9-1-1/Nashville Stars Break Down Crossover Twists, From The 'Special' Bobby Reveal To That Ending — Did Buck And [Spoiler] Really Hook Up?
Here's a question we didn't think we'd find ourselves asking after the long-awaited crossover between "9-1-1" and "9-1-1: Nashville": Did Buck and Dixie just hook up?
While Buck and Eddie mainly focused on the Firefighter Games during their visit to Music City, the March 5 episode also gave them plenty of time to play — including a moment with Dixie that's sure to leave fans feeling... well, a lot of ways, we'd imagine. After celebrating their tied victory with the 113, Buck and Eddie found themselves alone at the bar at the end of the night. Or at least they thought they were alone.
"So, which one of you boys is buying me a drink?" Dixie (LeAnn Rimes) asked from across the bar. Buck and Eddie exchanged knowing glances, with Eddie surrendering this particular battle. "Sadly, my friend here was actually just leaving," Buck said, moving closer to Dixie as Eddie exited the bar. With a twinkle in her eye, she asked, "What's your name cowboy?" Unfortunately, that's where the episode ended, once again leaving us to ask: Did they hook up?!
"That's what I want to know!" Ryan Guzman tells TVLine, revealing that it was "originally supposed to be Eddie [with Dixie], but I think it fits a little bit more for Buck and what he's been going through." And make no mistake, even though something is bubbling between Eddie and Alex, Guzman insists that his character is "very" single. "If there happens to be a nice-looking lady around, Eddie will talk to her, but I think there's a difference in character between how Buck talks to girls and how Eddie talks to girls. I feel like Eddie's the type to think about a long-term relationship as soon as he's talking to someone. Buck is there for fun."
It was a moment that even took "9-1-1: Nashville" star Chris O'Donnell by surprise when he first read it in the script. "I was like, 'Should we go there? Is that where this is going?'" O'Donnell tells TVLine with a laugh.
How Bobby played a role in the 9-1-1/Nashville crossover
Bobby Nash may not be with us physically, but his spirit lives on, even when it comes to the Firefighter Games. Buck and Eddie were honored to learn that Bobby was the one who nominated them to compete, which meant even more to Eddie, as Bobby nominated him while he was still living in El Paso. Somehow, Bobby just knew that Eddie would make it back to the 118.
"Though Peter [Krause] is obviously thriving in his own way, it's such a strange feeling," Ryan Guzman tells TVLine. "When you've worked with somebody for eight years, and then they're no longer there, it does feel like a death has actually happened. To know that Bobby trusted Eddie would come back to the 118, it's almost like he knew Eddie better than he knew himself. It was a nice little tip of the hat to how genuine and loving Bobby was."
Bobby also received a significant shout-out towards the end of the hour when Don raised a glass to the 118's late, great captain. Don even revealed that he briefly met Bobby once at a conference, telling Buck and Eddie that their leader was "kind, he was incredibly professional, and he would be very proud" of them both.
"That was special," Chris O'Donnell says of Bobby and Don's shared history. "It would have been nice to have done some scenes with [Krause], frankly, but it just gives more weight to the connection between all of us. There's a shared history there and a respect for the culture of their firehouse and traditions. I think it went both ways."
Ryan Guzman on the 'hunk-off' between the 113 and 118: 'Oh, great, this guy's got a 12-pack'
When TVLine spoke with "9-1-1: Nashville" showrunner Rashad Raisani back in January, he promised us a "hunk-off" between the men of the 118 and the 113 — and boy did this crossover deliver. Not only did the firefighters try to impress each other in the weight room, but they basically paused the Firefighter Games for a brief shirtless montage. (Where's "It's Raining Men" when you need it?)
"It was very nice to work with three other individuals that were like, yeah, let's go work out before this shirtless scene," Ryan Guzman tells TVLine. "We just came back from Thanksgiving and I was stuffing my face with pies and all the food. And then Rashad comes over and says, 'Hey, you mind going shirtless for us?'"
Guzman says it was all fun and games until Hunter McVey (aka Blue) got involved. "We were like, 'Oh, great, this dude's got a 12-pack,'" he says with a laugh. "But it was cool. It was a fun experience, and hopefully the audience likes it." (Something tells us they will.)
Are more 9-1-1 crossovers on the way?
One of the reasons "9-1-1: Nashville" showrunner Rashad Raisani was so excited about the shows crossing over at the Firefighter Games is that it opens up a line of communication — and maybe even a few friendships — between the two shows, making future crossovers feel more organic.
"Once they meet each other, it bridges the gap so that you can kind of have them interact in a more [real way]," he told TVLine in January, adding that the characters will be long-distance friends, or at least professional acquaintances. "They can call each other. We can now have crossovers without having to have some sort of spectacular, unusual event. They can just know each other, which I think helps."
For the record, Guzman is 100% down for another crossover: "It does feel like a bit of a privilege at this point in time to represent '9-1-1' on '9-1-1: Nashville,' and to have done the same thing with 'Lone Star,'" he tells TVLine, alluding to Buck and Eddie's visit to Austin on the now-defunct Fox spin-off. "If there ends up being a '9-1-1: Miami' or 'New York,' I'm ready for that as well."
