, survive, and kill. Why? Well, apparently, a shadowy organization led by Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos) has hunted her since birth for reasons involving genetic experimentation and weaponized children. Think "The Bourne Identity," only with a lot more kicking.
Ostensibly, it's all designed to unleash an array of kinetic hand-to-hand fight sequences, globe-trotting adventure, and your typical assortment of government conspiracies. Creed-Miles' strong performance anchors the production, as she portrays Hanna as physically lethal but emotionally stunted. Stylish action keeps the series engaging, even while the overarching plot and world-building get a little cumbersome, at times feeling a tad like a young adult series.
Regardless, "Hanna" captures the same gritty flavor as "The Terminal List," right down to its bleak tone and assault on government corruption. Tellingly, there are better iterations of this same idea, but "Hanna" does its job well enough for three solid seasons to serve as a respectable entry in the genre.
Slow Horses
British espionage takes center stage in Apple TV's "Slow Horses," a spy thriller that follows a group of disgraced MI5 intelligence officers sent to Slough House and led by the brilliant, foul-mouthed Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman). Season 1 sees River Cartwright (Jack Lowden) banished to the locale where he's assigned what appears to be a pointless surveillance of a journalist. However, the menial assignment quickly spirals into chaos, leading River to believe that Slough House is being used as a disposable buffer in a much larger operation.
Cynical and darkly humorous, "Slow Horses" may appear to be an odd companion to "The Terminal List," but the shows unexpectedly overlap in unique ways. For starters, the British series examines a corrupt system that uses people as tools and then discards them when most convenient. The more our heroes learn, the more in danger they become, and while River doesn't seek revenge in the same manner as James Reece, he sets out to expose the hypocrisy at the core of intelligence institutions. It's must-watch TV for anyone drawn to paranoid thrillers about institutions that eat their own.
The Last Ship
A big, old-fashioned military romp, "The Last Ship" follows the USS Nathan James, a U.S. Navy destroyer that serves as one of the last intact military forces on Earth. A global pandemic wiped out much of the world, you see, and our boys, led by Commander Tom Chandler (Eric Dane), are meant to restore order in a lawless world.
Unapologetically patriotic, this Michael Bay-produced series often stretches credibility in its pursuit of suspense. Seasons follow a villain-of-the-year formula that may turn off those seeking something deeper or more profound than "The Terminal List." Even so, the two shows share a similar devotion to duty and order, featuring professionals doing their jobs and obeying the chain of command with utmost precision. It may be hokey and filled with robust speeches and a whole lot of bravado, but that's part of the charm. "The Last Ship" is sturdy fun and high-octane entertainment.
SIX
Barry Sloane, Walton Goggins, and (later in Season 2) Olivia Munn headline "SIX," a taut series about SEAL Team Six's efforts to rescue one of their own after a kidnapping. As the squad hunts for their man across Africa, flashbacks reveal how past combat missions have left them with unresolved guilt and put them on their current trajectory.
"SIX" is essentially "The Terminal List" without the government conspiracy angle. The series offers a sober, authentic look at the toll war takes on those who participate in it, even on an elite group of operators who share a deep brotherly bond. An emphasis on realism and command structure lends "SIX" an air of authenticity, and the high-tech gear and gnarly weapons all look appropriately awesome. Our biggest criticism of the show is that there's no real narrative thrust. "The Terminal List" hooks you with its central mystery, while "SIX" balances slower personal subplots with grandiose action set pieces. Still, performances, particularly from Goggins, are terrific, and "SIX" thrusts viewers into the midst of combat in a way that feels more grounded than usual.
Bodyguard
"Bodyguard" stars Richard Madden as David Budd, a decorated British war veteran who is tasked with protecting the U.K.'s Home Secretary, Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes). As the series begins, David suffers from severe PTSD, but manages to thwart a terrorist threat on a train. His actions demonstrate his ability to operate well under pressure, and he's quickly reassigned to protect Julia, a woman whose politics he detests. However, as threats on her life escalate, he is forced to protect someone he believes is making the world a more dangerous place, a precarious position for the man, particularly as his paranoia and symptoms worsen.
In many respects, David is a mirror image of James Reece. Both are dedicated soldiers who are psychologically destroyed by the very system they swore to protect. Now, broken and struggling, each must work to stop the true dangers lurking inside shady intelligence agencies, where political corruption and cold-hearted leaders prioritize optics over truth.
Tightly wound and well plotted, "Bodyguard" goes for smaller-scale intensity over explosive action, but it's very much in the same league as "The Terminal List" in terms of gritty entertainment.
Homeland
Sharp but occasionally uneven, Showtime's "Homeland" dips hard into paranoia as Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes), a brilliant but deeply troubled CIA officer, attempts to prove that a recently rescued U.S. Marine POW (Damian Lewis) has switched sides and plans to carry out a terrorist operation. Like "The Terminal List," the stakes are high and the threats are very real, except in this case, our hero wants to stop an attack before it happens rather than get revenge for something that has already occurred.
"Homeland" doesn't glorify violence or intelligence work. For eight seasons, we ride along with Carrie and her crew as they exploit, manipulate, and weaponize individuals to achieve their own goals. Likewise, Carrie's brilliance and bipolar disorder are weaponized and tossed aside by her employers whenever convenient.
Ultimately, "Homeland" explores what happens when the system betrays everyone, as surveillance, torture, and betrayal are utilized for the "greater good." It's a high-octane, sometimes unnerving, thriller, aided by incredible performances from Danes, Lewis, and co-stars Mandy Patinkin and Rupert Friend. Later seasons struggled to find the same cohesion as the brilliant first season, but overall, it's a gripping ride in the vein of "The Terminal List."
