9-1-1/Nashville Stars Break Down Crossover Twists, From The 'Special' Bobby Reveal To That Ending — Did Buck And [Spoiler] Really Hook Up?

Here's a question we didn't think we'd find ourselves asking after the long-awaited crossover between "9-1-1" and "9-1-1: Nashville": Did Buck and Dixie just hook up?

While Buck and Eddie mainly focused on the Firefighter Games during their visit to Music City, the March 5 episode also gave them plenty of time to play — including a moment with Dixie that's sure to leave fans feeling... well, a lot of ways, we'd imagine. After celebrating their tied victory with the 113, Buck and Eddie found themselves alone at the bar at the end of the night. Or at least they thought they were alone.

"So, which one of you boys is buying me a drink?" Dixie (LeAnn Rimes) asked from across the bar. Buck and Eddie exchanged knowing glances, with Eddie surrendering this particular battle. "Sadly, my friend here was actually just leaving," Buck said, moving closer to Dixie as Eddie exited the bar. With a twinkle in her eye, she asked, "What's your name cowboy?" Unfortunately, that's where the episode ended, once again leaving us to ask: Did they hook up?!

"That's what I want to know!" Ryan Guzman tells TVLine, revealing that it was "originally supposed to be Eddie [with Dixie], but I think it fits a little bit more for Buck and what he's been going through." And make no mistake, even though something is bubbling between Eddie and Alex, Guzman insists that his character is "very" single. "If there happens to be a nice-looking lady around, Eddie will talk to her, but I think there's a difference in character between how Buck talks to girls and how Eddie talks to girls. I feel like Eddie's the type to think about a long-term relationship as soon as he's talking to someone. Buck is there for fun."

It was a moment that even took "9-1-1: Nashville" star Chris O'Donnell by surprise when he first read it in the script. "I was like, 'Should we go there? Is that where this is going?'" O'Donnell tells TVLine with a laugh.