Reacher
Alan Ritchson stars as former U.S. Army Military Police major Jack Reacher in Prime Video's "Reacher," an entertaining procedural with enough edge to distinguish it from others in the genre. Our hero provides the main twist, as he's not your average law enforcer or best buddy. Reacher roams the United States like a lone wolf and always seems to get entangled in dangerous plots involving really bad people. Weary of the government system after years of active duty, Reacher enacts his own brand of justice, pummeling criminals to a pulp or blasting them to bits to ensure they get their just desserts. It's a fun series that adheres (mostly) to Child's terrific action series. The military angle should attract fans of "The Terminal List" seeking more hardcore action and seedy conspiracies.
That said, "Reacher" rarely has enough material to warrant eight hours of television, and the show tends to punch the same beats over and over as it slogs toward the finish line. Tighter narratives would propel this sucker to the top of the list, but even as is, "Reacher" is a whole lot of fun. And guess what? A fourth chapter, based on Lee Child's 13th Jack Reacher novel, "Gone Tomorrow," is on the way!
The Punisher
For years, Marvel struggled to bring Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, to the screen. That all changed when Jon Bernthal was cast as the vengeance-seeking anti-hero in the Netflix series, "The Punisher." Spanning two seasons — and perhaps more, including an appearance on the big screen — this iteration of the popular character sets out to avenge his family and winds up entangled in a deadly government conspiracy.
Similar to James Reece, Frank struggles to contain his grief-fueled rage, using his expertise in military tactics to hunt and eliminate his enemies. For him, violence offers clarity in a morally corrupt world, and the numerous shootouts only seem to amplify his rage. This Punisher doesn't shy from brutality, nor does he seek justice or redemption. He simply wants to destroy everything that stands in his way.
More personal than "The Terminal List," and perhaps lacking the geopolitical scope, "The Punisher" remains a worthy follow-up for fans, if only due to its incredibly bleak, raw, punishing tone.
Lioness
Taylor Sheridan found most of his success via neo-Westerns that focus on modern-day cowboys dealing with land disputes and all manner of roughnecks. In between "Yellowstone" and "Landman," however, the tireless writer managed to squeeze out "Lioness," a series about a real CIA program that sends female operatives undercover to pose as friends or confidantes of high-value terrorists.
Zoe Saldana leads the way as Joe, the CIA case officer who runs the show, flanked by Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira), a Marine recruit whose deep-cover experience slowly destroys her sense of self. Like "The Terminal List," this gripping thriller isn't necessarily about defeating the bad guys; instead, it focuses on a flawed system that uses people as expendable assets. The show treats its leads not as icons, but as people way beyond their emotional breaking points. The stakes are high, and while "Lioness" contains fewer large-scale action sequences than "The Terminal List," it still clings to the same emotional brutality.
24
We'll preface this entry by saying, yeah, we know "24" is absurd, what with its silly plot twists — everyone's a mole! — and mustache-twirling villains. And yet, for nearly a decade, this binge-worthy thriller kept us pinned to our seats, enamored by Jack Bauer (Kiefer Sutherland), a CTU agent taking down bad guys in real time. Each season spans 24 real-time hours, a gimmick that ratchets up the tension, while also requiring plenty of leaps of logic.
Bauer kicks a** and takes names, bending the rules to meet his own brand of justice. His job? Stop domestic terrorists and protect the people of the United States — no questions asked. He's a shoot first, ask questions later kind of guy, a mixture of MacGyver and Jason Bourne, and Sutherland's stoic performance keeps you riveted even when the plot around him flies completely off the rails.
Again, that's not a knock. "24" doesn't pretend to be a realistic portrayal of military tactics, but focuses instead on conspiracies, government corruption, shady politicians, and endless betrayal to get its kicks. There are few shows as steadily engaging as this Fox masterpiece, which is why the network keeps trying to bring it back.
SEAL Team
An elite Navy SEAL unit, dubbed Bravo Team, executes dangerous missions around the globe in "SEAL Team," a series that feels like a direct precursor to "The Terminal List." David Boreanaz stars as Jason Hayes, Senior Chief Special Warfare Operator and leader of Bravo Team, a jaded man whose numerous missions have pushed him to the brink. He suffers from post-traumatic stress, survivor's guilt, and suppressed rage, but continues to do his duty to protect his brothers-in-arms.
While the series offers plenty of white-knuckle thrills, it also explores the psychological consequences of combat. We see the men, played by Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., and A.J. Buckley, contend with family strain, identity loss, and physical toil. Like "The Terminal List," "SEAL Team" focuses on how missions actually feel, not just how they look, and the showrunners go to great pains to detail military tactics and use authentic terminology to present a grounded portrayal of combat.
No, "SEAL Team" doesn't tackle conspiracy-driven plots or morally gray enemies. Instead, it hones in on the cost of war, making it a gripping, surreal viewing experience.
Jack Ryan
Amazon's "Jack Ryan" takes Tom Clancy's popular CIA analyst — played on the big screen by Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck, and Chris Pine — and drops him into a slam-bang thriller series that's more brawn than brains, very much in line with the action that the "The Terminal List" brings.
John Krasinski plays Jack with rugged determination and an unabashed moral compass. Far removed from the desk jockey presented in Clancy's sprawling novels, this Ryan is more of a Jason Bourne-type, an analyst who doesn't mind getting his dress shoes muddy, and is as comfortable brandishing firearms as he is lecturing his weary boss, James Greer (Wendell Pierce), about strategy and military theory. That may frustrate diehard Clancy fans, more accustomed to seeing their hero navigate boardrooms behind the scenes — leaving the action up to supporting characters like John Clark — but overall, "Jack Ryan" packs a punch and delivers just enough smarts to give the endless assortment of chases and shootouts a little more weight. Hopefully, we get to see more of this Jack Ryan on the big screen.